How to eat your Christmas tree safely

By Jessica Jacoby
 3 days ago

(WEHT) – Don’t recycle it, eat it, is what tree scientists are telling people about their Christmas tree. Experts say the tree needles can be used in the same manner that you would use rosemary or bay leaves.

Additionally, they are an excellent source of Vitamin C as they have more Vitamin C than lemons do. Sailors used to put them into rum to prevent scurvy when they did not have any lemons or limes.

Fir Tree Needles can also be added to ice cream, used to pickle vegetables and even to add flavor to gin. Experts add that when they talk about eating your Christmas tree, they are only talking about fir, spruce, and pine trees as other evergreens can make you sick.

Henderson department looking for Christmas trees to recycle

Tyrant Farms’ website even has a little jingle to remind you which are safe to eat.

” Spruce, Fir and Pine are fine to dine. (Safely Find Plenty!)

Yew, Cypress and Cedars are not for eaters. (You Can’t Cook!)

Additionally, take care to make sure your Christmas tree is free of pesticide residues before consuming it.

More information can be found here.

