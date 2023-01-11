ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Meridian, ID

Meridian is a city within Ada County in Idaho, the second largest in the state next to Boise. Its population reached 117,635 based on the 2020 census. What's impressive about this city is it's considered one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Meridian was established in 1891 and had...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

See Inside The Boise Boys’ Latest Massive Luxury Airbnb

The Boise Boys, Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, have designed several unique houses in the Treasure Valley. Some of those homes were purchased cheaply, reimagined, and then resold at a premium. That was the early business model of Timber and Love, the company that they co-owned until recently. While that is still part of what they do, Timber and Love is also a full-service real estate company, and Luke is trying to become a national design star. He purchased the company outright in September 2020, when Clint decided to return to his home state of Texas. In October, he released his design book, Americana Soul: Homes Designed With Love, Comfort, and Intention.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Have We Seen The Last Of Idaho’s Popular “Boise Boys?”

Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson have been household names across the Treasure Valley for the past five years. Their skillful design on a budget made them the ultimate Boise-area success story. They opened Love + Timber in 2017, and their reputation for house flipping made them famous outside of Idaho. HGTV was so impressed that they gave them a reality show called "Boise Boys," making them synonymous with Boise real estate.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise

If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?

If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

One of America’s “Break the Bank” Restaurants is Here in Boise

One of America’s most expensive restaurants is right here in Boise and it’s sure to break the bank. Most of us are probably okay with eating a little cheaper, but sometimes it’s nice to treat yourself to a nice meal. Sometimes, it’s good to get out with a group of people or a significant other and have higher-quality food and different experiences than you’re used to. What restaurant best provides that for us here in Boise?
BOISE, ID
AOL Corp

‘Most coveted property in Ada County’ to get apartments, retail. Will golf course remain?

For more than 100 years, a golf course has operated north of the Boise River. A new owner wants to bring housing and restaurants, bars and stores to the course’s edge along State Street, redesigning the more-than 100-acre tract and investing $250 million in the project just as local leaders are focusing on the corridor as a transit, housing and commercial hub.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

The future of passenger trains in Southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Metro Chamber hosted its annual Legislative Forum Thursday, focused on the future of rail in the state of Idaho. Many Treasure Valley leaders hope to bring passenger trains back to the area. Several Idaho leaders wrote a letter to the Federal Rail Administration in...
BOISE, ID
hstoday.us

TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Advocate

Idaho School Board Meeting Erupts in Chaos Over LGBTQ-Inclusive Policy

A school board meeting in Idaho to consider an LGBTQ-supportive policy devolved into chaos Monday night after a state senator threatened board members with litigation. The Caldwell School Board presented a draft of the policy for public comment. It uses language from the Idaho School Boards Association and is one of 22 policies under consideration, Idaho Ed News reports. But it was the LGBTQ+ policy that attracted the most attention.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho leaders tout benefits of bringing back passenger train service to state

BOISE—Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner wants people from Portland and Seattle to spend the weekend—and their money—in Caldwell. It would be one of the many benefits of restoring the passenger train service from those areas to the Treasure Valley, Wagoner said at the Boise Metro Chamber’s legislative forum luncheon on Thursday, which focused on the future of rail locally. The event took place at the Boise Centre. “’Come and spend a...
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

Loads of Death Threats in Kuna Force the City to Cancel Rodeo

Mayor Joe Stear of Kuna, Idaho, has reportedly canceled upcoming rodeo plans due to local death threats regarding recent disputes. As reported by Idaho Press and KTVB, “The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The cancellation was announced Tuesday.”
KUNA, ID
95.7 KEZJ

10-year-old Boy on Scooter Hit by Pickup in Meridian, Dies in Hospital

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a 10-year-old boy on a scooter was hit by a car Monday evening in Meridian. Meridian Police revealed Thursday morning the death of the 10-year-old following the crash Jan. 9, at the intersection of Locust Grove Rd and Chateau Dr at around 6:05 p.m. The young boy had been on a scooter when he was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been turning. The child was taken to St. Alphonsus Medcial Center then to St. Luke's Medical Center in critical condition. According to Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle, the boy died on Tuesday from blunt force injuries. Meridian Police said Thursday the crash remains under investigation and not citations or arrests have been made.
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Almost, in fact, here is a look at the SAFEST cities in Idaho!. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells.
IDAHO STATE

