Chicago Hounds Sign Former Austin Gilgronis Scrumhalf Sidney Shoop

By Brandon Cain
On Tap Sports Net
 3 days ago

The 22-year-old has one try, six carries and 21 tackles in his two-year MLR career.

The Chicago Hounds signed Sidney Shoop on Monday after selecting him in the Major League Rugby Dispersal Draft in November.

The 22-year-old scrumhalf scored his first career try and had 19 meters per carry on only two carries in six games this past season for the Austin Gilgronis. The second-year player also had 16 tackles. He has one try, six carries and 21 tackles in his MLR career.

Shoop joins Sean Yacoubian as scrumhalfs on the Hounds' roster.

Shoop is the ninth former Austin player to sign with the Hounds and rejoin their former head coach Sam Harris.

Chicago Hounds Signings

Centers: Bryce Campbell *, Billy Meakes , Mark O'Keefe *

Flanker: Luke Beauchamp *, Michael de Waal *, Maclean Jones *, Mike Matarazzo , Dacoda Worth

Flyhalf: Luke Carty

Fullbacks: Chris Mattina *, J.P. Eloff

Hooker: Mason Koch *, Hugh Roach *, Lindsey Stevens

Lock: Sam Peri , Luke White

Prop: Charlie Abel , Paddy Ryan

Scrumhalf: Sidney Shoop*, Sean Yacoubian

*Former Austin player

