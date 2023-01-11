Utah man sentenced to 25 years in prison after guilty plea for enticing minors, attempted exploitation

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man arrested on felony robbery charges hours after release from jail
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly robbing a bank and attempting to rob a bank customer hours after his release from jail. Clinton Demille Randle was charged on Monday of this week — the day of the alleged...
Gephardt Daily
Suspects charged with murder in 2009 shooting death of alleged rival gang member
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects were charged and arrested Wednesday for the 2009 fatal shooting of an alleged rival gang member. Nicholas Dean MacNeil, 32, and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, 33, were booked into the Salt Lake County jail on Wednesday on one count each of suspicion of murder, a first-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily
Alleged South Jordan thief, burglar busted within hours of social media post, police say
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Jordan theft and burglary suspect was arrested within hours of his posting on social media. On Thursday evening the South Jordan Police Department posted photos, asking for the public’s help with an identification, of a man caught on video stealing a truck which he apparently used in subsequent burglaries.
Gephardt Daily
Park City councilman charged with disorderly conduct after ‘profanity-laden tirade’
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Councilman Jeremy Rubell has been charged with disorderly conduct after prosecutors say he “lost his cool and launched into a profanity-laden tirade” in an argument with a ski instructor. The class C misdemeanor charge stems from...
Gephardt Daily
Weber County Sheriff seeks surveillance footage after report of multiple shots fired
HOOPER, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any related surveillance footage after a report of multiple shots fired Friday night in or near Hooper. “On 01/13/23 around 10:30 p.m. several deputies responded to the area of 5100 South and...
Gephardt Daily
Update: 2 in custody, 1 in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot by officers during a police pursuit early Friday in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City police say the pursuit involved two people with felony warrants, one...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD chief salutes intervention squads in defusing DV threat
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The CIT and the CCT got the kudos here after defusing a potentially dangerous domestic violence call. Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown praised the two units in a press release Wednesday evening, citing their “leadership and compassion” in handling the incident.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Aunt, nephew face arson charges for Riverdale mobile home fire
RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Charges have been filed against a 45-year-old woman and her 18-year-old nephew after police say they conspired to burn down her Riverdale mobile home. Herminia Torres-Gonzalez and Sigifredo Gomez-Torres both are being held without bail in the Weber County Jail following...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police on scene of officer-involved shooting, suspect in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near 600 North and Star Crest Way. “We can confirm this is an Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident,” SLCPD tweeted early Friday morning. None of our officers were hurt. “One...
Gephardt Daily
Davis County deputy: Knife-wielding suspect in custody after breaking into South Weber house, restraining victim, causing structure fire
SOUTH WEBER, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 65-year-old man is facing four felony charges after Davis County deputies say he broke into the South Weber house of his former domestic partner, sexually assaulted another woman, and set the structure on fire. Suspect Jeffry Scott Hansen has...
Gephardt Daily
Dozens of local sheriffs say they won’t enforce new Illinois gun law
Jan. 14 (UPI) — Days after Illinois passed a law banning assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines, dozens of county sheriffs say they won’t enforce the measure, claiming it is unconstitutional. Displeasure appears strongest around the Chicago area, where top law enforcement officials in McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La...
Gephardt Daily
Police ask for public’s help finding at-risk Millcreek woman, 19
MILLCREEK, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old Millcreek woman considered to be at risk. Isabella Jensen went missing from the area of 2200 East and 3900 South, according to a social media post by the Unified Police Department on Friday night. The woman has a diminished mental capacity, the post states.
Gephardt Daily
Update: SLCPD calls off search for missing man
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have called off the search for a missing 84-year-old man. “Upon further investigation, we have developed more information about this case and no longer need the public’s assistance,” according to an SLCPD tweet. “We have canceled...
Gephardt Daily
1 killed, 5 injured in crash that closes I-15 on-ramp in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash that shut down a freeway on-ramp Saturday evening. Ogden police responded at 5:46 p.m. to a rollover crash involving two SUVs near the on-ramp to Interstate 15 at 700 West and 31st Street.
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden body found near Washington Blvd
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say there’s nothing suspicious about a dead body by the side of the road here Friday except it’s been there for months. The deceased male was found within 20 feet of a busy section of Washington Blvd....
Gephardt Daily
Crash involving semi on I-80 in Summit County sends 1 to hospital
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to an area hospital following a crash between a semitrailer and a passenger car Friday morning in Summit County. Crews responded about 9:15 a.m. to a crash on Interstate 80 near at mile marker 140 near...
Gephardt Daily
2 children taken to hospital after being hit by truck in crosswalk near Salt Lake City school
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reminding motorists to stay alert when driving near schools after two children using a crosswalk were hit by a truck and injured Friday morning. Salt Lake City police say the two school-age children were hit by a...
Gephardt Daily
Fire damages 4 units, displaces occupants at Hotel Park City
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four units at a Park City hotel were damaged in a fire Saturday evening. Crews responded about 5:30 p.m. to a fire at Hotel Park City, 2001 Park Ave., according to a social media post from the Park City Fire District.
Comments / 0