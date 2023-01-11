ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgbh.org

Boston Children’s Chorus embraces MLK Day concert with a social message

The last time I was in a choir rehearsal was January 2020 as part of a community singing workshop in Cambridge. It made me want to join a local chorus, but, you guessed it: the pandemic happened. That put things on pause for the Boston Children’s Chorus, too. But now, I’ll be taking the stage with them Monday as part of their annual “Becoming King” concert.
wgbh.org

Artist Titus Kaphar uses gold and tar to tell the story of mass incarceration

This week on Open Studio with Jared Bowen, Bowen sits down with artist Titus Kaphar to talk through his exhibit at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum titled "The Jerome Project." Using gold and tar, Kaphar tells the story of incarcerated men. When Kaphar was googling his own father, he found his mug shot—and the mug shots of 97 other Black men who shared his father's name. By recreating portraits of these incarcerated men, using varying levels of tar to obscure their faces to correlate with the length of their sentences, Kaphar grapples with both his own personal history and how mass incarceration affects society.
wgbh.org

Would police and metal detectors make Boston’s public schools safer?

On the heels of an ugly attack outside a Boston public school, four members of Boston’s City Council are calling on Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Mary Skipper to put police back in the city’s schools to make the system safer for students — a year and a half after Boston officials took officers out.
wgbh.org

In the sports section, it's 'like women didn't exist' here in Boston

The Boston sports scene is known for its die-hard fanatics, so much so that many claim Beantown is the greatest sports city in America. But sports media coverage is lacking in some areas — a fact which became abundantly clear to one woman on Nov. 26th, 2021. Upon turning to the sports section of The Boston Globe, the Rev. Laura Everett was shocked to find that of the 12 full pages, there was not one mention of a women's sports team. So she took matters into her own hands. Everett, who serves as the executive director of the Massachusetts Council of Churches, joined GBH’s All Things Considered host Arun Rath to unpack her new venture: Boston Women's Sports. What follows is a lightly edited transcript.
