ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

BLACKPINK’s 2019 Coachella Setlist — What Songs Might Be Different in 2023

By Julia Dzurillay
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Hot off the heels of the 2023 world tour, BLACKPINK was announced as a headlining artist for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Here’s what we know about the songs they performed at Coachella in 2019 — and what they could add to their to-be-announced setlist.

BLACKPINK was the first K-pop group to perform at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmRtP_0kBV8zHR00
BLACKPINK performs during 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival | Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

BLACKPINK’s in your area and, in 2019, at Coachella. Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo, and Jennie made history as the first K-pop group to perform at the California Music and Arts Festival.

“I really wanted to go to Coachella since a while ago,” Rosé said during an interview with Vogue (via Soompi ). “I like the atmosphere and the vibe. We often performed set songs in set venues, but I felt really free at Coachella.”

“My endorphins really soared,” she added. “I made new friends and gained a lot of inspiration. When I got onstage, moments from my trainee years until now flashed by me like a panorama.”

Fans got a behind-the-scenes look at this performance thanks to the Netflix documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky . There, Jisoo explained that she was sick during the performance, although the other members confirmed this was one of their biggest concerts yet.

BLACKPINK’s Coachella 2019 Setlist — featuring ‘Solo’ and ‘Kiss and Make Up’

BLACKPINK opened their 2019 Coachella set with “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” a track included on 2018’s Square One . They then performed “Forever Young,” “Stay (Remix version),” “Whistle,” and their song created with Dua Lipa — “Kiss and Make Up.”

Around the same time this K-pop group took to the Coachella stage, Jennie premiered her first solo single, aptly titled “Solo.” While the other members took a brief intermission, the “ Queen of Chanel ” highlighted the recent release.

After “Solo,” all four members performed “Kill This Love,” “Don’t Know What to Do,” “Kick It,” “See U Later,” “Playing with Fire,” and “BOOMBAYAH,” As with most BLACKPINK performances, the artists ended with “As If It’s Your Last.”

Related

BLACKPINK’s In Our Arena: Concert Review of the ‘BORN PINK’ First Night in Newark, New Jersey

BLACKPINK will headline Coachella 2023

With BLACKPINK headlining Coachella in 2023, these artists have more time to showcase their music. With more original songs released since 2019, there’s a large discography for the K-pop group to choose from.

Most recently BLACKPINK released their full length album Born Pink . That included songs like “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down,” both of which the K-pop group performed along their 2023 tour.

Additionally, one of their most popular songs is “How You Like That” from the 2020 release The Album . With other members of the K-pop group recently debuting solo projects, it’s safe to assume Rosé and Lisa will perform “On the Ground” and “Money” respectively. Jisoo also announced her solo album will premiere in 2023.

Other headliners at Coachella 2023 include Frank Ocean and Un Verano Sin Ti artist Bad Bunny. Music by BLACKPINK is available on most major streaming platforms.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

260K+
Followers
125K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy