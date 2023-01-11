ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

1 airlifted with severe burns following NC apartment fire

By Tanya Pinette
 3 days ago

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities.

It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said.

Both Lumberton police and fire departments responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told that someone was inside the apartment.

Firefighters were able to enter the apartment, locate the victim and remove the victim from the apartment, authorities said. The victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

