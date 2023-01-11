Read full article on original website
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas has millions of dollars to spend on youth crisis centers. But no one’s using it
TOPEKA — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would run...
KAKE TV
Kansas rep introduces bill to move KHP under Attorney General's office to help with recruitment
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol, like most law enforcement agencies, is struggling to fill openings. State lawmakers disagree about some of the reasons behind the issue, and now a new bill could change who the department reports to. Some Republican legislators say the department isn't able to...
New legislation eases vaccine exemption requirements in Kansas daycares; advocates respond
Provisions in proposed legislation would adopt a “no questions asked” policy regarding vaccine exemptions for children attending daycare facilities.
Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships
Kansas' four-year higher education institutions seek state investment in scholarships, while two-year colleges request funding to expand academic programs. The post Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kmuw.org
Kansas bill barring gender-affirming medical treatments until age 21 draws fire from doctors
WICHITA, Kansas — Legislation introduced in the Kansas Senate this week would make it a crime for doctors to provide gender-affirming health care to transgender teens and adults under the age of 21. That’s drawn almost immediate criticism from some health care providers and transgender rights advocates arguing the...
Kansas political leaders attend judicial review
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of congress were in attendance, along with Attorney General Kris Kobach, and other members of the state government to watch the State Judicial Review. Chief Justice Marla Luckert spoke about the goals and aspirations that the Kansas Judicial Branch has set for itself to accomplish in the future. “The Kansas Judicial […]
Fight over Kan. budget surplus: GOP leaders propose flat income tax
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature are headed toward big fights over spending on special education programs, pay raises for government workers and how much the cash-flush state should sock away for worse economic times. Kelly released budget proposals Thursday that include...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?
Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
KVOE
STATEHOUSE: Emporia lawmakers pleased with certain aspects of governor’s budget, worried about potential recession
Lawmakers will continue their research into Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s budgetary plan as they enter the second week of the 2023 legislative session. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine and 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber, both of Emporia, see several items that are promising, including full funding of public education, increased funding to higher education — although not to the level Longbine likes — as well as a new leveraging fund for transportation matters and an emphasis on debt retirement.
Kansas Republicans spurn the voters and results they don’t like while reheating tired humbug
The first few days of the 2023 Kansas legislative session have exposed a core contradiction: Elected Republican lawmakers only respect the elections that put them in power. Other elections, such as those on the local level or for statewide constitutional amendments, don’t carry the same weight. Indeed, they might not represent the will of the […] The post Kansas Republicans spurn the voters and results they don’t like while reheating tired humbug appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
State representatives discuss Kansas water crisis
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) -We are in a water crisis, this according to Kansas's leading scientists as water levels fall across the state. The most endangered water source, the Ogalalla Aquifer underneath western Kansas, has water levels that in some spots have fallen up to 200 feet, causing wells to go dry. It's a problem that's quietly crept up on Kansans over the last fifty years.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pillen picks Nebraska’s US senator; one Republican says, ‘It smells bad’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Jim Pillen is expected to announce former Sen. Ben Sasse’s replacement Thursday morning. UPDATE: Pillen picks former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill vacant Senate seat. We’ve known from the start that former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was in the running, and earlier...
Fighting an insurance company? Call the state
Commissioner Vicki Schmidt says the Kansas Insurance Department recovered more than $7.6 million for people in 2022.
KAKE TV
Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas
What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
KAKE TV
Bill introduced to make drowsy driving punishable by fine
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's just as dangerous as drunk driving, yet completely legal: driving while sleepy. Most of us have done it, before. One lawmaker thinks it should carry similar penalties to a DUI. "I always have somebody with me," said Kansas driver Tyesa Chalmers. "I don't know, I...
KAKE TV
'I was scared': Kansas sees startling human trafficking numbers
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas kids are being trafficked, often by their parents or other close relatives and part of the problem is our state’s great highways. That’s just some of what a human trafficking expert told state lawmakers. "I was scared. I mean, as soon as he...
Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers
Gov. Laura Kelly's budget ends the state food sales tax in April, offers 5% raise to qualified state workers, expands Medicaid and invests in education. The post Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Gov. Laura Kelly announces plan to fully fund Kansas special education for the first time in years
TOPEKA — After years of school districts shouldering the burden for special education costs, the governor announced a five-year plan to fully fund special education across the state. Adam Proffitt, Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget director, explained the particulars of her plans for fiscal year 2024 during a Thursday meeting. Under the plan, $72.4 million will be […] The post Gov. Laura Kelly announces plan to fully fund Kansas special education for the first time in years appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Governor Kelly announces Fiscal 2024 budget
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced her annual budget, outlining her common-sense, fiscally responsible plan to provide tax relief for Kansans, fully fund schools for the fifth year in a row, and make one-time investments that will pay off debts and expand healthcare. “My budget reflects my plan...
Comments / 0