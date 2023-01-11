Up-and-coming Nigerian Australian singer and songwriter Credo has announced his comeback to music after a much-needed break, with new singles soon. Artist Credo born Abubakar Sulaiman in the Owerri state of Nigeria began his journey towards singing and songwriting at the tender age of nine. Since then, the artist has been on a journey of self-discovery and exploring different avenues of music. Credo has channelled his soul into his singing and songwriting, which has elements of pop culture modernity. Alongside traditional African musical influence that pays homage to his culture and heritage.

