ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Remembering Jeff Beck: Rich Engler on Beck's impact on Pittsburgh

A virtuoso who traveled the world making music, Jeff Beck made several stops in Pittsburgh throughout his career. Beck, ranked by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the best guitarists of all time, died Wednesday at the age of 78. His representatives said he died of bacterial meningitis. Concert promoter...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ford City house erupts in flames

FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
FORD CITY, PA
wtae.com

Ross Township hit-and-run leaves one dead

PITTSBURGH — A Ross Township hit-and-run left one person dead Friday night, police are saying. The incident happened on Babcock Boulevard near a Sheetz convenience store around 11 p.m. A pedestrian was fatally hit, though it was not immediately clear if the victim died at the scene or at a hospital.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Joe Hardy laid to rest, designed his own service

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, 100, was laid to rest Thursday. Remembering Joe Hardy: Watch the report from the funeral service in the video above. A funeral service was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair. "If you feel his fingerprints all over the service,...
wtae.com

Sunny and seasonal for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Snow flurries have ended with skies slowly trying to clear this evening. We will continue that process tonight as we drop into the upper teens. Mostly sunny and more seasonal Sunday with highs back into the middle and upper 30s. We will warm into the 40s on Monday as clouds increase ahead of our first system of the week. We are watching for three - one Tuesday, one Thursday, and one next Sunday into Monday. Temperatures remain above normal through the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man dies after Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man has died after an early morning shooting Friday in Aliquippa, Beaver County. The incident was reported a little before 5:30 a.m. on the 2300 block of Mill Street. Multiple police officers were on the scene. The man, identified by state police as 31-year-old Vincent...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
wtae.com

Beaver Falls home struck by vehicle for the second time

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — For the second time in less than three years, a vehicle has crashed into a home in Beaver County. Homeowner Zane Woelfel said the most recent crash happened a little after 1:15 a.m. Friday at his house on Seventh Avenue in Beaver Falls. In August...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
wtae.com

Police investigating overnight shooting in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are helping with a shooting investigation in McKees Rocks. First responders found the victim along Helen Street around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say he had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
wtae.com

UPMC announces increase in minimum wage

PITTSBURGH — Starting wages at some UPMC hospitals, clinics and other facilities are going up in the year 2025. The health care giant says it will increase minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025 at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Williamsport-area hospitals. This will also impact employees at outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers and other sites.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Controversial memo prompts Gainey's response on secondary traffic stops

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is responding publicly to the controversy over an internal memo from the city's acting police chief. Gainey says the direction from Chief Thomas Stangrecki will allow police to update training for officers needed because of changes to state law. Public safety officials confirm...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Public Safety faces challenge to increase police officers on the force

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt says the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police faces a downward hiring trend seen in law enforcement across the country. As a result, the city is short of the 900 police officers the budget has allotted for, due to the recent pandemic and competition from suburban police departments, according to Schmidt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police: 2-year-old killed in Shaler house fire

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 2-year-old girl died after a house fire in Shaler Township on Friday night, police said. Four other residents ended up at the hospital for their injuries. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. A release from the Allegheny County medical examiner's office...
SHALER TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case

INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy