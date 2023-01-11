RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are points of contention, but also opportunities for the State of South Dakota and the nine tribal nations inside its border to work more closely together. That was one of the takeaways from Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek, who gave the annual State of the Tribes address Thursday before a joint session of the South Dakota Legislature.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO