Pflugerville, TX

Community Impact Austin

8 large projects underway as Cedar Park, Leander prioritize commercial development

Construction on multifamily units in Northline, Leander's new downtown district, is now underway. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Leaders in Cedar Park and Leander are shifting their focus to recruit commercial development as several large, destination-style mixed-use projects are in the works. This move comes as both cities attempt to balance residential...
CEDAR PARK, TX
fox7austin.com

Goodwill Central Texas offers free tools, job training

Goodwill Central Texas is helping Texans get jobs in 2023 by providing services with their career and technical academy. The Excel Center, the only adult high school in the state, is also a no-cost option available to those looking to earn a high school degree. Jennifer Carter, Goodwill Central Texas' chief mission officer, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share more.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Elgin unveils Black Icons mural of five community leaders

ELGIN, Texas - Both Elgin and Round Rock had events Martin Luther King weekend, both honoring the past and looking towards the future. Elgin unveiled a Black Icons Mural located in the historically segregated south side of the tracks and features five Black community leaders both deceased and living. Civil...
ELGIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Water needs to make changes, external audit finds

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water needs to make some changes, according to a new report released Wednesday by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin. The report is over 200 pages long. Handcox, Davis, and Ullrich are the three water treatment plants under Austin Water. One of the biggest...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Steve Adler, Scandal Machine

At the top of the "Headlines" column to my right, you can get the TL;DR summary of the latest and likely last alleged miscreance of our outbound Mayor Steve Adler, whom a lot of politically active people in Austin simply do not like. To go into more detail: On Dec. 1, the first day of early voting for the Dec. 13 Council run-off, Adler appeared at a press conference at City Hall, where he discussed election-related matters and encouraged all to vote. This included letting the audience – both live and via the signals of ATXN, the city's TV channel – know that he, a District 9 resident, planned to vote for Zohaib Qadri (and indeed to vote with Qadri), and that if he lived instead in D3 he would vote for José Velásquez "because of his history of community organization in that district." He did not endorse in the mayor's race but discussed it at some length, saying that "our city is fortunate to have two candidates [with] the experience and knowledge and skills to do this job, and both of them are ready. I've known both candidates for over 20 years; they are both friends of mine [and each] has the best interest of the city in their heart."
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population

AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

SCOTUS Sends Death Row Case Back to Texas

The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered the reconsideration of a death row inmate’s request for a new trial after the Travis County district attorney acknowledged the prosecution’s use of faulty evidence. Areli Escobar was charged with the murder of 17-year-old Bianca Maldonado in May 2009. Maldonado was stabbed...
AUSTIN, TX

