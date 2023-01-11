Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought

Californians are on flood alert yet again today. The parade of heavy rainstorms is continuing, and evacuations have been ordered near Monterey on the Central Coast. Nineteen people have died across the state, and the damages are likely to hit hundreds of millions of dollars. We were wondering if there's a lesson to be learned from these storms and if there is something California and other states can do to be better prepared, especially as the climate changes. Lauren Sommer from NPR's Climate Desk is here to answer that, and she's with us now. Lauren, thanks so much for joining us.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO