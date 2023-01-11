Read full article on original website
FBCSO: Teen shot, killed in 'targeted' incident in Fresno
FRESNO, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in what the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is calling a "targeted" incident. It happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 just after 6:30 p.m. near a home on Leadville Ct. in Fresno. Details are limited, but deputies said when they arrived...
Bond set at $100K for suspect accused of threatening to kill customers inside Star Cinema in Spring
Star Cinema was at the center of a scary moment for moviegoers on Thursday after a suspect was arrested for threatening to kill everyone inside the theater, investigators say.
HCSO: 27-year-old man arrested in connection with deadly shooting stemmed from love triangle at north Harris County apartment complex
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a north Harris County apartment complex that left a 42-year-old man dead last November, officials with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. James Harvey Todd, 27, is charged with murder in the shooting death...
New Caney ISD coach arrested, accused of improper relationship
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A New Caney ISD coach was arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to records. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, was booked into Montgomery County jail early Saturday morning. Cummings is charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. She's currently being held on $75,000 bond.
HPD: Minivan crashes into tree after driver shot to death near Missouri City
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after they said a shooting led to a car crash near Missouri City Saturday morning. Police received the call about the incident around 9:40 a.m. According to investigators, a witness saw a sedan following a red minivan driving north near Blue Ridge Road...
Man found shot to death lying in street in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston. It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Sandpiper Dr., which is near the intersection of W. Airport Blvd. and Fondren Rd. Police said they were called out to the area after residents at a...
Cypress Ridge HS student's boyfriend shot 16-year-old acquaintance over stolen drugs, records show
Investigators confronted the Cypress Ridge High School student after records showed that she and her boyfriend requested Lyft drivers to the crime scene around the time of the killing.
Sheriff: Man killed when shotgun fired during cleaning near Humble
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — A man fired his shotgun while he was in the process of cleaning it, fatally shooting another man near Humble Saturday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened on Nueces Park Road near the Eastex Freeway and Old Humble Road. The sheriff...
Man arrested for allegedly making threat to kill moviegoers at north Harris County movie theater, Pct. 4 says
A man is charged for allegedly making a threat to kill moviegoers inside a north Harris County movie theater on Thursday, deputies with Harris County Constable Pct. 4 said. Hugo Acosta, 29, is charged with terroristic threat. Deputies responded to the Star Cinema Grill located in the 1400 block of...
Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence
A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex says
A man shot to death at a west Houston apartment complex was trying to shield his girlfriend's 11-year-old son, multiple neighbors and the victim's ex told ABC13. The shots rang out Monday afternoon on Old Farm Road in the city's Mid West neighborhood, according to police.
HPD: Officer uninjured after being shot at during traffic stop; suspect in custody
HOUSTON — A man is in custody after Houston police said he shot a rifle while attempting to take off from a traffic stop Saturday night. The officer stopped the suspect at around 6:50 p.m. on Cambury Drive near the intersection of Rankin Road and Ella Boulevard, according to the Houston Police Department.
Many streets blocked after shots fired call in Fresno community, Fort Bend Co. Sheriff's Office says
It's unclear whether shots fired on one street are connected to the nearby scene with a large police response. ABC13 spoke to neighbors who said they heard gunshots Thursday evening.
Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.
Humble ISD teacher under investigation after cellphone video shows him using 'physical force' with student
HUMBLE, Texas — An investigation has been launched by Humble ISD into a teacher who is accused of assaulting a student. The incident was caught on cell phone video and now parents are demanding answers. The video shows a teacher pulling a chair from beneath a 16-year-old Humble High...
2 men dead from apparent murder-suicide at NW Harris Co. commercial center parking lot, deputies say
Sherrif Ed Gonzalez tweeted two Hispanic men were found dead at a commercial center parking lot off FM 1960.
Arrest made after Alief ISD teacher found shot to death in her backyard
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A man was arrested in Louisiana Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of Wendy Duan, the Alief ISD teacher who was found shot to death in her backyard Saturday, according to the Sugar Land Police Department. The suspect has been identified as Charvas Thompson....
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
Texas teacher on leave after video shows him assaulting student in classroom
A Texas teacher is being investigated after a video surfaced appearing to show him assaulting a teenage student in a beating that sent the student to the emergency room. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, occurred inside a Humble High School classroom and shows the English teacher pushing the 10th-grade student into a wall in an exchange that the student’s parents called “very upsetting” and said started when the teacher thought their son was being too loud, FOX Houston reported.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
