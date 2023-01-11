ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

elpasomatters.org

Opinion: Help me fight the Texas government threat to my family

My name is Nydia, which means nest; a safe place. I wasn’t raised in a nest-like environment, but I always hoped one day to create one for my own children. I have. Sadly, however, I realized that this, while necessary, isn’t enough. I watched with grief and terror...
richardsontoday.com

“Don’t Mess with Texas” Scholarship Contest Opens

Applications are now available for the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 “Don’t Mess with Texas” Scholarship Contest. The contest is held in partnership with nonprofit organization Keep Texas Beautiful and recognizes teens that have personally made a difference to reduce litter in their community. It is open to any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school and planning to pursue a two- or four-year degree at an accredited college or university in Texas for the fall 2023 semester.
Reform Austin

Group With Ties To White Nationalism Suing Texas Medical Schools For Discrimination Against White Man

A group with ties to white nationalism has been launching legal challenges against affirmative action in Texas. Their latest target? Texas medical schools. The America First Legal Foundation was founded by Stephen Miller, former Senior Policy Advisor to President Donald Trump. Not only was Miller the architect behind Trump’s family separation policy at the southern border, he has long ties to various white nationalist and supremacy groups. Emails from Miller’s time working at Breitbart show he regularly cites work from virulent racist groups VDRARE and American Renaissance.
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
fox7austin.com

STAAR test undergoes major redesign

Every spring, the 'State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness' (STAAR) test, is used to assess a student's knowledge of the state standards required to be taught in Texas public schools. This year, it's undergone a major redesign. Alison Bogle, with Austin Family magazine, joins us to talk about it.
Washington Examiner

Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions

A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
tpr.org

Hunger strike in Texas prisons continues

Hundreds of men may have been going without food for days inside Texas’ prisons to protest their incarceration inside of Restrictive Housing, permanent or long-term solitary confinement. This is the second hunger strike over the practice in two years. Previously called Administrative Segregation, it is the process of separating...
thewestsidegazette.com

The Youngest Judge in Texas

Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Texas Is Called the Lone Star State

Texas is a state with a long and rich history of independence. For thousands of years, Americans have lived in the area. It is the second-largest state in the U.S. and is famous for its sunny climate and vast lands. It is the home of many different cultures. The population...
CBS DFW

'We must do something about runaway appraisals' says Texas speaker on rising property taxes

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – During the opening day of the 88th Texas Legislative session Tuesday, House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont said he's committed to providing homeowners with relief from rising property taxes. "Time and time again, we've seen the legislature provide some form of property tax relief. But to make it lasting, we must do something about run away appraisals because taxpayers deserve better." His comments come after Phelan was re-elected House Speaker by House Republicans and Democrats by an overwhelming margin over Representative Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington.Property taxes have continued to rise in Texas because of rising property values.Phelan's comments mark the...
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas Snap Benefits Extended for January 2023 To Help Millions in Need

Going into the new year, Texas was not really sure if they would be participating in another extension for the nap benefits. According to The Office Of Texas Governor, on January 5 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas health and human resource services commission will be providing more than 344.1 million in emergency supplemental nutritional assistance program also known as SNAP food benefits for the month of January and the allotment is expected to help at least 1.6 million Texas homes.
