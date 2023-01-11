The Dallas Zoo has closed after losing track of one of its animals. The animal is Nova, a clouded leopard, which the zoo says is missing from her "exhibit." "We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue — that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat," the zoo said in a tweet. "One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time." UPDATE 1-13-2023: The leopard was found and has been dragged back into captivity. According to an announcement from...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO