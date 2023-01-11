Jermaine Terry is a 6-foot-4, 255-pound Tight End originally from California. Jermaine previously played for the Cal Golden Bears. Jermaine Terry II was a former 4-star, top-200 recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. He has a lot of experience playing in 17 games over two year for Cal, recording 8 catches for 52 yards. His stats won’t blow you away, but Terry is a fantastic athlete who brings a unique dynamic to the Tight End room. Oregon State is one of the rare college football teams that will put two TEs on the field a lot and Terry will immediately make an impact.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO