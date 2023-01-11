ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

College of Idaho men’s basketball reaches No. 1 in latest NAIA men’s basketball poll

By Rachel Roberts
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jejfJ_0kBVALx800

Winners of 14 straight games, The College of Idaho men’s basketball team took over the No. 1 spot in the latest NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll , which was released Wednesday.

The Yotes (14-1, 9-0 CCC) moved up from No. 3, garnering 17 first-place votes out of a possible 20.

It marked the first time in program history in the single-division poll that College of Idaho finds itself at the top.

College of Idaho was previously ranked No. 1 in the final three NAIA Men’s Basketball Division II polls in 2019-20 before COVID canceled the NAIA winter championships. The Yotes were also ranked No. 1 in Division II for a week in 2018-19. Plus, they were ranked No. 1 in the preseason and in the first poll of the 1991-92 season.

College of Idaho, which boasts nine players from the Gem State, will be away from home for its next four games as the Yotes travel to the state of Oregon. The four-game road trip gets underway with a matchup against Bushnell (6-8, 4-4). Tipoff is 8:30 p.m. Mountain time Friday in Eugene. The Yotes’ next home game is Jan. 27 vs. Lewis-Clark State.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
168
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy