Leveraging Real People and Real Stories To Make an Impact: Juniper Media Transforms Branding With New Approach to Storytelling
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2023 / Real is in - made up, fabricated, and scripted may be on its way out. Now more than ever, consumers crave authenticity when deciding which brands to spend their money on. With research showing that 90% of buyers say authenticity is a decisive factor in their spending choices, brands now have more reason to take a more genuine and down-to-earth approach in marketing campaigns.
China-hifi-Audio Wholesales a Large Selection of Top Quality Audiophile Tube Amplifiers Producing Various Quality Sounds
China-hifi-Audio unveils a wide range of hi-fi vacuum tube stereo integrated amplifiers, hi-end CD players, cables, audiophile valve preamps, power amps or speakers, which are known for superior quality. China-hifi-Audio has been offering a number of audiophile tube amplifiers to those who desire high-quality sound systems. The store has been...
Now On Kickstarter, Innovative Design Furniture That Adapts To Any Trend
An extravagant piece of furniture that keeps reinventing itself for a lifetime is now seeking community support via Kickstarter. Bern-based product designer and innovator Jonathan Hartmann-Pisoni, founder of Eckstein Design Company (EDC), has launched an exciting crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to launch one of the world's first sustainable furniture concepts, "Einstein."
Social Saturation emerges as the AI-Powered Marketing Agency with new technology.
Social Saturation is developed as an AI-powered marketing agency. Recently, the company has exclusively launched itself in the international digital market. St. Petersburg, Florida, United States, 15th Jan 2023 – Social Saturation, an innovative AI-powered marketing agency, is proud to announce its launch, poised to change the way businesses approach marketing. Social Saturation harnesses the power of AI to identify market shifts on live campaigns, providing real-time alerts that suggest strategy adjustments for better ad placement. This allows businesses to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging trends in their industry.
PacLights Provides Dependable and Energy-Efficient LED Lighting Solutions in California
PacLights offers multiple lighting products. Their inventory features high bays, troffers and panels, light bulbs, retrofit kits, photo controls, recessed downlights, and many more. The company was founded in 2013. They are dedicated to providing reliable lighting items to all of their clients. The company has a distribution and assembly facility in Chino, California, and Cincinnati, Ohio. This makes it easy for them to avail quick delivery services. The company typically utilizes the best information technology for providing the best customer care.
Reed Brixx Releases “Facts” Single Featuring Minnesota Official Boyz
Real Deal Entertainment is proud to announce the latest single from its newest independent artist, Reed Brixx. Hailing from Saint Paul, MN, Reed Brixx brings a solid and calm personality to the booth and stage that captivates audiences with his riveting lyrics and storytelling. The label is excited to work with Brixx and help him spread his music far and wide. Brixx's sound is a unique mix of hip hop and soul, and he draws inspiration from his Midwest roots.
