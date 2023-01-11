Read full article on original website
Firefighters Say They’ve Contained the Massive Grass Fire in Killeen, Texas
If you’re in Killeen, Texas and you think you smell smoke, or if you're seeing it on the horizon from out of town, the bad news is you're right - there was a massive grass fire. The good news it that firefighters say they've got it contained. Killeen Firefighters...
Belton, Texas Apartment Complex Angering Resident For Lack Of Fixes
Central Texas is always expanding day by day. With new citizens moving to the area, they have to find a place to stay in the area. With this growth, more living spaces are built in addition to the current living areas. But with people coming and going in every area...
KWTX
McGregor family weighs benefits of backyard chicken coop amid soaring egg prices
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans are shelling out on average $4.25 for a dozen eggs. But for the Roden family, running their own chicken coop in their backyard allows them to recoup the costs and forgo the grocery store prices. “Since we’re able...
KWTX
Temple residents on high alert after man is seen throwing rocks off overpass onto I-35
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Facebook post if keeping residents in Temple on high alert after a man was seen throwing heavy objects like rocks and lumber off an overpass on Interstate 35. It’s a crime that can span from a simple traffic violation to a homicide investigation. “We...
fox44news.com
Killeen structure fire causes street closure
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Killeen Police officers closed off all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Friday morning – between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street – due to a structure fire. Killeen firefighters were also on scene. Travelers wre urged to...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
sillyamerica.com
Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas
This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. I’m a pepper he’s a pepper she’s a pepper we’re a pepper wouldn’t you like to be a pepper too? Everyone can be a pepper and learn more about this iconic soft drink too at the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas.
KWTX
Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco staple, Harp Design Co., has announced that its storefront on 15th Street will close its doors Jan, 20. Clint Harp, and his wife, Kelly, made the announcement on the official Harp Design Co. Facebook page. In the post, the two say they came to the...
KWTX
City of Waco is cracking down on speeding in effort to prevent wrecks in Cameron Park area
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officials say speeding drivers are damaging property in Cameron Park and surrounding neighborhoods and the city of Waco is working to come up with safety measures along University Parks Drive in an effort to mitigate the problem. “It’s a little concerning that you may be walking...
You Can Stay In A Real Castle Right Here In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of real castles where you can stay overnight.
Gatesville Messenger
Trash collection changes coming soon
Starting Monday (Jan. 23), Gatesville residents will receive their new 96-gallon trash carts as well as 96-gallon recycling carts in anticipation of changes in trash collection service that will begin the week of Feb. 6. Gatesville is the last community in Central Texas to move to an automated collection service....
KWTX
A savior with a servant’s heart helps keep kids Un-Included.
TEMPLE, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple where we meet a savior with a servant’s heart. This week’s winner Doree Collins teamed up with her nominator Garfield Hawk more than eight years ago, breathing life into his non-profit Un-Included. The mission of...
KWTX
West mayor, new police chief dispel malicious social media rumors and misinformation
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - As West residents prepare to mark the anniversary of the April 2013 explosion that decimated the city and celebrate the construction of a new police department building, rumors generated by social media have engulfed the new police chief’s first two months in office. While the...
Study to add medians along Williams Drive in Georgetown underway
The study looks to consolidate the number of driveways and turn lanes along Williams Drive by adding a center median. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Research and design of a project to add medians and designated turn lanes to Williams Drive began in late 2022 and is expected to continue throughout 2023.
Waco man donates batting cages to La Vega Little League
WACO, Texas — Cameron Gomez says he loves to help others, especially kids. With two kids, one boy and girl in the La Vega Little League, he sees the hard working young players chasing a dream. He recently took it upon himself to give them a tool to help...
KWTX
Homestead Heritage launches extended food truck hours in place of now-burned Cafe Homestead
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cafe Homestead is taking the first steps in returning to business as usual after a fire destroyed most of the popular restaurant. On Wednesday staff at Homestead Heritage opened the new extended hours for a barbecue food truck restaurant in the front of the 500-acre property.
Inconsistent details have Killeen mother questioning daughter's death
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen mother is pleading for answers after her daughter took a road trip to Maryland with friends in July 2022, but never came home. Zkira Kemp (20) was a student at Prairie View A&M University and her mother, Jalanda Kemp, says she was a beautiful person with a big heart.
KWTX
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: January 14-15
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click on the links below to find out more information about the events. 1. Crafts and Storytime at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame. 2. The Sinatra Experience – With...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Raising Canes opens its first dog park in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove is partnering with Raising Cane's to bring a dog park. This will be the first Raising Cane’s sponsored dog park in Texas, according to the city. The Raising Cane's Dog Park will have its grand opening on Jan. 18,...
Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location
TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
