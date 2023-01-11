Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Related
kpic
ODOT planning to expand Highway 126 between Eugene and Veneta
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to expand stretch of Highway 126 between Terry Street and Huston Road on the route from Eugene to Veneta. The popular highway connects those in Lane County to the Oregon Coast, and many use it as part of their daily commute.
kpic
Calling all treasure hunters: Discover Roseburg geocaching event begins Feb. 4
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Parks and Recreation is hosting the Discover 12 Land of Umpqua Geocache Series, a free family-friendly event designed to draw people outside to experience more of the city and its businesses, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. The geocaching series launches on...
kpic
Student workers at the University of Oregon are trying to form a union
EUGENE, Ore. — A group of undergraduate student workers at the University of Oregon is attempting to form a union, saying student workers are overworked and underpaid. Students in the group work a variety of jobs, from the kitchen to dormitory RA's. The group is asking for better mental...
kpic
2023 Rhody Fest theme announced; plans underway for 116th festival
FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon's second-longest running floral festival is shaping up for its 116th showing and this year's theme showcases the Roaring '20s in this century and last - "Rip Roarin' Rhodies". The announcement was made Wednesday in a press release from the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. This...
kpic
Eugene resident steps forward to claim $1-million prize
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene winner of Tuesday's $1-million Mega Millions ticket claimed their prize Wednesday, said the Oregon Lottery in a news release. Zehao C., bought the winning ticket Monday, at Jackson's Food Store at 274 Coburg Road. They matched five of the six numbers drawn. No one...
kpic
WOW Hall shooting: one year later
EUGENE, Ore. — A somber anniversary on Saturday as the WOW Hall recognizes one year since a mass shooting that injured six people during a concert. It was an unprecedented incident that forced the longtime Eugene venue to close for a week. Deb Maher had only been the venue's...
kpic
OSU professor appointed to U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An Oregon State University professor has been appointed by President Biden to the U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board, the university announced in a statement Thursday. Brian Woods is the head of the School of Nuclear Science and Engineering in the Oregon State University College of...
kpic
POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
kpic
Local food truck provides work to students
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Vinnie's Smoking BBQ has been a part of the Lane County community for over 7 years. It started with catering, before opening a pair of drive-through restaurants and a food truck. Owner Vinnie Cowan says helping out the community has always been at the forefront...
kpic
Reinforcements have arrived for Oregon
Oregon Men's basketball is back home tonight after splitting their trip against the Rocky schools. And they brought some much-needed back-up back with them to Matthew Knight Arena. We've spent all season so far talking about the injuries to this Oregon men lineup, and wondering when the trips will be...
Comments / 0