Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Western Digital to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on January 31, 2023
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. A live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.
Woonsocket Call
TORRID DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Torrid Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Torrid Holdings, Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV) in the United States District Court of Southern California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Torrid securities pursuant to the company's July 2021 IPO, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 17, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Woonsocket Call
EasyGold to Announce Public Listing of Hartmann & Benz shares on OTC Market Soon
Hartmann & Gold is pleased to announce its public listing on the OTC Market in the near future. The Company’s shares will be available for purchase by the public through the OTC Market, which is known for providing early-stage and developing companies with efficient access to capital. This listing process will take 7 to 8 months to complete and allow us to raise the capital we need to continue growing our business and bring our innovative precious metals products and services to more customers.
Woonsocket Call
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) on Behalf of Investors
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GWH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On December 7, 2022, Grizzly Research published a report which alleged, among other things,...
Woonsocket Call
Seres Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) (“Seres” or the “Company”), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that on January 11, 2023, the Compensation and Talent Committee of Seres’ board of directors granted inducement equity grants covering an aggregate of 13,500 shares of its common stock to five new employees, consisting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 9,000 shares of common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”), covering an aggregate of 4,500 shares of its common stock.
Woonsocket Call
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in International Business Machines Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IBM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Woonsocket Call
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago. Semiconductor FY 2022 revenues increased to $23.2 million, or 38% as compared to FY 2021. WISeKey’s strong backlog of $36 million for IoT products stretches into 2024. Geneva, Switzerland,...
Woonsocket Call
CFund Capital will make financial disclosures in accordance with FASB latest cryptocurrency accounting standards
01/14/2023, Markham, ON // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. According to a post on the FASB website, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) on January 5, 2023 updated its December 14, 2022, "provisional decision on Accounting and Disclosure of crypto assets." Updated accounting standards documents indicate that investment companies and non-profit entities should separately report financial statements for their crypto assets in accordance with corresponding requirements.
Woonsocket Call
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Investors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Southwest Airlines Co. (“Southwest Airlines” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LUV) securities between June 13, 2020 and December 31, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Southwest Airlines investors have until March 13, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Woonsocket Call
PsychedelicNewsBreaks – FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) Board Authorized Share Repurchase Program
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions to address ailments affecting millions worldwide, has announced a share repurchase program. The company’s board of directors approved the repurchase under a normal course issuer bid; the bid is comprised of up to 1,925,210 of HUGE subordinate class B voting shares over the next 12 months at prevailing market prices. The program will enable the company to use excess cash reserves in strategic ways designed to return value to shareholders. “FSD Pharma is focused on the advancement of its drug candidates toward the clinic, and we recognize there may be a strategic opportunity to enhance shareholder value without compromising our ambitious growth plans,” said FSD Pharma interim CEO Anthony Durkacz in the press release. “We believe that our stock is significantly undervalued. This will allow us to continue investing in our future, while, at the same time, also investing in the exceptional value that our own shares represent.”
Woonsocket Call
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against International Business Machines Corporation – IBM
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) between January 18, 2018 and October 16, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for IBM investors under the federal securities laws.
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Avaya Holdings Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - AVYA, AVYAW
If you purchased Avaya securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Avaya class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8033 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 6, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
Woonsocket Call
Atlantic Lithium banks final assays for Ewoyaa extensional drilling
Atlantic Lithium Ltd (AIM:ALL) interim CEO Len Kolff joins Proactive’s Elisha Newell to discuss the final batch of assays from an extensional and infill drilling program at the Ewoyaa project in Ghana. The last results will feed into a mineral resource update for the lithium camp, due sometime this quarter. From here, Kolff says the focus will move to a definitive feasibility study, which will bring Ewoyaa one step closer to development and production.
Woonsocket Call
RRD Survey: 7 in 10 Marketers View Economic Downturn as Strategic Opportunity to Gain Market Share
Study also reveals optichannel strategies and recent social media turmoil have marketers embracing print channels. A study released today by R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) found that amid concerns of an economic recession or downturn, organizations see a strategic opportunity to gain market share through increased marketing spend, according to 73% of marketers surveyed. Despite widespread talk about budget cuts, more than half of respondents (54%) expect their organization’s overall marketing budget to increase this year.
Woonsocket Call
Global Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics, 2023-2028 - Explosion in Immuno-oncology Therapies Creates an Exploding Diagnostic Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics with COVID-19 Impact and Updates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Diagnostics, companion diagnostics, is driving the success of Immuno-oncology Therapeutics. An entire new segment of the diagnostics industry is being created and its not a small segment either. It promises to grow dramatically.
Woonsocket Call
Next Phase of Copper-Gold Growth Begins
Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (“Hot Chili” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced across the recently secured western extension to the Cortadera copper-gold discovery, the centrepiece of the Company’s low-altitude, Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile. One...
Comments / 0