Dover-foxcroft, ME

observer-me.com

Corinth family expanding supermarket business in Dover-Foxcroft

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Corinth family that has owned and operated Whitney’s Family Supermarket for nearly a decade is expanding with a convenience store and gas station in Dover-Foxcroft. Whitney’s Variety, at 251 E. Main St. in Dover-Foxcroft, is already open for gas from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently

In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
WATERVILLE, ME
Z107.3

Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Maine Marden’s Store Location Closes Suddenly

Most of us have always believed that Marden's is one of the hidden gem businesses of the state. For those who are not familiar with the regional chain, they are discount stores, but it is not loaded with junk that you'd never want to buy. These stores are freighted with so much amazing merchandise. They have everything from clothing, to furniture, to appliances, to high end electronics. And yes, all of this stuff is sold at a great discount.
RUMFORD, ME
92 Moose

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area

Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

United Technologies Center creates exhibit for student’s photographs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One local school is celebrating the work of one of its students. The United Technologies Center is running a photography exhibit featuring the work of Old Town senior Hunter Theriault. The photos capture his fellow peers working in their respective trades. “They remember the moment and...
OLD TOWN, ME
mainepublic.org

'Mud season' conditions keeping Maine loggers out of the woods

The warm winter weather is not just a problem for snowmobilers and skiers, it's also keeping loggers out of the woods. Dana Doran of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine says loggers depend on frozen ground to cut wood without eroding soils, so winter is usually go time for logging contractors.
MAINE STATE
southarkansassun.com

Maine To Receive $450 One-Time Payments Under American Rescue Plan Act

Eligible residents of Maine will be receiving $450 worth of one-time payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, no exact schedule has been provided but the payments are expected to be received in a week or so. Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a $474 million spending package...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Orono Fire sporting new look thanks to one of its own

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Fire Department is going to be riding around in style thanks to the work of one of their own. “Art has always been a passion of mine. My twin brother and I, even through grade school, we were in art class and what not,” said Dennis Bean of the Orono Fire Department.
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

High egg prices causing Mainers to shop local instead of in store

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “I was told by colleagues lately that all there was left on the rack was a dozen eggs organic for $10 a dozen,” said local farmer Fatima Garcia. The cost of groceries has increased dramatically in the last year. Now, local markets in Maine are battling with the rising costs of eggs after an Avian Flu outbreak last fall.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Robin A. Mahoney, obituary

ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
ROCKPORT, ME

