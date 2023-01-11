Read full article on original website
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Tom Cruise gave Tár director ‘step-by-step’ instructions to save previous film from Harvey Weinstein
Todd Field has recalled how Tom Cruise helped save his first film from interference from Harvey Weinstein.Field, whose latest film Tár has been drawing rave reviews and Oscar buzz, starred alongside Cruise in the 1999 Stanley Kubrick film Eyes Wide Shut.The incident with Weinstein came back in the early 2000s, when Field had just directed his first film, In the Bedroom. After the film was well received at the 2001 Sundance film festival, it was acquired by Miramax, the company owned by the powerful producer – now a convicted sex offender.Speaking to The New Yorker, Field revealed that he...
Daredevil Robbie Knievel, son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
Robbie Knievel, who followed in the daredevil footsteps of his father Evel Knievel, died Friday, according to his brother, Kelly. “He was in hospice for about four days. He had advanced pancreatic cancer,” Kelly Knievel told CNN. “He knew he was sick for probably six months.”. Robbie Knievel...
