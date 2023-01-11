Utah man sentenced to 25 years in prison after guilty plea for enticing minors, attempted exploitation

MILLCREEK, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old Millcreek woman considered to be at risk. Isabella Jensen went missing from the area of 2200 East and 3900 South, according to a social media post by the Unified Police Department on Friday night. The woman has a diminished mental capacity, the post states.

