Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe alleged her now-husband had threatened to kill her and her friends in 2014, according to a police report filed at the time in Washington, DC. When the pair were dating, she told DC Metro police that Brian Walshe “made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her and her friends,” the incident report states. Brian Walshe, 47, wasn’t named in the report, but sources told Boston 25 News that he was the suspect in question. The report, filed under Ana’s maiden name Knipp, also states that the suspect lived in Boston at...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO