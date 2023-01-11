ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Salvage ship carrying air ambulance wreckage arrives in Honolulu Harbor

HNN News Brief (Jan. 12, 2022) -- The head of Joint Task Force Red Hill says the investigation of the toxic firefighting foam spill has been completed. -- Massive waves made for dangerous conditions across north- and west-facing shores. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Korean community celebrates 120th anniversary of immigration to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 120 years ago, Christ United Methodist Church in Makiki was a sanctuary for the first 102 Korea immigrants who came to work on Hawaii’s plantations. In a special gathering Friday, the Korean community honored those pioneers at the historic site. “It’s not only the place...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The Good Feet Store Provides Fit Arch Supports for Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Good Feet Store provides products that support and improve posture for Hawaii residents. The Good Feet Store offers fit arch supports for those wanting to improve posture and physical health. “We do this with our personally fit arch supports. You have 4 arches in your...
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Chinatown ringing in the Lunar New Year with a huge celebration

HNN News Brief (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Although the overall rate of inflation is slowing, prices for the average consumer are still going up. -- This weekend is the deadline for Hawaii homeowners to appeal your property assessment. Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth share co-lead after round one of 2023 Sony...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year

HNN News Brief (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Although the overall rate of inflation is slowing, prices for the average consumer are still going up. -- This weekend is the deadline for Hawaii homeowners to appeal your property assessment. Local organization plants thousands of koa trees in an effort to save...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Calling all Hawaii war veterans: You could be eligible for free medical care

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a benefits workshop this Saturday as part of their PACT Act to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to toxins. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oahu Veterans Centers center. They’re offering registration help, vaccinations and...
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Sports

Watch Hawaii vs. Long Beach State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: Long Beach State 8-9; Hawaii 12-4 The Hawaii Warriors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Hawaii and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West battle on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
HONOLULU, HI

