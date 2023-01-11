Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
WRDW-TV
Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA fraud scheme
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere in the U.S.
9 face federal charges for illegal gun possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine face federal illegal gun possession charges in the Southern District of Georgia. The cases stemmed from the Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Convicted felons illegally carrying firearms […]
WRDW-TV
Inmate sentenced for leading local meth empire from behind bars
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In addition to the state sentence a Georgia prison inmate is serving, he’ll face two decades in federal prison for leading an Augusta-area meth ring from behind bars. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, an inmate at Dooly State Prison, was sentenced to 278 months...
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety searching for man involved in larceny
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a subject in reference to a larceny. He is suspected to be in the area of the Walmart on Edgefield Road, according to authorities. If you recognize him please contact public safety at 803-279-2121.
WRDW-TV
What Augusta ex-mayor says about latest news reports
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Mayor Hardie Davis is responding to news that Georgia Tech dropped him as a professor and that he tried to give himself access to his city email account after he left office. Citing ethics concerns and ongoing investigations, Georgia Tech has suspended a professorship for...
WRDW-TV
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
Two adults arrested in Aiken County for 'brutal assault' of 17-year-old victim
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports deputies there have arrested two adults after an investigation into the "brutal assault" of a 17-year-old juvenile on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the incident report, Aiken County deputies responded to a call of a young man laying naked...
wfxg.com
5 students charged after fight at Harlem High School
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Five students are being charged after a fight at Harlem High School. School officials say Resource Officers and administrators responded to a fight in the school's main hallway near the commons area Friday. After an investigation, the Columbia County School District Police are charging five students for being involved. Officials say the students will also be held accountable according to the Code of Conduct.
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Register for "Leadership is Around The Corner"
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Crowning Lupus along with Jodie's Treasure Mentoring Program will host "Leadership is Around the Corner". The event is a leadership workshop for elementary, middle, and high school students. It's Saturday, January 21 at Virginia Acres Park in Aiken, Sc. from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. You...
wfxg.com
Police in Harlem investigate child death
HARLEM, Ga. (WFXG) - The Harlem Police Department says it is investigating the death of a child early Thursday morning. Police say they, along with the Harlem Fire Department, responded to a house on Village Run shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Once on the scene, police say they provided CPR and medical aid to the juvenile until EMS arrived.
wfxg.com
Mayor Pro Tempore Brandon Garrett plans to tackle lingering issues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Commissioner Brandon Garrett has been named Augusta's new Mayor Pro Tem. He will act in place of the Mayor should there be a need such as absence, or inability to serve. “I was really honored to be chosen by my peers," says Garrett. "I look forward...
WRDW-TV
Officials say they followed ‘the protocol’ leading up to dog attack
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After talking to Justin Gilstrap’s aunt about prior incidents involving the dogs that attacked him, we’re hearing from Columbia County about why there didn’t seem to be a follow-up after the dog’s owner received the final warning. There were multiple calls for...
WRDW-TV
Man wanted after December stabbing in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is wanted in Richmond County after stabbing a male victim on Deans Bridge Road in December. Hassan Hopgood, 36, is wanted in connection with the aggravated assault that occurred Dec. 30 at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road. Hopgood is described...
WRDW-TV
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from Justin Gilstrap’s cousin, another 11-year-old boy who made the 911 call during the dog attack in Columbia County. When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call that saved Gilstrap’s life.
WRDW-TV
Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man underwent emergency surgery after swallowing narcotics and a razor blade, plus resisted arrest for allegedly assaulting an elderly relative, according to authorities. According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to a disturbance call Dec. 21 in the 3100 block of Townsend...
wfxg.com
Richmond County Deputies seek stabbing suspect
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of aggravated assault. According to RCSO, the victim was walking near Deans Bridge Road at Milledgeville Road on December 20 when police allege 36-year-old Hassan Hopgood stabbed him with what the victim described as a 6-inch pocket knife.
wfxg.com
Local leaders share update on Bon Air Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first to report last year on the conditions at Summerville's Bon Air Apartments. This week, FOX54 spoke with some of the politicians who told us then they were demanding improvement. After Bon Air Apartments failed a HUD inspection, Congressman Rick Allen and Commissioner Catherine...
WRDW-TV
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young dog attack victim Justin Gilstrap underwent surgery Friday, one of many operations he’ll need during a long hospitalization as he recovers from the Columbia County mauling. The 11-year-old remains in good spirits as the community rallies behind him – even recording a video from...
Foul play not suspected in death of 7-month-old Harlem boy
Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 7-month-old boy found unresponsive in a home in Harlem early Thursday morning.
