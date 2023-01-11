Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Report: Buyer expresses interest in Ohio Valley University campus
PARKERSBURG — A letter of intent to purchase the former Ohio Valley University campus has been submitted to the receiver for the shuttered school, according to documents filed in Wood County Circuit Court. ABTV Receivership Services files regular reports with the court as part of the legal action initiated...
Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) TCL Industries of India is about to invest $150 million in Marshall County. They plan to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 north of New Martinsville in the Covestro Industrial Plant. County Commissioner John Gruzinskas says the best part of the announcement is the jobs. “The most exciting […]
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
WTAP
Hail Reported Near Parkersburg This Morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reports of hail near quarter size was reported between Parkersburg and Mineralwells, West Virginia as a strong storm pushed through Wood County. Hail started to fall across this area at around 9:30 a.m. this morning. No damage was reported as hail accumulated the ground. The sizes reported ranged from penny size to even close to quarter size. The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia did receive a report 1 mile northwest of Mineralwells of quarter size hail, which is 1 inch in diameter. A special weather statement was posted for this storm as it moved over Mineralwells.
WDTV
Potential gas stove ban could impact local restaurants
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A proposed ban on gas stoves by the U.S. consumer product safety commission has a lot of people’s blood boiling. Rob Davis is the owner of Brickside Bar and Grille. Like many in the restaurant business, he’s against the proposal. “I would have to...
WTRF
Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
WDTV
Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
WDTV
Weston works on reducing speed limit in select areas
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Weston is working on an ordinance to reduce speed limits for certain parts of town. The areas include Summit Street, Cottage Avenue, and First Street. The current speed limits there are 25 mph, but the ordinance would reduce them to 15 mph. The...
Local West Virginia doctor honored with national prize
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Good Shepherd Nursing home held a reception Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in honor of Dr. William Mercer for his dedicated service to staff and residents, and for being awarded a national prize. Mercer received the Milton and Ruth Roemer Prize from American Public Health Association (APHA) for two programs […]
Paranormal West Virginia legends to read on Friday the 13th
If you're feeling spooky for Friday the 13th, what better way to celebrate than with some West Virginia cryptid legends?
Indian firm opening two new manufacturing plants in Marshall County with 250 jobs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday evening at the annual State of the State 2023 Address that TCL Specialties LLC (TCLS), a subsidiary of TCL (Thirumalai Chemicals Limited, India), will be breaking ground this month for two manufacturing facilities in Marshall County, West Virginia – one to make food ingredients (malic […]
WTAP
Belpre ends EMS contract with Belpre Vol. Fire Department, Inc.
Belpre City Council met in a special session on Thursday night to end its contract with Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. The mayor says Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is a different entity than the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department. Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is in a separate building across...
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County indictments include man charged with thefts from Hino
PARKERSBURG — A man charged with 37 counts of destruction of property from an October break-in at Hino Motors was one of 71 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was indicted on 37 counts of destruction of...
WTAP
Olive Garden celebrates police appreciation week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locally this week we have celebrated police appreciation week. Olive Garden followed the lead with providing a free lunch and dinner to our local first responders. Spaghetti, breadsticks and salad were donated to all first responders who were looking for a fast, delicious meal. Patrolman, Brock...
wajr.com
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
WTAP
Vienna City Council votes on resolution involving the VRIA
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - At Thursday night’s Vienna city council meeting a resolution involving the Vienna Recreation and Improvement Association also known as the VRIA was proposed and voted down. Council member Kim Williams was the sponsor of the resolution. It would suspend the VRIA’s administration of youth sports...
West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance
A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
WTAP
United Way receives over $24K through WVU Medicine Camden Clark Donation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley received a donation of over $24,000 on Thursday from WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center . The money was raised by Camden Clark’s 2022 United Way Workplace Campaign. Through this campaign, employees raised over $12,000 from November through...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
