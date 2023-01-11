Read full article on original website
Social Saturation emerges as the AI-Powered Marketing Agency with new technology.
Social Saturation is developed as an AI-powered marketing agency. Recently, the company has exclusively launched itself in the international digital market. St. Petersburg, Florida, United States, 15th Jan 2023 – Social Saturation, an innovative AI-powered marketing agency, is proud to announce its launch, poised to change the way businesses approach marketing. Social Saturation harnesses the power of AI to identify market shifts on live campaigns, providing real-time alerts that suggest strategy adjustments for better ad placement. This allows businesses to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging trends in their industry.
Socially Ausome: The Go-To Digital Marketing Agency for Mompreneurs, helping them to grow and monetize their online presence
Socially Ausome is a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in assisting mompreneurs. Socially Ausome aims to provide mompreneurs with the resources and tools needed to implement simple social strategies into their businesses. By utilizing the agency's expert marketing strategies, mompreneurs can monetize their online presence and achieve their business goals faster.
Ready-to-Eat Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 : Bakkavor, General Mills, McCain Foods
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Ready-to-Eat Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Ready-to-Eat market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Meet Alex Lee, taking over the marketing and sales industry with his company, Paxton Energy
It is impossible to ignore the growth and ongoing changes that various industries and sectors have been going through. These developments are the result of several technological advancements as well as the unrelenting passion and drive of young professionals and business owners who make it a point to always innovate and work wonders with anything they get their hands on. Many of these bright individuals rock the entrepreneurial world, but only a select few rare gems succeed in carving out a special niche for themselves and their distinctive businesses. Alex Lee, another young business talent who has completely taken over the marketing and sales industry by promoting renewable energy that helps people increase home efficiency and lower payments, saving people a tremendous amount on monthly utility bills, is one name that has been buzzing high recently. He carries out all of this business through his specialized company, Paxton Energy.
Powered Wheelchairs Market Size, Growth 2023 COVID19 Impact Analysis, Future Scope, Demand and Opportunity Top Companies Are Permobil, Pride Mobility, Ottobock, Invacare,
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Powered Wheelchairs Market Scope and Overview. Powered Wheelchair is a motorized wheelchair, powerchair, Powered Wheelchair or electric-powered wheelchair (EPW) is a wheelchair that is propelled by means of an electric motor rather than manual power. Motorized wheelchairs are useful for those unable to propel a manual wheelchair or who may need to use a wheelchair for distances or over terrain which would be fatiguing in a manual wheelchair. Foldable Powered Wheelchair is used in the smaller space with good flexibility, but the front wheels on uneven terrain conditions or the rear wheel is easily caused stagnation of wheelchair card.
RRD Survey: 7 in 10 Marketers View Economic Downturn as Strategic Opportunity to Gain Market Share
Study also reveals optichannel strategies and recent social media turmoil have marketers embracing print channels. A study released today by R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) found that amid concerns of an economic recession or downturn, organizations see a strategic opportunity to gain market share through increased marketing spend, according to 73% of marketers surveyed. Despite widespread talk about budget cuts, more than half of respondents (54%) expect their organization’s overall marketing budget to increase this year.
The Worldwide Process Instrumentation Industry is Expected to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2027: Need for Efficient Energy Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Process Instrumentation Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Type of Instruments, Communication Protocol, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Process Instrumentation Market is estimated to be USD 22.56 Bn in 2022 and is expected...
The Spiritual Real Estate Investors Bible: 31 Principles to Ensure Financial and Lifestyle Freedom by Peter Mazzuchin
The Spiritual Real Estate Investors Bible by Peter Mazzuchin is a new and refreshing set of spiritual life lessons for people interested in becoming real estate investors. The author, Peter Mazzuchin, is a real estate broker, long-time investor, and founder and CEO of Actus Real Estate Investors Club. Peter’s vision is to educate and empower investors using an investment system founded on the core principle of Spiritual Real Estate Investing, where Everyone Wins. It doesn’t matter if it’s investors, staff, residents, or even suppliers; all can benefit if treated with the utmost respect and effective systems and accountability are in place.
CFund Capital will make financial disclosures in accordance with FASB latest cryptocurrency accounting standards
01/14/2023, Markham, ON // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. According to a post on the FASB website, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) on January 5, 2023 updated its December 14, 2022, "provisional decision on Accounting and Disclosure of crypto assets." Updated accounting standards documents indicate that investment companies and non-profit entities should separately report financial statements for their crypto assets in accordance with corresponding requirements.
EasyGold to Announce Public Listing of Hartmann & Benz shares on OTC Market Soon
Hartmann & Gold is pleased to announce its public listing on the OTC Market in the near future. The Company’s shares will be available for purchase by the public through the OTC Market, which is known for providing early-stage and developing companies with efficient access to capital. This listing process will take 7 to 8 months to complete and allow us to raise the capital we need to continue growing our business and bring our innovative precious metals products and services to more customers.
CURV DEADLINE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Torrid Holdings Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important January 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action - CURV
If you purchased Torrid securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Torrid class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9874 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 17, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
Geeky Tech’s Marketing Podcast Provides Honest Discussions About SEO
SEO Unfiltered, which frequently features members of Geeky Tech’s own team, aims to dispel myths about digital marketing and give B2B marketing teams advice on how to drive results. Geeky Tech, a leading tech B2B marketing agency, believes that if you want something done right, do it yourself. The...
China-hifi-Audio Wholesales a Large Selection of Top Quality Audiophile Tube Amplifiers Producing Various Quality Sounds
China-hifi-Audio unveils a wide range of hi-fi vacuum tube stereo integrated amplifiers, hi-end CD players, cables, audiophile valve preamps, power amps or speakers, which are known for superior quality. China-hifi-Audio has been offering a number of audiophile tube amplifiers to those who desire high-quality sound systems. The store has been...
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago. Semiconductor FY 2022 revenues increased to $23.2 million, or 38% as compared to FY 2021. WISeKey’s strong backlog of $36 million for IoT products stretches into 2024. Geneva, Switzerland,...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in International Business Machines Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IBM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
TORRID DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Torrid Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Torrid Holdings, Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV) in the United States District Court of Southern California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Torrid securities pursuant to the company's July 2021 IPO, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 17, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Investors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Southwest Airlines Co. (“Southwest Airlines” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LUV) securities between June 13, 2020 and December 31, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Southwest Airlines investors have until March 13, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Western Digital to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on January 31, 2023
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. A live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.
SatixFy Appoints Ido Gur as Its New Chief Executive Officer
SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house-developed chipsets, today announced that Mr. Ido Gur has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of SatixFy by the Company’s Board of Directors, replacing Mr. David Ripstein, effective January 15th. Mr. Gur...
