Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
‘Robot lawyer’ set to defend human in U.S. court
The world’s first robot lawyer is reportedly taking its first case in court next month. NewsNation has the details.
Rep. Porter, other California Democrats prep for crowded Senate race
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – The California Senate race is nearly two years away and sitting Senator Dianne Feinstein hasn’t announced if she will seek re-election. But other Democrats are already preparing to run. With the midterm elections barely behind us, Congresswoman Katie Porter announced she’s running for senate in...
White House calls for debt ceiling hike ‘without conditions’
The White House on Friday called for the debt limit to be raised without conditions, laying down a marker ahead of what is likely to be a bruising fight with House Republicans in the coming months. “We believe, when it comes to the debt limit, it has been done in...
House passes bill aimed at restricting oil reserve sales to companies with Chinese influence
The House on Thursday passed a bill aimed at restricting sales from the country’s oil reserves to China. The legislation bars sales of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to entities under the control, ownership or influence of the Chinese Communist Party, unless that oil will not be exported to China.
