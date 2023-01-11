Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Fantasy Football WR Awards For 2022FlurrySportsMinneapolis, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
Related
Yardbarker
Could the Yankees acquire the 2022 AL batting champion?
The Yankees have continued their persistent search for a left fielder all offseason, and the Twins have been a consistent target for trades. They have expendable pieces with some of their acquisitions, like Joey Gallo and the stunning return of Carlos Correa, but could the Yankees entice the Twins to move one of their best bats?
Yardbarker
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Yardbarker
Tigers Slugger Hilariously Reacts To Team Moving Fences In
In light of finishing the 2022 season with the absolute worst offense in MLB, the Detroit Tigers decided to make some changes to the outfield dimensions and fences in Comerica Park. For the 2023 campaign, the center field wall will be adjusted to 412 feet, which represents a move of...
Yardbarker
Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'
New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker
<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
CBS Sports Predicts Vikings Wildcard Fate
<p>In case you’re late to the party this week, the New York Giants are an extremely popular upset pick to</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/cbs-sports-predicts-vikings">CBS Sports Predicts Vikings Wildcard Fate</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Reveals Why Cardinals Bench Coach Resigned
Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals were hit with surprising news on Thursday morning when it was announced that former franchise cornerstone Matt Holliday had resigned from his post as the team’s bench coach, just two months after being hired to replace Skip Schumaker in the role. To replace...
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
RUMOR: Bryan Reynolds trade update won’t please Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates want the world and more for All-Star Bryan Reynolds, with numerous teams such as the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing him for a trade. And according to Bucs insider Jason Mackey, there’s less than a 50% chance Reynolds gets moved ahead of 2023 Opening Day.
Vikings Add Some Sizzle to First Home Playoff Game in 5 Years
<p>The New York Giants travel to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday for their first taste of playoff football in six</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/vikings-add-some-sizzle">Vikings Add Some Sizzle to First Home Playoff Game in 5 Years</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Matt Barnes Explains Why He Risked His Job With ESPN And Invited Rachel Nichols To Speak Her Truth On His Podcast
Matt Barnes reveals how he risked his job with ESPN to allow Rachel Nichols speak her truth on his podcast.
NBC Sports
Belt’s wife sends emotional goodbye to Giants after Jays deal
It’s the end of an era for Giants baseball. Brandon Belt’s 12-year tenure in the Bay officially came to an end Tuesday when the Blue Jays announced they agreed to a one-year contract with the first baseman. The deal reportedly is worth $9.3 million. As difficult as it...
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox made a depth move by signing a former New York Yankees outfielder who provided a boost for his new rivals during the 2021 season. While middle infield depth and starting pitching remain the priorities, Boston could use a boost in the outfield, and has identified a potential candidate to do so.
Yardbarker
Kyrgios beats Djokovic in Melbourne; joined by ball kids and wheelchair players in 3rd set
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic took care of a great show in Melbourne as they entertained a crowd of 14 thousand of people and many more at home. The two friends played an exhibition match, which was part of their practice and the event called The Arena Showdown. Fans in the stands paid to watch the match and the proceeds are set to go to The Australian Tennis Foundation, so the event was also played for a good cause.
Yardbarker
Yankees invite promising pitching prospect to Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing for a competitive spring training session starting next month. Management has brought in a myriad of different outfield options to compete for the vacant left-field position. Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Ortega are the prominent names that will have a shot to earn starting reps during the 2023 season.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
A.J. Hinch shares thoughts on Astros' legacy in aftermath of sign-stealing scandal
Three years ago this week, Major League Baseball blew the lid off the Houston Astros' now notorious sign-stealing scandal . A.J. Hinch, former Astros skipper now with the Detroit Tigers, reflected on that not-so-memorable time. On Wednesday's episode of "The Show" with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New...
Yardbarker
Miguel Rojas Sent Text Message To Clayton Kershaw After Dodgers Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their infield depth by acquiring Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for prospect Jacob Amaya. It marks a reunion as the 33-year-old signed with the Dodgers in November 2012 and made his MLB debut two years later. Rojas famously made a terrific stop at third base to preserve Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies during the 2014 season.
Comments / 0