Temple, TX

fox44news.com

Killeen structure fire causes street closure

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Killeen Police officers closed off all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Friday morning – between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street – due to a structure fire. Killeen firefighters were also on scene. Travelers wre urged to...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
WACO, TX
sillyamerica.com

Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas

This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. I’m a pepper he’s a pepper she’s a pepper we’re a pepper wouldn’t you like to be a pepper too? Everyone can be a pepper and learn more about this iconic soft drink too at the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco staple, Harp Design Co., has announced that its storefront on 15th Street will close its doors Jan, 20. Clint Harp, and his wife, Kelly, made the announcement on the official Harp Design Co. Facebook page. In the post, the two say they came to the...
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Trash collection changes coming soon

Starting Monday (Jan. 23), Gatesville residents will receive their new 96-gallon trash carts as well as 96-gallon recycling carts in anticipation of changes in trash collection service that will begin the week of Feb. 6. Gatesville is the last community in Central Texas to move to an automated collection service....
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

A savior with a servant’s heart helps keep kids Un-Included.

TEMPLE, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple where we meet a savior with a servant’s heart. This week’s winner Doree Collins teamed up with her nominator Garfield Hawk more than eight years ago, breathing life into his non-profit Un-Included. The mission of...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Waco man donates batting cages to La Vega Little League

WACO, Texas — Cameron Gomez says he loves to help others, especially kids. With two kids, one boy and girl in the La Vega Little League, he sees the hard working young players chasing a dream. He recently took it upon himself to give them a tool to help...
WACO, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do in Central Texas: January 14-15

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click on the links below to find out more information about the events. 1. Crafts and Storytime at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame. 2. The Sinatra Experience – With...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN TV NBC 6

Raising Canes opens its first dog park in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove is partnering with Raising Cane's to bring a dog park. This will be the first Raising Cane’s sponsored dog park in Texas, according to the city. The Raising Cane's Dog Park will have its grand opening on Jan. 18,...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location

TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
TEMPLE, TX

