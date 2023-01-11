Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Related
247Sports
Oregon delivers on promised changes, upset No. 9 Arizona in blowout fashion
After Thursday’s embarrassing loss to Arizona State, Oregon head coach Dana Altman vowed changes were coming. Those changes didn’t take long as Saturday embarked on a new beginning to the 2022-2023 season for the Ducks, as they dominated No. 9 Arizona to a 19-point victory. Changes in Oregon’s...
247Sports
WATCH: N'Faly Dante and Jermaine Couisnard break down Arizona win
Oregon Duck seniors N'Faly Dante and Jermaine Couinsard discuss the Ducks' big win over No. 9 Arizona, what went right for Oregon, and how they need to bottle this performance up and tap into it the rest of the year. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all...
WATCH: Dana Altman details big win over No. 9 Arizona
Oregon Duck men's basketball head coach Dana Altman gives his insight into how the Oregon Ducks dominated Arizona 87-68 Saturday to save its season. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as...
With the ASU loss fresh on their minds, the Ducks showed their potential in beatdown of Arizona
The destination was unknown. Dana Altman just knew he needed to jump in the car and figure out what was needed to get the Oregon Duck basketball team back on track after yet another embarrassing loss. After spending most of Thursday night reviewing Oregon's 17-point home loss to Arizona State,...
247Sports
Live Game Updates: Arizona vs. Oregon
* The refs today are Michael Irving, Mike Littlewood, and Kevin Brill. Irving with the ref for Texas A&M CC and Washington, Littlewood did the Nicholls State game, and Brill was the ref for Indiana. * Oregon has made two changes to the starting lineup. Jermaine Couisnard over Brennan Rigsby...
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Oregon?
Arizona was blown out by Oregon 87-68 on Saturday night and the Wildcats were simply outmatched in most aspects. “They were great,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said of Oregon. “The more desperate team was the better team today and they’ve had a little bit of an up and down season and obviously Thursday they got a thumping.
No. 9 Arizona Basketball goes for the sweep in Oregon against the Ducks
EUGENE, OR – Rebounding with a much-needed win over OSU, No. 9 Arizona Basketball (15-2, 4-2) will go for the weekend sweep vs Oregon (9-8, 3-3). After a rough week last week, No. 9 Arizona Basketball got things back on track a bit as the Wildcats came away with a much-needed win on Thursday night against Oregon State.
Look: College Basketball's 'Dunk Of The Year' Is Going Viral
Oregon basketball star N'Faly Dante delivered one of the best college basketball dunks of the year on Saturday night. Jumping the lane and stealing a pass at halfcourt, Dante took it all the way to the rack for a massive, one-handed poster on Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa. Take a look at the ...
247Sports
FINAL: Oregon 87, Arizona 69
* The refs today are Michael Irving, Mike Littlewood, and Kevin Brill. Irving with the ref for Texas A&M CC and Washington, Littlewood did the Nicholls State game, and Brill was the ref for Indiana. * Oregon has made two changes to the starting lineup. Jermaine Couisnard over Brennan Rigsby...
Oregon blows out Arizona for impressive season-saving win
The Ducks beat No. 10 Arizona 87-68 at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday afternoon behind a change in their starting lineup and the best intensity we've seen from the Ducks all year. Saturday was a total beatdown of one of the best teams in the country at a time when the Ducks needed it so badly.
Tyrice Ivy, CB from College of San Mateo to transfer to Oregon State
Oregon State added a commitment from Tyrice Ivy, a 6-foot-3, 180 pound cornerback from the College of San Mateo on Saturday afternoon. Ivy visited campus last weekend and after getting his transfer academics in order was able to make the announcement. Oregon State has been looking at the junior college...
Oregon State forward Timea Gardiner, one of nation’s top 2022 recruits, makes her college debut Friday
The long-awaited college debut of Oregon State freshman standout Timea Gardiner is expected to take place Friday night against Washington State in Gill Coliseum. The 6-foot-3 Gardiner is one of the most heralded recruits in OSU women’s basketball history. Gardiner, from Utah, was listed by many recruiting services as a 5-star prospect, and ranked No. 6 nationally for the 2022 class by ESPNW. Gardiner picked Oregon State over UCLA and Stanford when she decided on a college in March of 2021.
buildingthedam.com
Cal transfer Jermaine Terry commits to Oregon State
Jermaine Terry is a 6-foot-4, 255-pound Tight End originally from California. Jermaine previously played for the Cal Golden Bears. Jermaine Terry II was a former 4-star, top-200 recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. He has a lot of experience playing in 17 games over two year for Cal, recording 8 catches for 52 yards. His stats won’t blow you away, but Terry is a fantastic athlete who brings a unique dynamic to the Tight End room. Oregon State is one of the rare college football teams that will put two TEs on the field a lot and Terry will immediately make an impact.
College Basketball Odds: Arizona State vs. Oregon prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/12/2023
The Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Oregon Ducks. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Arizona State Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona State Oregon. The Arizona State Sun Devils are clearly well ahead of the Oregon Ducks in the race for...
Oregon men’s basketball embarrassed by Arizona State, suffering most lopsided home defeat in 8 years
Dana Altman recognized the Oregon Ducks’ reality before it hosted Arizona State Thursday night in a pivotal game both teams needed to move back into the bubble conversation for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. “Now we’ve got no excuses,” Altman said in a pregame radio interview, during which he...
KGW
Tracking down Oregon truffles with man's best friend
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week we're heading on a hunting trip with “man’s best friend” who has the keenest sense of smell for finding underground treasure just under the forest duff — it’s an Oregon truffle hunt. Kris Jacobsen is a professional dog trainer...
thatoregonlife.com
The Steelhead Is One Of Oregon’s Original Favorite Breweries
If you’re looking for some delicious food and a cozy spot to grab a beer while in Track Town, Oregon, look no further. Located at the Fifth Street Market on 5th Ave in Eugene, the McKenzie & Steelhead Brewery has been serving up great food and award winning beers since 1991. This brewery, described as the original location of a small chain of British-themed brewpubs serving fish ‘n’ chips & bar fare, is a hugely popular spot for locals and countless tourists visiting the area.
Emerald Media
University of Oregon suffers growing pains
This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
beachconnection.net
Florence's Rhody Fest Sets Date for Oregon Coast Pageantry, Announces Theme
(Florence, Oregon) – It may be months away, but the buzz about the next Rhododendron Fest in the central Oregon coast town of Florence is already taking to the air. For 118 years now it's been a major attraction each May. (Courtesy photo) Florence’s Chamber of Commerce just announced...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0