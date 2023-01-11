Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
High School Football Coach Placed on Leave After Intense Workout Hospitalizes Student-AthletesSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Related
New Universal Studios theme park blasts into this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Universal Studios will open a new family-friendly theme park in Frisco. Dallas-Fort Worth, get ready to meet Shrek: Universal Parks & Resorts is opening a one-of-a-kind theme park in Frisco, promised to be unlike any other in the world — a new park set in a green landscape featuring immersive themed lands that celebrates Universal's iconic characters and stories.2. One of Dallas' most authentic...
Where to eat in Dallas right now: 8 hot new restaurants for January
It's only a week or two into 2023, but there are already new restaurants opening like crazy around Dallas. That makes "brand new restaurants" the obvious theme for this edition of Where to Eat in Dallas Right Now, our monthly feature spotlighting restaurant picks.The list includes sushi, Tex-Mex, plant-based, Italian, and Chicago-style hot dogs. Something for everyone.Here are 8 brand new restaurants to try right now:Earth Burger The arrival of this San Antonio plant-based burger chain is not a stand-alone restaurant but is instead a new addition at Oomi Digital Kitchen, the digital food hall at 3510 Ross Ave. It's...
Downtown Dallas art venue debuts first real-deal Girl Scout cocktails
January 12 is the official kickoff of Girl Scout cookie season, meaning you can now get your Thin Mint Fix as well as order a box of the new special Raspberry Rally flavor, available online only.But in 2023, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) have collaborated with a hip downtown Dallas lounge to offer Girl Scout cookie flavors in a revolutionary new way: cocktails.It's going down at Sweet Tooth Hotel, the innovative immersive art venue, which will host the first official cookie cocktail bar in Dallas, at 1511 Elm St.Beginning January 13, Girl Scouts will take over the lobby area...
These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Still hungover from the holiday madness? There’s a dinner to cure that this week at a local brewery. It’s also officially ski season, but if you can’t hit the slopes this winter, one local bar and restaurant is hosting its own ski-themed party with winter cocktails, pine trees, and real snow. Lastly, get ready for grilling season with a barbecue Q&A session that comes with dinner, drinks, and demos. Monday, January 9 CFP National Championship watch party at Quarter Bar If you're not in L.A. to cheer on the TCU Horned Frogs in person, head over to the French Quarter-inspired bar in...
4 Dallas-Fort Worth cities among least expensive to raise a family, says report
It can be costly to raise a family, especially these days, but parents living near Dallas can welcome some good news: four Dallas suburbs rank as some of the least expensive cities to raise a family.A recent report from Harmony Healthcare IT, a data management firm that works with health data, put Plano as No. 3 on a list of least expensive cities in the U.S. to raise a family. Irving, Garland, and Fort Worth are also in the top 10 most economical cities, ranked No. 4, 6, and 10, respectively. No other Texas cities made it onto the list...
Longtime wine room on Dallas' trendy Henderson Ave will pour final glass
A fine wine haunt on Dallas' Henderson Avenue is closing: Veritas Wine Room, which has been pouring and selling fine wine for nearly 15 years, is closing this spring.According to Brooks Anderson, who founded the shop with his brother Bradley Anderson in 2008, the shop will close in March 2023.In a Facebook post, Brooks said that opening the wine room was "one of the best decisions he and his brother ever made.""This era has been more rewarding, more fun, more meaningful, and even longer lived than we could have ever imagined when we opened all those years and experiences ago,"...
Dallas restaurant and Deep Ellum old-timer Green Room is closing
A longtime restaurant and bar in Dallas' Deep Ellum is closing: The Green Room, which has been in the neighborhood at 2715 Elm St. for nearly 30 years, has reached the end of its lease and will not renew. According to Christian Baird, who is the current owner, they'll close out with a going-away party on January 14. Baird blames the closure on a drop in sales, as well as the neighborhood's changing demographics, telling the Dallas Observer that "the concept was always a rock 'n' roll sports bar, and it no longer fits the area." But when it opened in 1994, the...
Dallas Zoo closes after losing track of leopard missing from exhibit
The Dallas Zoo has closed after losing track of one of its animals. The animal is Nova, a clouded leopard, which the zoo says is missing from her "exhibit." "We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue — that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat," the zoo said in a tweet. "One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time." UPDATE 1-13-2023: The leopard was found and has been dragged back into captivity. According to an announcement from...
Sprouts Farmers Market prepares to open its newest supermarket in Dallas
North Dallas is about to get a great new grocery: Sprouts Farmers Market, the Phoenix-based supermarket chain, is getting ready to open Sprouts Trinity Mills, coming to 17795 Dallas Pkwy., on the west side frontage road for the Dallas North Tollway, at the corner of Briargrove Road and a block north of Trinity Mills Road. According to a spokesperson, the store will open the last week of February. That address was previously Sullivan's Steakhouse, although the grocery did a complete new build. The store is just under 20,000 square feet. Sprouts has been on an opening spree in Dallas-Fort Worth. That includes stores...
Dallas' Imprint Theatreworks announces final bow after 5 short but memorable years
After a slew of canceled shows and unfulfilled seasons, Imprint Theatreworks has officially announced its closure.The board of directors cited "the pervasive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic" as the reason and named December 31, 2022, as the final day of operations for the critically-acclaimed Dallas theater company, which was founded in 2017 by Ashley H. White, Joe Messina, and Jessie Wallace.“The trust, passion, grit, urgency, and enthusiasm in which we created art together was unlike any experience I’ve ever had," says White, who also served as artistic director, in a release. "When we founded Imprint, we came up with the...
10 eye-opening art exhibitions around Dallas-Fort Worth in January
From exploring and celebrating identity to sharing the dawn of a new day or a new year, Dallas-Fort Worth artists are jumping into 2023 with both feet and a lot of heart. Local art galleries and museums have shows ready to lead us to new discoveries and nourish our spirits. Here are 10 must-see exhibitions to visit in January, in order of opening date."The Miseducation of Boys and Girls"Cris Worley Fine Arts, through February 11In her playful yet powerful paintings for this series, Abi Salami borrowed from pop culture and her indigenous Nigerian religious experience to explore and question such...
Dallas hospitality team opens boutique liquor store at Mockingbird Station
Dallas' Mockingbird Station has a new boutique wine and spirit shop. Called Perrault Beverage, it's a family-owned shop specializing in world-class wine, spirits, and local brewers, located at 5331 E. Mockingbird Ln. #180, across from West Elm, where it opened on December 16. The shop is from husband-and-wife Fausto and Jaclyn Vallejo, two food & beverage pros who are taking their hospitality background and applying it to the sometimes-sterile world of liquor stores. "We hope to become a one-stop shop for beverage enthusiasts, industry professionals, and adventurous drinkers," Fausto says. That'll include everything from advice on purchases and pairings, with a wide range...
Dallas catches major new seafood spot from high-powered restaurant group
Dallas is catching a major new seafood restaurant: Called Catch Dallas, it's from Catch Hospitality Group and it will open at Maple Terrace, the mixed-use development under construction in Uptown Dallas from international real estate firm Hines with partners Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests.According to a release, the restaurant will open in mid-2024.Catch Hospitality Group is from Tilman Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum, and Eugene Remm, who opened the first Catch in 2011 in New York. There are now locations in Los Angeles, Aspen, and Las Vegas at the ARIA Resort & Casino, along with sister concept Catch Steak, which debuted...
Sad restaurant closures lead this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. List of every Dallas restaurant and bar that closed in 2022. Like most industries, the Dallas restaurant world is still in recovery after the pandemic, with some restaurants drawing big crowds and others barely able to muster a four-top. In chronological order, here's a list of restaurants that closed in Dallas in 2022.2. Dallas location of healthy restaurant Seasons 52 closed after New Year....
Universal Studios will open a new family-friendly theme park in Frisco
Dallas-Fort Worth, get ready to meet Shrek: Universal Parks & Resorts is opening a one-of-a-kind theme park in Frisco, promised to be unlike any other in the world — a new park set in a green landscape featuring immersive themed lands that celebrates Universal's iconic characters and stories. According to a release, the company has purchased 97 acres of land, east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway, which will also be home to a themed hotel. The complex will boast a completely different look, feel, and scale from Universal's existing parks, one designed to appeal to a...
Healthy restaurant bows out of Dallas' Deep Ellum just as New Year hits
In a fatal stroke for New Year's resolutions, a healthy restaurant has closed in Dallas' Deep Ellum: Sweetgreen, the California-based fast-casual restaurant concept with salads and bowls, shuttered its location at 2614 Main St. According to a representative from the very tight-lipped very-corporate chain, the restaurant closed in December — less than a year after its opening in February 2022. This was the second Sweetgreen in the DFW area. The first debuted in the West Village in November 2021. They've since added outlets in Lakewood, Fort Worth, and Southlake, which opened in mid-December. Sweetgreen was founded in 2007 by three college students, with...
Classical superstar Ludovico Einaudi to play special one-night show at Dallas' Fair Park
While we were all making sourdough starters and following the latest TikTok trends during the pandemic, famed composer and classical pianist Ludovico Einaudi was working on his first solo album in 20 years. The result was Underwater, a 12-track album released in January 2022, which Dallas fans will get to hear live at a special one-night-only engagement at Music Hall at Fair Park.The acclaimed Italian artist — officially the most streamed classical artist of all time — has been busy in recent years. Since 2019, he's composed the scores to films such as The Father (including tracks from his...
Deep Ellum will celebrate major anniversary and more Dallas news
This roundup of Dallas news includes notes about a major anniversary in Deep Ellum, the return of scooters, a redesigned website by DART, an update on new state laws as of 2023, and a crime tidbit to the tune of $29 million.Here's what happened around Dallas this week:Scooter comeback updateElectric rental scooters and bikes will return to Dallas in 2023, this time with more regulations. The city is allowing only three companies to be purveyors: Lime, Bird, and Superpedestrian. It'll start out with fewer vehicles, a wider geographical distribution (not just confined to the city center), and limited hours:...
Dallas location of healthy restaurant Seasons 52 closed after New Year
In what surely seems like the worst timing ever for New Year's resolutions, a healthy restaurant in one of Dallas' most prominent malls has closed: Seasons 52, the successful concept from Darden Restaurants whereby many menu items were 500 calories or less, was forced to close its location at NorthPark Center. The restaurant's last day was January 2. The space is now boarded up with signs that say "permanently closed." A spokesperson for Seasons 52 called it "a tough day for everyone in the Seasons 52 family.""Dallas was a successful location and we enjoyed serving the Dallas community. Unfortunately, our landlord elected...
New leadership leads the New Year for 2 Dallas theater companies
Two Dallas theaters — Second Thought Theatre and Teatro Dallas — are starting the New Year with new leadership. The former has hired an executive director, while the latter has brought on a new executive artistic director.Executive director is a new role for Second Thought, which has been helmed solely by artistic director Carson McCain since 2020. Now, Dallas-based actor and playwright Parker Gray takes the managerial lead as part of a multi-pronged rethink of STT’s administrative infrastructure.Following Drew Wall’s demission of his role as director of operations — which he held for over 15 pivotal years — the STT...
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0