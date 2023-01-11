Smooth sailing ahead has PPL bullish on financial future

Higher projected sales and lower anticipated overhead has PPL Corporation optimistically looking ahead to a profitable future in the next few years.

Company officers were telling Wall Street that the combination of steadily increasing power loads coupled with improved efficiencies in both generation and operations should combine to make Allentown, Pa.-based PPL a welcome addition to their portfolios.

“We are seeing plenty of opportunity for revenue growth through the end of the decade, and clearly our focus is to maintain that growth rate,” Vincent Sorgi, president and CEO of PPL, said Wednesday during a conference call with analysts prior to the PPL executive team’s departure to the influential Evercore ISI Utility CEO Conference in Florida and some productive face time with colleagues and major institutional investors.

Wednesday’s briefing was not a routine quarterly update but served to get the word out ahead of the Evercore soiree in Palm Beach that PPL’s plans for the near-term future were falling into place better than anticipated, and the situation was rosy enough to warrant some changes to the company’s growth plan.

“The business plan enhancements we are announcing reflect the meaningful progress we are making and confidence that we have in our ability to continue PPL’s momentum well into the future,” Sorgi said.

The promising outlook for PPL seemed to already be attracting interest from Wall Street’s major players. Bloomberg said Wednesday that its sources reported that billionaire investor Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management had increased its “sizable position” in PPL to become one of the utility’s 10 largest investors. The report, which was brushed off during the conference call, said Elliott had unspecified input into the updated business plan.

PPL, which has electricity and natural-gas operations serving about 3.5 million customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island along with Pennsylvania, is seeing enough load growth and cost savings through 2026 alone to improve its projected annual earnings per share (EPS) and dividend growth from 6% to 8% through “at least 2026,” the company said in a release; the range for EPS this year was pegged at $1.50-$1.65 with a midpoint of $1.58. The next quarterly dividend is bumped up 7 percent to 24 cents per share.

In addition, PPL has added $2.5 billion to its capital investment plan, which is projected to increase the company’s rate base by another 5.6% through 2026 without requiring the issuance of additional equity. The company also raised projected operations and maintenance savings through 2026 by $25 million to $175 million.

‘We are in excellent shape from a financial perspective and anxious to execute our plan,” said Joseph P. Bergstein, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The most visible ingredient in the new recipe for success stems from the sizable boost in capital investments. The new figure of $14.3 billion through 2026 is a hike of more than 20 percent from the previous projection and will come in large part from the proposed retirement of a pair of older coal power plants in Kentucky and replacement with new gas-fired generation and renewables, as well as improvements to overall grid reliability. The replacement plan is awaiting approval by Kentucky regulators.

Kentucky also will provide a noticeable boost in PPL’s load when a massive $5.8 billion electric-vehicle battery project, launched by Ford and SK On of South Korea south of Louisville, begins production in 2025. The load increase is expected to accelerate to as much as 7 percent when the two neighboring battery plants begin coming online. Construction currently is experiencing “minimal regulatory lag based on existing regulatory mechanisms,” Bergstein said, adding that “current macroeconomics” such as inflation and interest rates had been factored into the updated projections.

Even with the national economy experiencing some ups and downs, Bergstein predicted that “our strong balance sheet” will attract favorable terms from the financial community. “It helps reduce the risk profile assigned by the credit rating agencies,” he said.

PPL’s growth plan also anticipates lowering the company’s carbon footprint, which has net-zero carbon emissions achieved by 2050. The two Kentucky coal plants targeted for retirement total 1,500 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity and will be replaced by about 1,000 MW of owned and contracted solar capacity plus 125 MW of new battery storage by 2028, in addition to the two combined-cycle gas plants. The transition will leave PPL’s fuel mix at less than 50-percent coal along with 40-percent gas and around 10-percent renewables.

The anticipated upgrades to the grid are also expected to produce cost savings that will help keep a lid on customer rates while also increasing service reliability. Although no hard predictions were preferred, PPL noted that its current exposure to new rate proceedings was minimal and indicated there would probably be no major surprises for ratepayers in the coming years. “We have kept reliability and affordability for our customers front and center,” Sorgi said. “Economically, these (steps) are advantageous for our customers over the long term.”

Meanwhile, PPL also announced Wednesday that veteran utility executive Linda G. Sullivan had joined the board of directors effective this week. Sullivan, who will sit on the board’s compensation committee, spent more than 20 years with Edison International and was most recently Executive Vice President and CFO of American Water Works Company, Inc.

