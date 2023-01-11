ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

WNCT

WARM program reaches out to the Jacksonville area to assist residents

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina ministry held a meet-up Friday in Jacksonville to help connect homeowners with resources they could use. “Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry” or WARM for short, has helped over 1,800 families across southeast North Carolina. The organization has been doing this since 1996. The outreach event was held at […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13

Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
BEAUFORT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Richardson, county’s longest-serving commissioner, revels in controversy

Hood Richardson is fully aware of how controversial he can be. He revels in it. Elected in 1996, Richardson is one of the longest serving commissioners in Beaufort County’s history with 27 years of experience. To the delight or disgust of Beaufort County residents, he has no intention of stepping down. Richardson plans to run in 2024 at the age of 84.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive

When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WRAL

Tar Heel Traveler, Jan. 10, 2023

It's a proud symbol of a fire department's past. The Tar Heel Traveler took a trip to Goldsboro and learned the sentimental story of how a fire truck was lost and now found. It's a proud symbol of a fire department's past. The Tar Heel Traveler took a trip to Goldsboro and learned the sentimental story of how a fire truck was lost and now found.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Thousands without power in Grantsboro

GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Thousands were without power in Grantsboro Tuesday afternoon. Duke Energy listed the outages on their outage map with 2,222 customers impacted. Restoration was estimated to be completed at 4:15 p.m. The cause of the outage was listed as "caused by a vehicle damaging our equipment."
GRANTSBORO, NC
WITN

Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing

RIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) -The former police sergeant of River Bend in Craven County is speaking out after he was fired last summer for what were undisclosed reasons at the time. His sudden termination left some in shock and without answers as to why he was exactly fired. During a...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

YOU KNOW US? People wanted in stolen credit card case

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in solving the case of a stolen credit card. Winterville police want to identify two people who are persons of interest in using the stolen card. The card was used at the Game Stop on Greenville Boulevard in Greenville around...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man who escaped from Martin County deputies was caught near the Government Center. Brian Powell was in custody for outstanding warrants for trafficking in opium. Deputies say around 9:45 a.m., as the Williamston man was being moved from the courtroom area to the magistrate’s office, he was able to escape and run from the Government Center.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC

