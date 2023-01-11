Read full article on original website
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
'We've seen the corruption': House GOP aims to end career politics with vote on term limits for Congress
Republicans are renewing their push for Congressional term limits after taking a majority in the House this month, vowing to end career politics in Washington.
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
California Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appeared to get in a shouting match with Republicans on the House floor Thursday during the ninth round of voting to elect a speaker.
Former teenage boyfriend of George Santos says incoming congressman lied to him, stole his phone
Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos of Long Island, New York, faces new criticism from a former romantic partner over lying about who he was during the couple’s relationship.
George Santos's Sister Is in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Failing to Pay Years of Rent
Even as the House of Representatives continues to struggle to name a Speaker of the House, plenty of attention is still focused on Representative-elect George Santos, who fabricated much of his personal experience on his way to Congress. Article continues below advertisement. Now, some of the spotlight is turning toward...
GOP rep says McCarthy may need to step aside, considers whether alcohol would help party reach consensus
Ken Buck, R-Colo., said Kevin McCarthy may need to step aside if no deal can be reached to get him elected House speaker.
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
New York Rep.-elect Santos does not appear to have an office, staff in his district: report
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos reportedly does not appear to have an office or staff in his district, as calls for his resignation grow.
Fallon Says Kevin McCarthy Has a New Slogan for House Speaker: ‘The First Republican to Storm OUT of the Capitol’ (Video)
After three days of voting and at least six attempts so far, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House. So, at this point, Jimmy Fallon suspects the Republican politician may have a new slogan for his campaign. Over the course...
Business Insider
Outgoing New York Rep. Kathleen Rice says she warned Democratic leaders that the party would 'lose' Long Island in the midterms
Rep. Kathleen Rice said she warned Democratic leaders of electoral losses on Long Island before the midterms. During a Politico interview, Rice said leaders didn't heed her call and pointed to Biden's win in her district. Rep. Lee Zeldin produced strong coattails for down-ballot GOP candidates in his gubernatorial bid.
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership…
Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Matt Gaetz is accusing Kevin McCarthy of squatting in the speaker's office before he's even got the job
"Kevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today," Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday night.
Hochul flamed for asking people to stop ‘leaving’ New York after telling Republicans to ‘get out’ months prior
Critics slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., on Twitter for asking people to stop leaving the state of New York, after telling Republicans to "get out" months earlier.
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News
Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Twitter blue: AOC gets fact-checked after attempted attack on Republicans
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) criticized Republicans for refusing to support increasing the minimum wage, prompting a fact-check from Twitter that showed both parties have failed to raise that number over the last decade.
“This is a Republican mess”: Progressives warn Democrats not to cut a speaker deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. At least two progressive groups tell TYT that House Democrats shouldn't make any deal with Republicans to help them elect a speaker, even a unity candidate. The reason: Any guarantees Republicans offer may not stick, given the GOP's inability...
