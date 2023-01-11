Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Snow Days Could Mean Virtual Learning for MCPS Students
In an effort to not disrupt learning during snow days, the Montgomery County Public School’s Board of Education agreed to revert to virtual learning, especially if the inclement weather lasts several days or the bad weather is predicted in enough time for students to bring home their computers. According...
mocoshow.com
Grant Program Launched to Assist Business Corridors with ‘Placed-Based Management’ of Economic Development, Tourism and Revitalization
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the Montgomery County Council have announced a new grant program open to County nonprofit organizations for “Placed-Based Management” that will assist with economic development and tourism in business districts and in urban corridors with significant business and retail offerings. County Executive Elrich...
fox5dc.com
New PGCPS program will help students get government jobs
New PGCPS program will help students get government jobs. A new program is coming to Prince George’s County Public Schools that will help students prepare for a career in the federal government. The school district is partnering with the group Blacks in Government (B.I.G.) to offer a pilot program...
mocoshow.com
MCPS and Community Partners Open Sixth Food Pantry
Per MCPS: In an effort to help support families in need in the school community, Weller Road Elementary School hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 12 to officially open a new food pantry. This food pantry is now sixth one opened at an MCPS school this school year to serve as an onsite resource to provide additional support to local students and families in need.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County Public Schools considers virtual learning on snow days
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - This time of year, plenty of students are rooting for snow because it could mean a day off of school. Now that virtual learning is an option, school districts all over the area are considering changes that a lot of students may not like. In Virginia,...
WLTX.com
Students told to role-play 'slaves and a landowner' during lesson at Virginia elementary school
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County school is apologizing after elementary school students were instructed to role-play as enslaved people and landowners during a lesson on the "economics of slavery." According to a statement from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the lesson happened at Centreville Elementary School and...
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring’s Riderwood Appoints John Porter as New Associate Executive Director
This past fall, John Porter was appointed associate executive director at Riderwood, the Erickson Senior Living community in Silver Spring, Riderwood announced in a press release earlier this month. Porter, who most recently served as director of dining at Ashby Ponds, an Erickson Senior Living community in Ashburn, Va., began his senior living career at Riderwood almost 15 years ago. In that time, he’s proven himself to be a dedicated and effective leader who excels at supporting both residents and staff. “We are excited to welcome him back to Riderwood, where he will serve the community at the highest level,” says Dee Dee Gray-Weaver, Riderwood’s executive director. “Our residents will benefit from his proven leadership, expertise in senior living, and unwavering desire to help.”
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Seeking Applicants to Serve on Sports Advisory Committee
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is seeking applicants to fill 17 public and organizational vacancies on the newly established Montgomery County Sports Advisory Committee. The committee, staffed by Montgomery County Recreation, will study sports participation and opportunities in the County, make recommendations to the County Executive and the Montgomery County Council and recognize outstanding teams and athletes. Members will help conduct research, advocate for enhanced sports opportunities, and identify and address discrepancies found in youth sports to raise the quality of life for residents.
mymcmedia.org
Parent Teacher Association Plans Vaccine Clinics at Multiple Schools
Vaccine clinics will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at six Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The clinics will be run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Banneker Middle School in Burtonsville, Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville, Clarksburg High School, Gaithersburg Middle School, Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring.
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich: COVID-19 Community Status and More
The most important data point we have consistently monitored since the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis is the stress that our hospitals are experiencing due to significant increase in patients who need care. When our hospitals are too overwhelmed, patients have to deal with long delays before receiving care or getting a beds when they have urgent needs. I think about what happened to former Councilmember Craig Rice’s mother last year after suffering a heart attack and worry about how many more families have gone through something similar. Our ambulance turn-around times at the hospital have slowed down, potentially taking lifesaving services off the street for longer periods of time.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. teachers union calls for free student meals, no fees for field trips
A Maryland teachers union said that while the Montgomery County Public Schools’ new recommended school budget expands universal pre-K and waives fees for standardized tests, it still leaves many needs unaddressed. The Montgomery County Education Association is also calling for free meals to all students and the elimination of...
bethesdamagazine.com
School board to vote on keeping snow days as school days
The Montgomery County Board of Education will vote Thursday on a resolution to treat snow days as school days, similar to the snow-day virtual learning approach adopted for the 2021-22 school year. It is the first item on the board’s meeting agenda at 1:20 p.m. following a one-hour public comment...
mocoshow.com
Adventist Healthcare Opens Primary Care Office in Takoma Park
As part of the Washington Adventist Hospital relocation requirements, the City supported Adventist’s request to close the urgent care center and Adventist HealthCare agreed to open a primary care office that includes behavioral health counseling. Adventist Medical Group in Takoma Park. 7610 Carroll Avenue, Suite 410. Takoma Park, MD...
fox5dc.com
Silver Spring school launches food pantry
Food insecurity and childhood hunger is a growing problem for many families in Montgomery County, so a school in Silver Spring is doing its part to help out those families. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado explains.
fox5dc.com
Centreville Elementary School teacher has students participate in slavery simulation
CENTREVILLE, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are outraged after a teacher casts students as slaves and landowners during a classroom activity. A family at Centreville Elementary School spoke with FOX 5, saying they are frustrated that their children’s school forced students to take part in a slavery reenactment.
fox5dc.com
Parents sound off on merit awards scandal at Fairfax County School Board meeting
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Fairfax County Public Schools parents rallied ahead of the school board’s first meeting of 2023. The meeting is the first since three of the county’s high schools, Thomas Jefferson, Langley and Westfield admitted they failed to notify students in a timely manner that they earned National Merit Scholarship recognition.
Prince George’s Co. sorority in need of winter donations for homeless community
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Southern Maryland chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is calling on the community to join them in giving back as they collect winter gear for those in need across Prince George’s County. “We want them to feel the love. We want them to know that Upsilon […]
WTOP
Prince George’s County hiring local artists to spruce up new schools
Prince George’s County, Maryland, schools are looking for local artists who might look at a brand-new school building and see a big, blank canvas instead. The county is looking for artists who want to collaborate on murals at six new school buildings set to open this fall. Four of...
bethesdamagazine.com
Wear masks in group settings, Montgomery officials implore as COVID numbers rise
As 90% of Maryland’s hospitals are reaching capacity and the number of COVID-19 cases rise, Montgomery County officials are urging residents to return to mitigation methods to stop the spread. “COVID is very, very real. It is still very much out there,” Dr. Patsy McNeil, chief medical officer at...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council to Meet on Tuesday, January 17
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. The meeting will begin with a proclamation presented by Councilmember Kristin Mink, Council President Evan Glass and County Executive Marc Elrich to celebrate Lunar New Year. Two additional proclamations will be presented at 1 p.m. The first, presented by Councilmember Kate Stewart and Council President Glass, will recognize the retirement of Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Executive Director Chuck Bean. The second, presented by Councilmember Dawn Luedtke and County Executive Elrich will recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
