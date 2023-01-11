Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
Remembering Jeff Beck: Rich Engler on Beck's impact on Pittsburgh
A virtuoso who traveled the world making music, Jeff Beck made several stops in Pittsburgh throughout his career. Beck, ranked by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the best guitarists of all time, died Wednesday at the age of 78. His representatives said he died of bacterial meningitis. Concert promoter...
wtae.com
Ford City house erupts in flames
FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
wtae.com
Pipe bursts at Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino, sending liquid gushing onto casino floor
PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino was closed for several hours Friday after a cracked pipe led to a liquid spilling into a section of the gaming floor. Liquid gushes from ceiling at casino: See the video above. A spokesperson said a cracked refrigeration pipe leaked onto the gaming floor. Repairs...
wtae.com
Neighbors 'on edge' as pieces of debris fall from Pittsburgh bridge
City officials say a plan is in place to address falling debris from the California Avenue bridge in the city's Brighton Heights Neighborhood. "I am on edge, really on edge every day," said Marcie Kemmler. Kemmler owns Don's Diner on the corner of Eckert Street. "We have been here for...
wtae.com
Three Pittsburgh theater companies bring Fannie Lou Hamer's story to the stage
A new show opening in Pittsburgh Friday does more than just entertain. It educates and inspires. "Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer" opens at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. "Fannie Lou Hamer was an activist," Janis Burley Wilson, president and CEO of the center, said....
wtae.com
Ross Township hit-and-run leaves one dead
PITTSBURGH — A Ross Township hit-and-run left one person dead Friday night, police are saying. The incident happened on Babcock Boulevard near a Sheetz convenience store around 11 p.m. A pedestrian was fatally hit, though it was not immediately clear if the victim died at the scene or at a hospital.
wtae.com
Joe Hardy laid to rest, designed his own service
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, 100, was laid to rest Thursday. Remembering Joe Hardy: Watch the report from the funeral service in the video above. A funeral service was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair. "If you feel his fingerprints all over the service,...
wtae.com
Sunny and seasonal for Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Snow flurries have ended with skies slowly trying to clear this evening. We will continue that process tonight as we drop into the upper teens. Mostly sunny and more seasonal Sunday with highs back into the middle and upper 30s. We will warm into the 40s on Monday as clouds increase ahead of our first system of the week. We are watching for three - one Tuesday, one Thursday, and one next Sunday into Monday. Temperatures remain above normal through the week.
wtae.com
Man dies after Aliquippa shooting
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man has died after an early morning shooting Friday in Aliquippa, Beaver County. The incident was reported a little before 5:30 a.m. on the 2300 block of Mill Street. Multiple police officers were on the scene. The man, identified by state police as 31-year-old Vincent...
wtae.com
Laurel Highlands School District: Possible inappropriate teacher-student relationship under investigation
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student is under investigation, the Laurel Highlands School District superintendent said Friday. In a statement to Pittsburgh's Action News 4, Superintendent Jesse Wallace said, "I am not aware of an arrest or charges being filed at this...
wtae.com
Beaver Falls home struck by vehicle for the second time
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — For the second time in less than three years, a vehicle has crashed into a home in Beaver County. Homeowner Zane Woelfel said the most recent crash happened a little after 1:15 a.m. Friday at his house on Seventh Avenue in Beaver Falls. In August...
wtae.com
Suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager charged with killing employee waives homicide charge to trial
PITTSBURGH — A former suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager will stand trial for homicide in the shooting death of a Taco Bell employee he supervised. Scott Township Taco Bell manager Zairyre Simmons waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday. He is charged in the killing of Taco Bell employee Dorian Carver in November.
wtae.com
Police investigating overnight shooting in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are helping with a shooting investigation in McKees Rocks. First responders found the victim along Helen Street around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say he had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with...
wtae.com
'My body was going both directions on the hood': Mt. Lebanon man recounts harrowing hit-and-run
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon police confirmed the department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run earlier this week on Kelso Road, where it was caught on dash camera footage that was shared with Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Watch the video above. "I am absorbing it," said Ashton Zeher. "I'm...
wtae.com
UPMC announces increase in minimum wage
PITTSBURGH — Starting wages at some UPMC hospitals, clinics and other facilities are going up in the year 2025. The health care giant says it will increase minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025 at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Williamsport-area hospitals. This will also impact employees at outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers and other sites.
wtae.com
Controversial memo prompts Gainey's response on secondary traffic stops
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is responding publicly to the controversy over an internal memo from the city's acting police chief. Gainey says the direction from Chief Thomas Stangrecki will allow police to update training for officers needed because of changes to state law. Public safety officials confirm...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Public Safety faces challenge to increase police officers on the force
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt says the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police faces a downward hiring trend seen in law enforcement across the country. As a result, the city is short of the 900 police officers the budget has allotted for, due to the recent pandemic and competition from suburban police departments, according to Schmidt.
wtae.com
Firefighters battle large house fire in Mount Pleasant Township
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After a family lost their house to a fire in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County, on Friday night, a local fire department is stepping in and asking for clothing donations to help the family affected. Video showed that the two-story home on Academy Lane...
wtae.com
Police: 2-year-old killed in Shaler house fire
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 2-year-old girl died after a house fire in Shaler Township on Friday night, police said. Four other residents ended up at the hospital for their injuries. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. A release from the Allegheny County medical examiner's office...
wtae.com
2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case
INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
Comments / 0