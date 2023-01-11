BTR: Emerging Technologies Play Critical Role in Optimizing Content Catalogs to Maintain Subscriber Engagement and Reduce Churn

Read full article on original website
Social Saturation emerges as the AI-Powered Marketing Agency with new technology.
Social Saturation is developed as an AI-powered marketing agency. Recently, the company has exclusively launched itself in the international digital market. St. Petersburg, Florida, United States, 15th Jan 2023 – Social Saturation, an innovative AI-powered marketing agency, is proud to announce its launch, poised to change the way businesses approach marketing. Social Saturation harnesses the power of AI to identify market shifts on live campaigns, providing real-time alerts that suggest strategy adjustments for better ad placement. This allows businesses to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging trends in their industry.
Central Nervous System Research Benefits from Decentralized Clinical Trial Solutions, According to ObvioHealth
The US-based virtual research organization’s recent article makes the case that DCT solutions “reduce participant uncertainty and burden, increase participant compliance, and drive data quality”. Leading Virtual Trail Organization (VRO), ObvioHealth marks the role of decentralized clinical solutions in addressing the key challenges in central nervous system...
Leveraging Real People and Real Stories To Make an Impact: Juniper Media Transforms Branding With New Approach to Storytelling
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2023 / Real is in - made up, fabricated, and scripted may be on its way out. Now more than ever, consumers crave authenticity when deciding which brands to spend their money on. With research showing that 90% of buyers say authenticity is a decisive factor in their spending choices, brands now have more reason to take a more genuine and down-to-earth approach in marketing campaigns.
Geeky Tech’s Marketing Podcast Provides Honest Discussions About SEO
SEO Unfiltered, which frequently features members of Geeky Tech’s own team, aims to dispel myths about digital marketing and give B2B marketing teams advice on how to drive results. Geeky Tech, a leading tech B2B marketing agency, believes that if you want something done right, do it yourself. The...
China-hifi-Audio Wholesales a Large Selection of Top Quality Audiophile Tube Amplifiers Producing Various Quality Sounds
China-hifi-Audio unveils a wide range of hi-fi vacuum tube stereo integrated amplifiers, hi-end CD players, cables, audiophile valve preamps, power amps or speakers, which are known for superior quality. China-hifi-Audio has been offering a number of audiophile tube amplifiers to those who desire high-quality sound systems. The store has been...
Meet Alex Lee, taking over the marketing and sales industry with his company, Paxton Energy
It is impossible to ignore the growth and ongoing changes that various industries and sectors have been going through. These developments are the result of several technological advancements as well as the unrelenting passion and drive of young professionals and business owners who make it a point to always innovate and work wonders with anything they get their hands on. Many of these bright individuals rock the entrepreneurial world, but only a select few rare gems succeed in carving out a special niche for themselves and their distinctive businesses. Alex Lee, another young business talent who has completely taken over the marketing and sales industry by promoting renewable energy that helps people increase home efficiency and lower payments, saving people a tremendous amount on monthly utility bills, is one name that has been buzzing high recently. He carries out all of this business through his specialized company, Paxton Energy.
mHealth Services Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants- Cerner, SoftServe, Symantec
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of mHealth Services Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the mHealth Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
PacLights Provides Dependable and Energy-Efficient LED Lighting Solutions in California
PacLights offers multiple lighting products. Their inventory features high bays, troffers and panels, light bulbs, retrofit kits, photo controls, recessed downlights, and many more. The company was founded in 2013. They are dedicated to providing reliable lighting items to all of their clients. The company has a distribution and assembly facility in Chino, California, and Cincinnati, Ohio. This makes it easy for them to avail quick delivery services. The company typically utilizes the best information technology for providing the best customer care.
EasyGold to Announce Public Listing of Hartmann & Benz shares on OTC Market Soon
Hartmann & Gold is pleased to announce its public listing on the OTC Market in the near future. The Company’s shares will be available for purchase by the public through the OTC Market, which is known for providing early-stage and developing companies with efficient access to capital. This listing process will take 7 to 8 months to complete and allow us to raise the capital we need to continue growing our business and bring our innovative precious metals products and services to more customers.
The Worldwide Process Instrumentation Industry is Expected to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2027: Need for Efficient Energy Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Process Instrumentation Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Type of Instruments, Communication Protocol, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Process Instrumentation Market is estimated to be USD 22.56 Bn in 2022 and is expected...
Western Digital to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on January 31, 2023
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. A live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.
PsychedelicNewsBreaks – FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) Board Authorized Share Repurchase Program
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions to address ailments affecting millions worldwide, has announced a share repurchase program. The company’s board of directors approved the repurchase under a normal course issuer bid; the bid is comprised of up to 1,925,210 of HUGE subordinate class B voting shares over the next 12 months at prevailing market prices. The program will enable the company to use excess cash reserves in strategic ways designed to return value to shareholders. “FSD Pharma is focused on the advancement of its drug candidates toward the clinic, and we recognize there may be a strategic opportunity to enhance shareholder value without compromising our ambitious growth plans,” said FSD Pharma interim CEO Anthony Durkacz in the press release. “We believe that our stock is significantly undervalued. This will allow us to continue investing in our future, while, at the same time, also investing in the exceptional value that our own shares represent.”
Medical Catheters Market Insights 2023 Latest Investment, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Type, Application, End User and Business Opportunities to 2029
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Medical Catheters Market Scope and Overview. Medical Catheters are tubes that can be inserted into a body cavity, vessel or duct, usually to allow for the administration of fluids, medications or gases or to drain fluids or urine from the body. Examples of some types of catheter include intravenous catheters, urinary catheters, etc. North America is the largest production area, with a share about 35%, followed by Asia, and Europe, both have a share over 35 percent.
Ready-to-Eat Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 : Bakkavor, General Mills, McCain Foods
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Ready-to-Eat Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Ready-to-Eat market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Sustainable Steel Global Market Report 2022: Significant Increase in Steel Demand with Scarcity of Raw Materials and Energy Boosts Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Sustainable Steel Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, End-Use Application, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global sustainable steel market is projected to reach $795.8 billion by 2031 from $367.3 billion in 2022, growing...
Non-binary model George Gorg makes a big splash in the fashion industry; launches sustainable skincare brand, Bestie Skincare
On track to bring LGBTQ+ representation in fashion, George Gorg continues to put queer people front and center with the launch of Bestie Skincare, a game-changing brand that combines inclusivity, activism, and sustainability. George Gorg, the non-binary model, has carved out a name of their own in the fashion industry...
Seres Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) (“Seres” or the “Company”), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that on January 11, 2023, the Compensation and Talent Committee of Seres’ board of directors granted inducement equity grants covering an aggregate of 13,500 shares of its common stock to five new employees, consisting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 9,000 shares of common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”), covering an aggregate of 4,500 shares of its common stock.
Atlantic Lithium banks final assays for Ewoyaa extensional drilling
Atlantic Lithium Ltd (AIM:ALL) interim CEO Len Kolff joins Proactive’s Elisha Newell to discuss the final batch of assays from an extensional and infill drilling program at the Ewoyaa project in Ghana. The last results will feed into a mineral resource update for the lithium camp, due sometime this quarter. From here, Kolff says the focus will move to a definitive feasibility study, which will bring Ewoyaa one step closer to development and production.
BIRD DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bird Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRDS) in the United States District Court of Central California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bird securities between May 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 17, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The Spiritual Real Estate Investors Bible: 31 Principles to Ensure Financial and Lifestyle Freedom by Peter Mazzuchin
The Spiritual Real Estate Investors Bible by Peter Mazzuchin is a new and refreshing set of spiritual life lessons for people interested in becoming real estate investors. The author, Peter Mazzuchin, is a real estate broker, long-time investor, and founder and CEO of Actus Real Estate Investors Club. Peter’s vision is to educate and empower investors using an investment system founded on the core principle of Spiritual Real Estate Investing, where Everyone Wins. It doesn’t matter if it’s investors, staff, residents, or even suppliers; all can benefit if treated with the utmost respect and effective systems and accountability are in place.
