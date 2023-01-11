ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Comments / 14

crawdad
2d ago

Murdered a girl and set her body on fire because she was jealous. She's right were she needs to be. She deserved life, she should consider herself lucky

Reply
3
Carl Sbad
2d ago

how is she getting hormones in State Prison? and who's paying for it? she's obviously getting them she's growing hair on her face wasn't there when she got convicted.

Reply(1)
2
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland man sentenced to 2 years for killing pregnant mom, 3 kids

Sean Woulfe, who pleaded guilty rather than face a second trial for reckless homicide in the deaths of a pregnant woman and her three young sons in 2017, was sentenced last week to two years in prison for each count. Woulfe will only have to serve two years as the...
WILL COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested after pulling gun on woman in Peoria Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on a woman inside of his car. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 22-year-old Titus T. Leonard was arrested for domestic battery, interference with a report of domestic violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and phone harassment.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police: Two killed in I-57 shooting, crash

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver […]
CHEBANSE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two men charged with Aurora murder

Two men, one from Aurora and one from Montgomery, are being charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Aurora's east side in September. 24-year-old Samuel Garcia, of Aurora, was arrested Friday and 24-year-old Alonzo Sanchez, of Montgomery, was charged at the Kane County Jail in St. Charles where he is being held on unrelated charges.
AURORA, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Cocaine Dealer Chased Down In Streator

After a brief foot chase, an alleged cocaine dealer was tracked down in Streator. Members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force helped other officers apprehend 28-year-old Michael McKinnie of Streator on Monday. He was wanted for dealing cocaine along with missing court dates on other charges of drugs and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Bond for McKinnie has been set at a million dollars.
STREATOR, IL
CBS Chicago

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for Aurora hammer attack

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Aurora man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, after agreeing to a plea deal for hitting a neighbor in the head with a hammer.Kane County prosecutors said Johnathan McDonald knocked on the door of an acquaintance on Nov. 20, 2021, and after the victim opened the door, McDonald hit them in the head with a hammer.The victim fell to the floor and blacked out. After the victim regained consciousness, McDonald hit them in the head with the hammer again."There was no clear motivation for Mr. McDonald's heinous, violent and unprovoked attack. Their relationship before this brutal incident had been friendly," Assistant Kane County State's Attorney Mark Stajdohar said in a statement.McDonald pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He must serve at least 85% of that sentence, but will get credit for more than a year he's already spent in jail. 
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego store reports over $20,000 theft by former employee

Oswego police took a report of a theft over $20,000 from the Route 34 Best Buy store Thursday. Police say it was reported that a former employee of the store, a 29-year-old Aurora man, made fraudulent returns over the course of five years. Police did not announce an arrest. The...
OSWEGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy