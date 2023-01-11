Applications are now available for the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 “Don’t Mess with Texas” Scholarship Contest. The contest is held in partnership with nonprofit organization Keep Texas Beautiful and recognizes teens that have personally made a difference to reduce litter in their community. It is open to any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school and planning to pursue a two- or four-year degree at an accredited college or university in Texas for the fall 2023 semester.

