Kansas State

KSNT News

Kansas political leaders attend judicial review

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of congress were in attendance, along with Attorney General Kris Kobach, and other members of the state government to watch the State Judicial Review. Chief Justice Marla Luckert spoke about the goals and aspirations that the Kansas Judicial Branch has set for itself to accomplish in the future. “The Kansas Judicial […]
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?

Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
KVOE

STATEHOUSE: Emporia lawmakers pleased with certain aspects of governor’s budget, worried about potential recession

Lawmakers will continue their research into Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s budgetary plan as they enter the second week of the 2023 legislative session. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine and 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber, both of Emporia, see several items that are promising, including full funding of public education, increased funding to higher education — although not to the level Longbine likes — as well as a new leveraging fund for transportation matters and an emphasis on debt retirement.
EMPORIA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Republicans spurn the voters and results they don’t like while reheating tired humbug

The first few days of the 2023 Kansas legislative session have exposed a core contradiction: Elected Republican lawmakers only respect the elections that put them in power. Other elections, such as those on the local level or for statewide constitutional amendments, don’t carry the same weight. Indeed, they might not represent the will of the […] The post Kansas Republicans spurn the voters and results they don’t like while reheating tired humbug appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV

State representatives discuss Kansas water crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) -We are in a water crisis, this according to Kansas's leading scientists as water levels fall across the state. The most endangered water source, the Ogalalla Aquifer underneath western Kansas, has water levels that in some spots have fallen up to 200 feet, causing wells to go dry. It's a problem that's quietly crept up on Kansans over the last fifty years.
KAKE TV

Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
WICHITA, KS
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas

What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
KAKE TV

Bill introduced to make drowsy driving punishable by fine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's just as dangerous as drunk driving, yet completely legal: driving while sleepy. Most of us have done it, before. One lawmaker thinks it should carry similar penalties to a DUI. "I always have somebody with me," said Kansas driver Tyesa Chalmers. "I don't know, I...
KAKE TV

'I was scared': Kansas sees startling human trafficking numbers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas kids are being trafficked, often by their parents or other close relatives and part of the problem is our state’s great highways. That’s just some of what a human trafficking expert told state lawmakers. "I was scared. I mean, as soon as he...
Kansas Reflector

Gov. Laura Kelly announces plan to fully fund Kansas special education for the first time in years

TOPEKA — After years of school districts shouldering the burden for special education costs, the governor announced a five-year plan to fully fund special education across the state. Adam Proffitt, Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget director, explained the particulars of her plans for fiscal year 2024 during a Thursday meeting. Under the plan, $72.4 million will be […] The post Gov. Laura Kelly announces plan to fully fund Kansas special education for the first time in years appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
hiawathaworldonline.com

Governor Kelly announces Fiscal 2024 budget

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced her annual budget, outlining her common-sense, fiscally responsible plan to provide tax relief for Kansans, fully fund schools for the fifth year in a row, and make one-time investments that will pay off debts and expand healthcare. “My budget reflects my plan...
