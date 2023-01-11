Read full article on original website
Historic Black-owned farm granted temporary injunction to stop developers on their land
The Travis County District Court granted an emergency temporary restraining order and injunction against AMTEX Housing – a California-based developer – for developing on the Alexander Farm – a Black-owned farmland that has been in the Alexander family for 175 years.
Texas State Teachers Association believes money from $32.7B surplus should go toward education, schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — The 88th legislative session began in Austin Tuesday and already made history. The Texas Comptroller's Office projects a record $32.7 billion surplus budget in 2023. State lawmakers have more money to spend than ever before, according to the Texas Tribune. The increased budget comes from inflation...
Travis County’s largest mental health facility is its jail. Judge Brown looking at diversion options
According to County Judge Andy Brown, the largest mental health facility in our county is the jail.
8 large projects underway as Cedar Park, Leander prioritize commercial development
Construction on multifamily units in Northline, Leander's new downtown district, is now underway. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Leaders in Cedar Park and Leander are shifting their focus to recruit commercial development as several large, destination-style mixed-use projects are in the works. This move comes as both cities attempt to balance residential...
Austin's Housing Authority opens waitlist for 3 affordable housing complexes
AUSTIN, Texas — The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) is opening up its waitlists for three of the affordable housing complexes it is running,. Applications opened up at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The properties...
Bell County set to sue Killeen over marijuana ordinance
Bell County commissioners voted to move forward with a lawsuit over the 'Proposition A' ordinance at the end of the year.
State of Texas: ‘We’re going to war’—Rules battle highlights fights to come at the Capitol
Some Republicans have argued that since their party has majority control of the House, Democrats should not be given the ability to have the power that comes with chairmanships.
Goodwill Central Texas offers free tools, job training
Goodwill Central Texas is helping Texans get jobs in 2023 by providing services with their career and technical academy. The Excel Center, the only adult high school in the state, is also a no-cost option available to those looking to earn a high school degree. Jennifer Carter, Goodwill Central Texas' chief mission officer, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share more.
Study to add medians along Williams Drive in Georgetown underway
The study looks to consolidate the number of driveways and turn lanes along Williams Drive by adding a center median. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Research and design of a project to add medians and designated turn lanes to Williams Drive began in late 2022 and is expected to continue throughout 2023.
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
Elgin unveils Black Icons mural of five community leaders
ELGIN, Texas - Both Elgin and Round Rock had events Martin Luther King weekend, both honoring the past and looking towards the future. Elgin unveiled a Black Icons Mural located in the historically segregated south side of the tracks and features five Black community leaders both deceased and living. Civil...
Pearce Lane improvements coming for Del Valle
Big improvements are in store for roads in Del Valle, starting with Pearce Lane.
Travis, Williamson counties return to low COVID risk; Hays remains high
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
Hays County, Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County has acquired Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, according to a recent news release. The 1,068-acre conservation easement will permanently protect and preserve the land from future development. According to the county, the easement was proposed and sponsored by the Hill Country Conservancy (HCC) to...
Austin Water needs to make changes, external audit finds
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water needs to make some changes, according to a new report released Wednesday by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin. The report is over 200 pages long. Handcox, Davis, and Ullrich are the three water treatment plants under Austin Water. One of the biggest...
Austin at Large: Steve Adler, Scandal Machine
At the top of the "Headlines" column to my right, you can get the TL;DR summary of the latest and likely last alleged miscreance of our outbound Mayor Steve Adler, whom a lot of politically active people in Austin simply do not like. To go into more detail: On Dec. 1, the first day of early voting for the Dec. 13 Council run-off, Adler appeared at a press conference at City Hall, where he discussed election-related matters and encouraged all to vote. This included letting the audience – both live and via the signals of ATXN, the city's TV channel – know that he, a District 9 resident, planned to vote for Zohaib Qadri (and indeed to vote with Qadri), and that if he lived instead in D3 he would vote for José Velásquez "because of his history of community organization in that district." He did not endorse in the mayor's race but discussed it at some length, saying that "our city is fortunate to have two candidates [with] the experience and knowledge and skills to do this job, and both of them are ready. I've known both candidates for over 20 years; they are both friends of mine [and each] has the best interest of the city in their heart."
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population
AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
COVID-19 omicron subvariant identified in Austin-Travis County
Austin Public Health said the COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 was officially identified in Austin-Travis County.
SCOTUS Sends Death Row Case Back to Texas
The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered the reconsideration of a death row inmate’s request for a new trial after the Travis County district attorney acknowledged the prosecution’s use of faulty evidence. Areli Escobar was charged with the murder of 17-year-old Bianca Maldonado in May 2009. Maldonado was stabbed...
