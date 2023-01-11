Read full article on original website
Nadia the 7th Witch Reveals Secret Magic Love Potion Recipe & Ancient Love Spell
Famous Shazaam Witch Reveals Ancient Recipe for a Powerful Love Potion that Helps Thousands Find True Love. MIAMI, FL, January 15, 2023 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Nadia, the mysterious Shazaam witch from the Tatra mountains of Poland, has released the secret recipe for her famous magic love potion. Thousands of people have...
Reed Brixx Releases “Facts” Single Featuring Minnesota Official Boyz
Real Deal Entertainment is proud to announce the latest single from its newest independent artist, Reed Brixx. Hailing from Saint Paul, MN, Reed Brixx brings a solid and calm personality to the booth and stage that captivates audiences with his riveting lyrics and storytelling. The label is excited to work with Brixx and help him spread his music far and wide. Brixx's sound is a unique mix of hip hop and soul, and he draws inspiration from his Midwest roots.
Ranch Remedy launches an all-in-one pet skincare
This antifungal, antiseptic topical first aid is made from plant derived ingredients. The antiseptic, antifungal, and antibacterial properties provide a fast healing solution for animal cuts, wounds, and various skin conditions like mange, hotspots, warts etc. The Skincare Pets Need. Made from a proprietary blend of natural plant extracts, this...
Non-binary model George Gorg makes a big splash in the fashion industry; launches sustainable skincare brand, Bestie Skincare
On track to bring LGBTQ+ representation in fashion, George Gorg continues to put queer people front and center with the launch of Bestie Skincare, a game-changing brand that combines inclusivity, activism, and sustainability. George Gorg, the non-binary model, has carved out a name of their own in the fashion industry...
The Spiritual Real Estate Investors Bible: 31 Principles to Ensure Financial and Lifestyle Freedom by Peter Mazzuchin
The Spiritual Real Estate Investors Bible by Peter Mazzuchin is a new and refreshing set of spiritual life lessons for people interested in becoming real estate investors. The author, Peter Mazzuchin, is a real estate broker, long-time investor, and founder and CEO of Actus Real Estate Investors Club. Peter’s vision is to educate and empower investors using an investment system founded on the core principle of Spiritual Real Estate Investing, where Everyone Wins. It doesn’t matter if it’s investors, staff, residents, or even suppliers; all can benefit if treated with the utmost respect and effective systems and accountability are in place.
Leveraging Real People and Real Stories To Make an Impact: Juniper Media Transforms Branding With New Approach to Storytelling
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2023 / Real is in - made up, fabricated, and scripted may be on its way out. Now more than ever, consumers crave authenticity when deciding which brands to spend their money on. With research showing that 90% of buyers say authenticity is a decisive factor in their spending choices, brands now have more reason to take a more genuine and down-to-earth approach in marketing campaigns.
The 2023 Divine Beast League will be your greatest opportunity
Don’t worry if you miss any project in 2022, because the 2023 Mythical Beast series will be your biggest opportunity!. As an ancient civilization recognized by the world, in the inheritance of Chinese culture, there are many kinds of gods and beasts in myths and legends in ancient times. ) are all creatures that can be found in Chinese classics.
Afrobeats artist Credo makes a comeback with fresh new songs releasing this year
Up-and-coming Nigerian Australian singer and songwriter Credo has announced his comeback to music after a much-needed break, with new singles soon. Artist Credo born Abubakar Sulaiman in the Owerri state of Nigeria began his journey towards singing and songwriting at the tender age of nine. Since then, the artist has been on a journey of self-discovery and exploring different avenues of music. Credo has channelled his soul into his singing and songwriting, which has elements of pop culture modernity. Alongside traditional African musical influence that pays homage to his culture and heritage.
