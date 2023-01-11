Read full article on original website
crawdad
2d ago
Murdered a girl and set her body on fire because she was jealous. She's right were she needs to be. She deserved life, she should consider herself lucky
Carl Sbad
2d ago
how is she getting hormones in State Prison? and who's paying for it? she's obviously getting them she's growing hair on her face wasn't there when she got convicted.
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland man sentenced to 2 years for killing pregnant mom, 3 kids
Sean Woulfe, who pleaded guilty rather than face a second trial for reckless homicide in the deaths of a pregnant woman and her three young sons in 2017, was sentenced last week to two years in prison for each count. Woulfe will only have to serve two years as the...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County State's Attorney will stay any investigation based on assault weapons ban for now
Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis says that he will stay any investigation brought on charges from the assault weapons ban indefinitely until a court rules on its constitutionality. Weis says if the law is found unconstitutional, any investigations will be closed. If the law is upheld, the state's attorney's...
1470 WMBD
PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
Knox, Whiteside County Sheriffs take stand against assault weapons ban, State's Attorney fires back
The sheriffs of Knox and Whiteside County have declared their stance in opposition of House Bill 5471, the assault weapons ban bill that passed with Gov. Pritzker's signature on Tuesday. In separate statements, Knox County Sheriff Jack Harlan and Whiteside County John Booker delivered the same news release, in which...
West suburban OB-GYN accused of performing exams drunk, lawsuits filed
A suburban OB-GYN has been named in multiple lawsuits and accused of performing exams on women while drunk.
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested after pulling gun on woman in Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on a woman inside of his car. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 22-year-old Titus T. Leonard was arrested for domestic battery, interference with a report of domestic violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and phone harassment.
Hearing held for man convicted of raping, murdering Downers Grove girl 37 years ago
There was a hearing for Robert Turner, who’s seeking clemency after being sentenced to death for 1985 the rape and murder of a 16-year-old Bridget Drobney from Downers Grove in downstate Gillespie.
Illinois State Police: Two killed in I-57 shooting, crash
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver […]
Fort Smith couple found dead by murder-suicide in Illinois
A Fort Smith couple was found dead in Illinois after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Some Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce the assault weapons ban
LaSalle County Sheriff Adam C. Diss and Knox County Sheriff Jack C. Harlan, Jr. announced that they do not plan to enforce the newly enacted assault weapons ban, according to identical letters released Wednesday.
WSPY NEWS
Two men charged with Aurora murder
Two men, one from Aurora and one from Montgomery, are being charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Aurora's east side in September. 24-year-old Samuel Garcia, of Aurora, was arrested Friday and 24-year-old Alonzo Sanchez, of Montgomery, was charged at the Kane County Jail in St. Charles where he is being held on unrelated charges.
starvedrock.media
Alleged Cocaine Dealer Chased Down In Streator
After a brief foot chase, an alleged cocaine dealer was tracked down in Streator. Members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force helped other officers apprehend 28-year-old Michael McKinnie of Streator on Monday. He was wanted for dealing cocaine along with missing court dates on other charges of drugs and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Bond for McKinnie has been set at a million dollars.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for Aurora hammer attack
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Aurora man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, after agreeing to a plea deal for hitting a neighbor in the head with a hammer.Kane County prosecutors said Johnathan McDonald knocked on the door of an acquaintance on Nov. 20, 2021, and after the victim opened the door, McDonald hit them in the head with a hammer.The victim fell to the floor and blacked out. After the victim regained consciousness, McDonald hit them in the head with the hammer again."There was no clear motivation for Mr. McDonald's heinous, violent and unprovoked attack. Their relationship before this brutal incident had been friendly," Assistant Kane County State's Attorney Mark Stajdohar said in a statement.McDonald pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He must serve at least 85% of that sentence, but will get credit for more than a year he's already spent in jail.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego store reports over $20,000 theft by former employee
Oswego police took a report of a theft over $20,000 from the Route 34 Best Buy store Thursday. Police say it was reported that a former employee of the store, a 29-year-old Aurora man, made fraudulent returns over the course of five years. Police did not announce an arrest. The...
Police arrest Rockford man with no driver’s license going 116 mph
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County arrested Christopher Canales, 21, of Rockford, after he was reportedly caught going 116 mph on I-39 without a driver’s license. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Canales on I-39 near Route 64 on Monday. The speed limit on I-39 is 70 mph He was […]
1470 WMBD
Student with autism details alleged harassment and bullying by other students
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says it’s investigating an incident in Princeville where an autistic student claims other students took pictures of him in a restroom without his consent, then posted them to social media. While the Princeville School District won’t officially confirm the incident,...
2 charged in September shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critical in Aurora
No booking photos of the accused were made available by police.
There was a run on guns before Illinois governor signed assault weapons ban: store owner
The owner of a west suburban gun shop says he saw a surge of customers before Gov. Pritzker signed legislation banning assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines in Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man allegedly beat girlfriend for hours with belt, struck police cars during high-speed chase
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A DuPage County judge ordered Thursday a northwest Indiana man be held on $200,000 bond after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a belt for hours before striking two police cars during a high-speed chase. Reginald Hubbert, 40, of Merrillville, Indiana, faces two counts of domestic...
