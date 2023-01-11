ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath County, VA

Taking the Waters: The Restoration of The Warm Springs Pools

By stuart
 3 days ago
After years of sustained advocacy efforts at the grassroots and state level, the historic Warm Springs Pools, also known as the Jefferson Pools, reopened for public bathing in December.

On January 19 at 7 pm, Julie Langan, the Director of the Department of Historic Resources, will present a talk about the strategies and tools employed by various stakeholders who fought to save these iconic structures. She will describe how the bathhouses, a key component of the Bath County economy, transitioned from a preservation emergency to a preservation success.

This talk is part of the Salem Museum Speaker Series and will be presented on Zoom only. The link will be posted on the Museum’s website, salemmuseum.org, on the morning of the event. The talk will also be recorded and available via the Museum’s website after the talk.

The first recorded survey of the area was done by Andrew Lewis and his father who obtained 140 acres of land that included the warm springs. Lewis was an early partner in the venture to build the first hotel on the site in 1766. The original octagonal stone basin that held water for bathing was built in 1761, establishing it as the first spa structure in America.

Over time, the hotel built a reputation as a luxurious, secluded retreat. Many prominent Americans visited in order to experience both a physical and spiritual rejuvenation. The most significant of these guests included Thomas Jefferson, who stayed at the hotel in 1818.

Guests are once again able to “take the waters” at the historic Warm Springs Pools, now part of The Omni Homestead Resort. The bathhouses reopened in December, following the completion of a 14-month, $4 million rehabilitation.

Julie Langan serves as the Director of the Department of Historic Resources (DHR) and State Historic Preservation Officer for the Commonwealth of Virginia. First appointed as Acting Director by Governor McDonnell, she has been reappointed by Governors McAuliffe, Northam and Youngkin.

In this position, Lamgan manages one of the largest state preservation offices in the country and oversees a dozen state and federal preservation programs.

Langan has twice been on the staff of DHR for a combined total twenty-five years. Immediately prior to her appointment, Langan served as DHR’s Deputy Director for Preservation Programs. An experienced preservation professional and nonprofit administrator, she has held leadership positions with regional and local preservation nonprofits in Cleveland, Ohio, and taught historic preservation at Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Mary Washington. Over the years, she has served on a variety of preservation-related boards and commissions.

Ms. Langan has an M.A. in Architectural History from the University of Virginia and a B.A. in Art History from Wheaton College (Massachusetts

