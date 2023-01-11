ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Business Insider

Outgoing New York Rep. Kathleen Rice says she warned Democratic leaders that the party would 'lose' Long Island in the midterms

Rep. Kathleen Rice said she warned Democratic leaders of electoral losses on Long Island before the midterms. During a Politico interview, Rice said leaders didn't heed her call and pointed to Biden's win in her district. Rep. Lee Zeldin produced strong coattails for down-ballot GOP candidates in his gubernatorial bid.
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

