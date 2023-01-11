ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
3 men shot while walking down road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem involving three men. Police said the men were shot while walking down the road on LaDeara Crest Lane. Police said all three men were taken to the hospital. One man was in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.
Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves juvenile injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department initially responded to a call about a reported shooting at the intersection of Waughtown Street and Norton Street. When officers arrived, police said they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Police said the victim was transported to a...
Winston-Salem man runs '45 miles of HOPE' for 45th birthday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Bailey is celebrating his birthday by embarking on avery long run; 45 miles in honor of his 45th birthday. He's run his birthday mileage for the last two years in Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem, just down the hill from H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem. The location was chosen intentionally, not just because it's a nice running loop, but because he started the event with the goal of fundraising for the organization.
Yadkinville Road closed after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are on the scene investigating a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday. The road will be closed as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart stores

GREENSBORO, NC. - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, have reported card skimmers at two Walmart stores on Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue. This comes after High Point Police Department (HPPD) reported similar findings at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. The discovery of these skimmers is concerning as they can be used to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting customers.
Man Gets Hit By Car After Shooting And Killing A Wife And Mother Of 2 In North Carolina

A man who shot and killed a woman in North Carolina during the early hours of New Year’s Day was hit by a car soon after. The Charlotte Observer reports Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, has been in police custody since Jan. 1 for the murder of Yvette Walker, 32. According to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department on Jan. 10, he was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Spoof number calling Davie County residents asking for money

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple Davie County residents said they have gotten phone calls from someone claiming to be a Deputy with the Davie County Sheriff's Office asking for money. The number even had a voicemail saying it was the Sheriff's Office. This appears to be a spoofed number,...
Heavy police presence seen on 3rd Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a heavy law enforcement presence on Third Street in Winston-Salem, near Jackson Avenue, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police will only confirm an active police investigation is underway. Authorities will not share the...
One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire

A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating. One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning …. A person and a family dog died while another person went to...
North Carolina man charged with exploitation of a minor

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Summerfield man was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Investigators from the RCSO worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Reidsville Police Department, the Piedmont Area Homeland Security Task Force and the […]
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
