The plight of two LE professionals who both died of duty-related melanomas highlights the inequities in workplace protections afforded to those who protect both humans and our natural resources California State Park Ranger Blake Bonham and Game Warden Alan Weingarten had a lot in common: they were both dedicated law enforcement professionals, sworn to protect both the humans in their state and its resources, and they both died of duty-related melanomas, one in 2016 and the other in 2017. And together, their plight launched an ongoing legislative battle seeking parity for their fellow officers.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO