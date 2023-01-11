PITTSBURGH — Snow flurries have ended with skies slowly trying to clear this evening. We will continue that process tonight as we drop into the upper teens. Mostly sunny and more seasonal Sunday with highs back into the middle and upper 30s. We will warm into the 40s on Monday as clouds increase ahead of our first system of the week. We are watching for three - one Tuesday, one Thursday, and one next Sunday into Monday. Temperatures remain above normal through the week.

