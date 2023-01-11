ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide $150 million in funding for housing infrastructure in South Dakota; the money would support veteran housing, entry-level housing, and affordable housing. “In places like Rapid City, it’s particularly important because oftentimes...
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Central Committee picked lawmakers John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to lead the state’s party for at least the next two years. Both won handily against opponents who did not enter the race until this past...
Points of contention and opportunities for SD and 9 tribes to work more closely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are points of contention, but also opportunities for the State of South Dakota and the nine tribal nations inside its border to work more closely together. That was one of the takeaways from Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek, who gave the annual State of the Tribes address Thursday before a joint session of the South Dakota Legislature.
