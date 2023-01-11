Read full article on original website
Palos Park doctor pens bioterror novel
Dr. Jenna Podjasek is an allergist/immunologist who trained at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and now works in Oak Forest, but the Palos Park resident also has a passion for writing. Now, she has combined those two interests to publish her first novel. “Particles in the Air,” a bioterrorism-themed...
Palos Park cadet program labelled ‘monumentally successful’
Who knew in 1999 that a group of kids comprising a new police program in Palos Park would be this successful?. The Palos Park Police Department’s cadet program is entering its 24th year and at Monday night’s village council meeting, Mayor John Mahoney and Police Commissioner Dan Polk looked back and praised the initiative.
Man charged in Palos Heights forgery from October
A Homewood man has been charged with a forgery case that dates back to October. Palos Heights police arrested Marcus Wade on January 4 and he was charged with a felony count of forgery stemming from an incident that happened October 21. Police took a report from resident that he...
Orland man sentenced to 2 years for killing pregnant mom, 3 kids
Sean Woulfe, who pleaded guilty rather than face a second trial for reckless homicide in the deaths of a pregnant woman and her three young sons in 2017, was sentenced last week to two years in prison for each count. Woulfe will only have to serve two years as the...
