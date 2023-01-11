Read full article on original website
WARM program reaches out to the Jacksonville area to assist residents
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina ministry held a meet-up Friday in Jacksonville to help connect homeowners with resources they could use. “Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry” or WARM for short, has helped over 1,800 families across southeast North Carolina. The organization has been doing this since 1996. The outreach event was held at […]
WITN
New reentry house for women in Craven County is nearly complete
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Grant funding is bringing several reentry resources to one Eastern Carolina county. Tried By Fire Incorporated – a local nonprofit organization in New Bern – is in the final stages of building its “My Sister’s House.”. The organization says the house...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13
Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
WITN
Parents left confused and frustrated after Plymouth childcare facility abruptly closes
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wednesday night Facebook post let parents know that Kingdom Kids Christian Childcare in Washington County would be closing permanently effective immediately. The Facebook post was made on January 11th at 9:00 p.m. and after negative comments on the post, parents say the Facebook page was...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Richardson, county’s longest-serving commissioner, revels in controversy
Hood Richardson is fully aware of how controversial he can be. He revels in it. Elected in 1996, Richardson is one of the longest serving commissioners in Beaufort County’s history with 27 years of experience. To the delight or disgust of Beaufort County residents, he has no intention of stepping down. Richardson plans to run in 2024 at the age of 84.
WITN
POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
WECT
Multiple Pender Co. schools sending students home early following water main break
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has announced that Topsail Annandale Elementary, Topsail Middle School and Topsail High School will be sending students home early following a water main break that occurred at 9 a.m. “Our main priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all students...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
WRAL
Tar Heel Traveler, Jan. 10, 2023
It's a proud symbol of a fire department's past. The Tar Heel Traveler took a trip to Goldsboro and learned the sentimental story of how a fire truck was lost and now found. It's a proud symbol of a fire department's past. The Tar Heel Traveler took a trip to Goldsboro and learned the sentimental story of how a fire truck was lost and now found.
Code Orange Air Quality issued for 3 North Carolina counties, including Wayne
A Code Orange Air Quality means that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
‘Addictive substances:’ Deputies ‘warn’ public about Girl Scout cookie sales starting Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’ve been warned. Girl Scout Cookies go on sale starting Saturday, and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office had some fun on social media with a “warning” about them and how they can be “highly addictive.” “These substances will be hitting the streets soon. They go by names such as ‘Thin Mints,’ […]
Greenville’s MrBeast has taken over the internet, social media. We’re gonna follow him, too
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — To us in Greenville and Eastern North Carolina, he’s MrBeast or Jimmy Donaldson. To the rest of the world, he’s one of the beasts of the internet and social media. Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has been dominating social media, specifically his YouTube channel, for nearly a decade. He has over […]
carolinacoastonline.com
New Bern resident and former deputy police chief Edward Preston named Cape Carteret police chief
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush formally introduced the town's new police chief, New Bern resident Edward Preston, during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off Dolphin Street. Rush told the board Preston most recently served as chief of...
wcti12.com
Thousands without power in Grantsboro
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Thousands were without power in Grantsboro Tuesday afternoon. Duke Energy listed the outages on their outage map with 2,222 customers impacted. Restoration was estimated to be completed at 4:15 p.m. The cause of the outage was listed as "caused by a vehicle damaging our equipment."
WITN
Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing
RIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) -The former police sergeant of River Bend in Craven County is speaking out after he was fired last summer for what were undisclosed reasons at the time. His sudden termination left some in shock and without answers as to why he was exactly fired. During a...
WITN
YOU KNOW US? People wanted in stolen credit card case
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in solving the case of a stolen credit card. Winterville police want to identify two people who are persons of interest in using the stolen card. The card was used at the Game Stop on Greenville Boulevard in Greenville around...
WITN
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
WITN
Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who escaped from Martin County deputies was caught near the Government Center. Brian Powell was in custody for outstanding warrants for trafficking in opium. Deputies say around 9:45 a.m., as the Williamston man was being moved from the courtroom area to the magistrate’s office, he was able to escape and run from the Government Center.
