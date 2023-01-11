ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Pitchfork

Jeff Beck, Grammy-Winning Guitarist, Dies at 78

The Grammy-winning rock guitarist Jeff Beck has died, his family announced. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the family shared in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck was 78 years old. Geoffrey Beck was...
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
BBC

Watch: Jeff Beck on the BBC in 1974

Jeff Beck, one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time, has died at the age of 78. The British musician rose to fame as part of the Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, before forming the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart. Watch Beck perform on the BBC...
The Independent

Jeff Beck death: Legendary rock guitarist dies aged 78

Jeff Beck has died, at the age of 78.The legendary rock guitarist, who played with the Yardbirds and fronted the Jeff Beck group, died on Tuesday (10 January) after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis”, his representative said.“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the statement said.“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”The English musician, whose fingers and thumbs were famously insured for £7m, was an eight-time Grammy winner, earning his first seven...
American Songwriter

Jeff Beck Dies at 78

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck died at the age of 78. “It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” a statement from his rep confirms. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”
musictimes.com

Trace Adkins Now: Age, Net Worth, Singer Faced Death THIS Many Times!

Trace Adkins has been around in the country music industry for decades already, and he had made quite a name for himself as both a singer and someone who's been into one too many accidents. In his recent interview with People magazine, the "You're Gonna Miss This" singer dished out...

