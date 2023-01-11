How are we all doing after finishing up the second week of the new year?! Well, I have finally recovered following a VERY busy weekend. For those of you who remember, I was training for the Walt Disney World marathon that took place last Sunday. When I say training - I mean a couple runs here, a couple short runs there. I can say this morning that I crossed that finished line. 🏃‍♂️ It was by far one of the toughest things I had done, but I am so glad I did it. That medal is hanging up with a whole lot of joy. 🏅 If you participated alongside with me this past weekend - I hope you had an awesome race 👏, and you’re not hurting too much. I guess I should start training again soon … another half marathon is headed my way in a couple months. 👟

1 DAY AGO