Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Related
Kearney Hub
Shatel: Warren Academy is allowing Omaha high school players to dream big
Steve Warren is one of my favorite former Huskers because he’s not known as a former Husker. He’s the “Academy” guy. He’s a self-made entrepreneur who created a local empire by riding the unstoppable wave that is youth sports development. He’s a former Nebraska player...
doniphanherald.com
Health Matters: Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
KETV.com
Outlook Enrichment's 'self pampering' workshop for the visually impaired
OMAHA, Neb. — Saturday, an Omaha nonprofit hosted a self-pampering workshop for people who are visually impaired. Outlook Enrichment invited folks in to learn how to make things like soap and candles, with the event run by the nonprofit's executive director who was also born legally blind. Organizers said...
WOWT
Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who rely on the Rural Transportation Program run by the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will have to find a new ride starting this summer. The program serves Cass, Dodge, and Washington counties, and limited areas of Sarpy and Douglas counties. ENOA is cutting the program after a grant from the Department of Transportation expires.
kmaland.com
ARPA Funds to Build Affordable Housing in Omaha-Council Bluffs
(Omaha-Council Bluffs) -- More affordable housing is coming to a Nebraska market that really needs it. An Omaha nonprofit has partnered with the City of Omaha, and was awarded $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds. At Front Porch Investments, Executive Director Meridith Dillion said they matched the ARPA...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
247Sports
Some notable 2024s and beyond to compete at Warren Academy showcase
Warren Academy, which has long been a champion of Nebraska high school football players, is hosting a showcase on Sunday in Omaha to help promote unsigned seniors and give an opportunity for football workouts to rising underclassmen, hoping to build their recruiting resumes. The event is held at Omaha Sports...
waynedailynews.com
Join The Nebraska Game And Parks Team Today, Career Fair Set For February 4
ASHLAND – An early February career fair is being scheduled by the Nebraska Game and Parks. According to a release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the career fair will be on February 4 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
doniphanherald.com
Hilgers moves to Nebraska attorney general job with water rights, Biden policy challenge ahead
There's a new attorney general in town. But Mike Hilgers is no stranger to the Capitol or state government after serving six years in the Legislature as a Lincoln senator, including two years in the challenging role of leading 48 fellow senators as speaker. There's a lot on his new...
KETV.com
'Not an easy decision': Office on Aging ending rural transportation program
OMAHA, Neb. — The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging is ending its Rural Transportation program. They say the structure of the program didn't best serve their clients. While the program mostly serves rural counties, they said Douglas County funds would be necessary to keep it afloat. The program provides transportation to residents in Washington, Dodge and Cass counties, plus limited rural areas in Sarpy and Douglas.
KETV.com
'We need more electrons': OPPD to run solar panel array at old Douglas County landfill
OMAHA, Neb. — An old landfill off of 126th and State will soon be useful, once again. Because of a new partnership between OPPD and Douglas County, the landfill will be the site of a solar array. Grant funding from the Nebraska Environmental Trust helped make the project possible...
KETV.com
'Join me!': City awards Legacy Crossing tenant who helped move neighbors
OMAHA, Neb. — Alex Marion never expected this. City officials weren't sure who deserved the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "Living the Dream" community award. But then they heard Marion's positive attitude when conditions forced him and more than 165 neighbors out of their homes at Legacy Crossing apartments last month.
KETV.com
Omaha church spent decades giving back, now hopes community returns the favor with need for new furnaces
OMAHA, Neb. — A local church has spent the last several decades giving back. They're asking for a favor from the community to help replace several furnaces so that this place of worship can continue to provide services to those in need. For decades, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church...
KETV.com
Papio South's Lauren Medeck named Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year
CHICAGO — Gatorade today announced Lauren Medeck of Papillion-La Vista South High School as the 2022-23 Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year. Medeck is the sixth Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Papillion-La Vista South High School. The 6-foot junior outside hitter led...
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud
With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County's 'Ullr Bash' returns for its second year
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Trails Association held its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday. The Ullr Bash is an annual event in its second year, with a goal to raise money for biking trails in Iowa. Saturday's event started with a 20-mile trail ride before the...
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska football is continuing to add to its staff, as Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is working to hire UIL executive director Susan Elza as Nebraska’s Chief of Staff. This was first reported by Football Scoop.com’s Zach Barnett.
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
Man who helped move residents out of Legacy Crossing named 'Man of the Year'
In the midst of that difficult time, he helped other tenants move out. He said he knew it would be hard for him and hard for them as well.
The Nebraska City News Press
First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City
Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
Comments / 0