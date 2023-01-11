Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.Sherif Saad AbdelazizBoston, MA
Only 1 Month Left To Raise $280K For 'Laney's Playground' Honoring 6-Year-Old Lane LaddDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
wgbh.org
The Embrace sculpture honors MLK Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s legacy of love in Boston
Boston has a new monument. The Embrace, which honors Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s civil rights legacy and formative years in Boston, was unveiled on the Boston Common Friday in a joyous ceremony attended by Massachusetts’ political leaders and members of the King family. The...
wgbh.org
Boston Children’s Chorus embraces MLK Day concert with a social message
The last time I was in a choir rehearsal was January 2020 as part of a community singing workshop in Cambridge. It made me want to join a local chorus, but, you guessed it: the pandemic happened. That put things on pause for the Boston Children’s Chorus, too. But now, I’ll be taking the stage with them Monday as part of their annual “Becoming King” concert.
wgbh.org
At Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury, where MLK once preached, a drive to continue his legacy of service
This week, The Embrace monument will be unveiled on Boston Common, to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King's time in Boston. As a minister, King earned his doctorate in systematic theology at Boston University. Many Sundays, he would preach at Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury, and his soon-to-be wife would come to watch.
wgbh.org
Coretta Scott King quietly blazed trails of her own before meeting her future husband in Boston
In 1951, two young Black women stood in line to enroll for courses at the prestigious New England Conservatory of Music. Each gifted with the voice of a nightingale, they’d arrived separately, with a common goal of pursuing a dream in Boston. One of the women, La Verne Weston,...
wgbh.org
Artist Titus Kaphar uses gold and tar to tell the story of mass incarceration
This week on Open Studio with Jared Bowen, Bowen sits down with artist Titus Kaphar to talk through his exhibit at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum titled "The Jerome Project." Using gold and tar, Kaphar tells the story of incarcerated men. When Kaphar was googling his own father, he found his mug shot—and the mug shots of 97 other Black men who shared his father's name. By recreating portraits of these incarcerated men, using varying levels of tar to obscure their faces to correlate with the length of their sentences, Kaphar grapples with both his own personal history and how mass incarceration affects society.
wgbh.org
Would police and metal detectors make Boston’s public schools safer?
On the heels of an ugly attack outside a Boston public school, four members of Boston’s City Council are calling on Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Mary Skipper to put police back in the city’s schools to make the system safer for students — a year and a half after Boston officials took officers out.
wgbh.org
Get into the mind of a composer with a new musical at the Lyric Stage Company
Every week, GBH Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen shares the latest in arts and culture with GBH’s Morning Edition. This week, a famous composer takes to the stage and a visual artist's career is revisited, plus an introduction to art collecting on a budget. “Preludes”. Now playing at the...
wgbh.org
In the sports section, it's 'like women didn't exist' here in Boston
The Boston sports scene is known for its die-hard fanatics, so much so that many claim Beantown is the greatest sports city in America. But sports media coverage is lacking in some areas — a fact which became abundantly clear to one woman on Nov. 26th, 2021. Upon turning to the sports section of The Boston Globe, the Rev. Laura Everett was shocked to find that of the 12 full pages, there was not one mention of a women's sports team. So she took matters into her own hands. Everett, who serves as the executive director of the Massachusetts Council of Churches, joined GBH’s All Things Considered host Arun Rath to unpack her new venture: Boston Women's Sports. What follows is a lightly edited transcript.
wgbh.org
Wu says solution to Boston school bus woes lies in cooperation of charter and private schools
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday that one key to delivering city students to their schools on time rests with the cooperation the city receives from the more than 100 parochial, private and charter schools that also rely on bus service from Boston Public Schools. BPS is under pressure from...
Comments / 0