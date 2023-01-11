ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Oregon delivers on promised changes, upset No. 9 Arizona in blowout fashion

After Thursday’s embarrassing loss to Arizona State, Oregon head coach Dana Altman vowed changes were coming. Those changes didn’t take long as Saturday embarked on a new beginning to the 2022-2023 season for the Ducks, as they dominated No. 9 Arizona to a 19-point victory. Changes in Oregon’s...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: N'Faly Dante and Jermaine Couisnard break down Arizona win

Oregon Duck seniors N'Faly Dante and Jermaine Couinsard discuss the Ducks' big win over No. 9 Arizona, what went right for Oregon, and how they need to bottle this performance up and tap into it the rest of the year. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dana Altman details big win over No. 9 Arizona

Oregon Duck men's basketball head coach Dana Altman gives his insight into how the Oregon Ducks dominated Arizona 87-68 Saturday to save its season. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Live Game Updates: Arizona vs. Oregon

* The refs today are Michael Irving, Mike Littlewood, and Kevin Brill. Irving with the ref for Texas A&M CC and Washington, Littlewood did the Nicholls State game, and Brill was the ref for Indiana. * Oregon has made two changes to the starting lineup. Jermaine Couisnard over Brennan Rigsby...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon?

Arizona was blown out by Oregon 87-68 on Saturday night and the Wildcats were simply outmatched in most aspects. “They were great,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said of Oregon. “The more desperate team was the better team today and they’ve had a little bit of an up and down season and obviously Thursday they got a thumping.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: College Basketball's 'Dunk Of The Year' Is Going Viral

Oregon basketball star N'Faly Dante delivered one of the best college basketball dunks of the year on Saturday night. Jumping the lane and stealing a pass at halfcourt, Dante took it all the way to the rack for a massive, one-handed poster on Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa. Take a look at the ...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

FINAL: Oregon 87, Arizona 69

EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon blows out Arizona for impressive season-saving win

The Ducks beat No. 10 Arizona 87-68 at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday afternoon behind a change in their starting lineup and the best intensity we've seen from the Ducks all year. Saturday was a total beatdown of one of the best teams in the country at a time when the Ducks needed it so badly.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State forward Timea Gardiner, one of nation’s top 2022 recruits, makes her college debut Friday

The long-awaited college debut of Oregon State freshman standout Timea Gardiner is expected to take place Friday night against Washington State in Gill Coliseum. The 6-foot-3 Gardiner is one of the most heralded recruits in OSU women’s basketball history. Gardiner, from Utah, was listed by many recruiting services as a 5-star prospect, and ranked No. 6 nationally for the 2022 class by ESPNW. Gardiner picked Oregon State over UCLA and Stanford when she decided on a college in March of 2021.
CORVALLIS, OR
buildingthedam.com

Cal transfer Jermaine Terry commits to Oregon State

Jermaine Terry is a 6-foot-4, 255-pound Tight End originally from California. Jermaine previously played for the Cal Golden Bears. Jermaine Terry II was a former 4-star, top-200 recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. He has a lot of experience playing in 17 games over two year for Cal, recording 8 catches for 52 yards. His stats won’t blow you away, but Terry is a fantastic athlete who brings a unique dynamic to the Tight End room. Oregon State is one of the rare college football teams that will put two TEs on the field a lot and Terry will immediately make an impact.
CORVALLIS, OR
KGW

Tracking down Oregon truffles with man's best friend

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week we're heading on a hunting trip with “man’s best friend” who has the keenest sense of smell for finding underground treasure just under the forest duff — it’s an Oregon truffle hunt. Kris Jacobsen is a professional dog trainer...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

The Steelhead Is One Of Oregon’s Original Favorite Breweries

If you’re looking for some delicious food and a cozy spot to grab a beer while in Track Town, Oregon, look no further. Located at the Fifth Street Market on 5th Ave in Eugene, the McKenzie & Steelhead Brewery has been serving up great food and award winning beers since 1991. This brewery, described as the original location of a small chain of British-themed brewpubs serving fish ‘n’ chips & bar fare, is a hugely popular spot for locals and countless tourists visiting the area.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

University of Oregon suffers growing pains

This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
EUGENE, OR
