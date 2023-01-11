Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
observer-me.com
Corinth family expanding supermarket business in Dover-Foxcroft
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Corinth family that has owned and operated Whitney’s Family Supermarket for nearly a decade is expanding with a convenience store and gas station in Dover-Foxcroft. Whitney’s Variety, at 251 E. Main St. in Dover-Foxcroft, is already open for gas from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
wabi.tv
‘Baked By Joy’ to open ‘Kusina’, Filipino takeout spot in Veazie next month
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve ever been to the European Market in Bangor, there’s a good chance you’ve stumbled upon Baked By Joy. Joy Dudley offers many Filipino pastries, including her popular ube cookie, made from a purple yam, and pandesal, a traditional Filipino bread roll.
Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently
In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
These are the 10 best restaurants in Greater Portland, according to The Portland Press Herald
The restaurants "should be on your itinerary whether you’re a native Mainer or are just here for a day." If your Maine itinerary needs more food experiences, The Portland Press Herald has you covered with its annual list of the best 75 places to eat and drink in Greater Portland.
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Here’s When New Hampshire, Maine Aroma Joe’s is Giving Out Free Coffee in January
Yes, Aroma Joe's did, and any coffee lover is all for it, especially if dropping bucks on coffee is in your DNA. I'm not a coffee person, except for iced with mocha and whole milk or fluffy, blended deliciousness, but guess what? I can still jump on this "free coffee" thing from Aroma Joe's, because they're including hot and iced coffee.
Maine Marden’s Store Location Closes Suddenly
Most of us have always believed that Marden's is one of the hidden gem businesses of the state. For those who are not familiar with the regional chain, they are discount stores, but it is not loaded with junk that you'd never want to buy. These stores are freighted with so much amazing merchandise. They have everything from clothing, to furniture, to appliances, to high end electronics. And yes, all of this stuff is sold at a great discount.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area
Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
wabi.tv
United Technologies Center creates exhibit for student’s photographs
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One local school is celebrating the work of one of its students. The United Technologies Center is running a photography exhibit featuring the work of Old Town senior Hunter Theriault. The photos capture his fellow peers working in their respective trades. “They remember the moment and...
mainepublic.org
'Mud season' conditions keeping Maine loggers out of the woods
The warm winter weather is not just a problem for snowmobilers and skiers, it's also keeping loggers out of the woods. Dana Doran of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine says loggers depend on frozen ground to cut wood without eroding soils, so winter is usually go time for logging contractors.
Maine resident purchased winning $1.35B Mega Millions ticket
A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing, the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said.
southarkansassun.com
Maine To Receive $450 One-Time Payments Under American Rescue Plan Act
Eligible residents of Maine will be receiving $450 worth of one-time payments under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, no exact schedule has been provided but the payments are expected to be received in a week or so. Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a $474 million spending package...
wabi.tv
Habitat for Humanity receives nearly $100,000 worth of building materials
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A non-monetary donation to Habitat of Humanity. “It was so generous, in fact, that it was more than our one affiliate can use in a reasonable time frame,” Melissa Huston said. Ware-Butler Building Supply donated nearly 100,000 dollars worth of vinyl siding to the donation...
wabi.tv
Orono Fire sporting new look thanks to one of its own
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Fire Department is going to be riding around in style thanks to the work of one of their own. “Art has always been a passion of mine. My twin brother and I, even through grade school, we were in art class and what not,” said Dennis Bean of the Orono Fire Department.
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
wabi.tv
High egg prices causing Mainers to shop local instead of in store
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “I was told by colleagues lately that all there was left on the rack was a dozen eggs organic for $10 a dozen,” said local farmer Fatima Garcia. The cost of groceries has increased dramatically in the last year. Now, local markets in Maine are battling with the rising costs of eggs after an Avian Flu outbreak last fall.
Over 50,000 Maine Residents To Get Surprise Checks From The State
Every few months, we tell you about how the State of Maine treasury is holding on to hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money. We post the link in the story, hoping you click on it and check the list to see if you are owed any of that money.
penbaypilot.com
Robin A. Mahoney, obituary
ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
Comments / 0