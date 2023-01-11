Read full article on original website
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
10 Best Calming Dog Treats in 2023
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Does your pup get stressed out from time to time? Are you looking for different calming remedies to help her (and you!) feel better? Luckily, CBD can be just as helpful for managing pet anxiety as it is […]
studyfinds.org
Best Of The Best Cat Toys: Top 5 Feline Boredom Busters Most Recommended By Experts
A happy cat is a playful cat — but many owners can certainly attest to buying toys that our beloved felines simply don’t show a bit of interest in. When that happens, our buckets of dust-collecting toys gets larger, and we’re left wondering why we spent so much money for something with such little use. To help you avoid these frustrating situation, we’ve put together a list of the five best cat toys recommended by experts, plus a few honorable mentions.
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
Everything Dog Owners Should Know About Canine Flu and How it Is Affecting Pets This Winter
Dr. Lori Teller, the president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, shares her tips for keeping dogs safe from canine influenza during the winter and year-round Unfortunately, dogs are not free from the aches and pains of the flu. As humans in the U.S. battle a flu season longer and more severe than most in the past decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the country's dogs are facing flu outbreaks of their own. "Canine Influenza [also called canine flu and dog flu] is a...
Pet Parents Say Their Indoor Cats Love This $7 Toy That Provides Exercise & Entertainment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cats have long been one of the most popular pets for humans, with approximately 37% of households in the United States owning at least one feline companion. We love our pet kitties because they are mysterious, independent creatures that are both affectionate and cuddly and also hilarious a-holes. Whatever your favorite charms of the feline species, when you have a kitten as a fur baby, you probably want to spoil them with treats and toys. And we found an amazing...
dailypaws.com
12 of the Smartest Cat Breeds
Whether they're running up to you at the crinkle of a treat bag or appearing aloof when it's time to go to the vet, cats have no problem showing us just how intelligent they really are. But what does "intelligence" in cats look like? And how do we know which...
This cute robot pet will warm your heart and protect your home
Have you ever considered a robotic pet? It can last forever and requires minimum maintenance. PetBot Loona, introduced by robotics company KEYi Technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) - 2023, is quite endearing. The company is currently raising funds for this project on Indiegogo (a platform to raise funds).
petage.com
Wag! Agrees to Acquire Dog Food Advisor, a Pet Food Marketplace
Wag! Group Co. (Wag!), which strives to be the No. 1 platform for busy pet parents, offering on-demand access to 5-star pet care, pet insurance options, and expert pet advice, entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Clicks and Traffic LLC (Dog Food Advisor) to purchase its Dog Food Advisor assets for cash consideration of $9 million. The transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023. Dog Food Advisor is one of the most visited and trusted dog food marketplaces, helping busy pet parents make informed decisions about dog food through the website www.dogfoodadvisor.com.
a-z-animals.com
The 7 Best Pet Products at Walmart This January
This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. The post-holiday stress sometimes gets to us, but we found some specials that will make you smile. Many retailers offer...
5 helpful tips for training your kitty, according to cat behavior specialists
Want to teach your cat to walk on a leash, come when you call, or give a high five? Try these expert tips to motivate and reward your feline friend.
a-z-animals.com
The 4 Best Pet Gear Products on Chewy Today
This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Key Points. The best overall pet gear product is the dog and cat car seat and carrier bag. Consider the...
pethelpful.com
ER Veterinarian Shares Key Things He Would Never Do With His Dog
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It doesn’t matter if you’ve owned 20 dogs or you’re just starting off with your first one, it doesn’t hurt to learn some more tips and tricks to make you a better dog parent. That’s why we’re loving these TikTok videos from user @thefriendlyvet who works as an ER Veterinarian.
loveyourdog.com
Best Dog Food For Puppies: Kibble, Wet, Fresh & More
When you buy something through one of the links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bringing home a new puppy is a very exciting time. Along with the cuddles and excitement, owners have a lot of preparation to do. Of course, they will want to ensure they have all the right supplies and are set up for everything a puppy might need. One area owners are concerned about is finding the best food for puppies.
