The Boston sports scene is known for its die-hard fanatics, so much so that many claim Beantown is the greatest sports city in America. But sports media coverage is lacking in some areas — a fact which became abundantly clear to one woman on Nov. 26th, 2021. Upon turning to the sports section of The Boston Globe, the Rev. Laura Everett was shocked to find that of the 12 full pages, there was not one mention of a women's sports team. So she took matters into her own hands. Everett, who serves as the executive director of the Massachusetts Council of Churches, joined GBH’s All Things Considered host Arun Rath to unpack her new venture: Boston Women's Sports. What follows is a lightly edited transcript.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO