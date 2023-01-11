ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralston, NE

KETV.com

Outlook Enrichment's 'self pampering' workshop for the visually impaired

OMAHA, Neb. — Saturday, an Omaha nonprofit hosted a self-pampering workshop for people who are visually impaired. Outlook Enrichment invited folks in to learn how to make things like soap and candles, with the event run by the nonprofit's executive director who was also born legally blind. Organizers said...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

ARPA Funds to Build Affordable Housing in Omaha-Council Bluffs

(Omaha-Council Bluffs) -- More affordable housing is coming to a Nebraska market that really needs it. An Omaha nonprofit has partnered with the City of Omaha, and was awarded $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds. At Front Porch Investments, Executive Director Meridith Dillion said they matched the ARPA...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska

OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Some notable 2024s and beyond to compete at Warren Academy showcase

Warren Academy, which has long been a champion of Nebraska high school football players, is hosting a showcase on Sunday in Omaha to help promote unsigned seniors and give an opportunity for football workouts to rising underclassmen, hoping to build their recruiting resumes. The event is held at Omaha Sports...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Not an easy decision': Office on Aging ending rural transportation program

OMAHA, Neb. — The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging is ending its Rural Transportation program. They say the structure of the program didn't best serve their clients. While the program mostly serves rural counties, they said Douglas County funds would be necessary to keep it afloat. The program provides transportation to residents in Washington, Dodge and Cass counties, plus limited rural areas in Sarpy and Douglas.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

'Join me!': City awards Legacy Crossing tenant who helped move neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. — Alex Marion never expected this. City officials weren't sure who deserved the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "Living the Dream" community award. But then they heard Marion's positive attitude when conditions forced him and more than 165 neighbors out of their homes at Legacy Crossing apartments last month.
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City

Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

