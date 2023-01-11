Read full article on original website
Related
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Are The 20% Dividend Yields Being Offered By Treasury Buy/Write ETFs The Real Deal? So Far, Yes.
When it comes to analyzing a dividend yield, the old adage of "if it seems too good to be true, it probably is" is a good rule of thumb to follow. All sorts of stocks, ETFs and CEFs offer yields of 10% or more, but a lot of them prove unsustainable. High yields on stocks can be a result of a cratering share price and an impending dividend cut. CEFs often have fixed distribution yields that they can't generate the necessary gains or income to support. If not one of those reasons, the market environment may simply be ready to turn and push a sector or style out of favor.
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
msn.com
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
The Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Semiconductor stocks have struggled for the greater part of the past year, but all the drivers remain in place for success once the macro clouds clear.
5 Contrarian REITs That Pay Big Dividends Have Outstanding 2023 Growth Prospects
As interest rate increases begin to slow, these five top real estate investment trusts in gaming, apartments, document storage and other areas offer growth and income investors a degree of safety and reliable, substantial dividends.
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Goldman Sachs' investment team bullish on equities -report
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Investment Strategy Group expects U.S. equities to generate positive returns for investors in 2023 even if the economy enters a recession, according to its outlook report released on Friday.
bitcoinist.com
Samsung Unveils Bitcoin Futures ETF Amid Escalating Crypto Interest
Samsung Asset Management received approval to list its bitcoin futures ETF (exchange-traded fund) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the listing will happen on January 13. The Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active exchange-traded fund will invest in Bitcoin futures products that are traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Its returns are expected to be about the same as spot Bitcoin.
Retail investors have sold all of the stocks they bought during the pandemic trading boom
Retail investors have sold all of the stock they bought during the COVID-19 trading boom, according to Goldman Sachs. Goldman said in a Thursday note that it has observed "rapid retail selling" across stocks found in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. "Selling over the past 11 months has completely...
William Blair Manager Likes Nike, Other Quality Growth Stocks
Among large-cap growth stock funds ranked by Morningstar, Blair's ranks in the 13th percentile for the past five years.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects...
NASDAQ
Biotech's Blockbuster Week: 3 Stocks to Watch
This week, biotech was a standout performer. As of Friday morning, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI delivered gains of 6.42% versus gains of 1.79%. Last year biotech was a significant laggard. However, in the past few months, biotech stocks have completely reversed course and changed character in a big way. For example, XBI is now well above its 200-day moving average, while most index ETFs are below it or are just challenging it now.
NASDAQ
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
NASDAQ
2 Best Stocks to Buy in January and Hold Forever
The start of a new year may or may not signal the recovery of the broader stock market, but great businesses are staying largely above the fray even if share prices remain volatile. From healthcare to consumer goods, quality companies continuing to build upon a track record of growth that possess sticky business models and strong core financials can see share prices recover in the future.
NASDAQ
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
NASDAQ
Jamf Holding (JAMF) Surges 6.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Jamf Holding (JAMF) shares ended the last trading session 6.3% higher at $19.83. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.5% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from the company’s...
NASDAQ
Climb Global (CLMB) Soars 6.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) shares soared 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $37.15. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8% gain over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting...
Comments / 0