Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jailEdy ZooRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsMario DonevskiRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Richmond, Virginia leaf collection confusionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Man sentenced to prison for crimes inside his Henrico home
A Henrico County man has been sentenced to spend more than a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to firearm possession, drug manufacturing, and bomb-making inside his West End home.
Crime Insider: Son shot mother, dog in Richmond before killing himself
A son shot his mother and his dog before killing himself inside a South Richmond home Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Henrico man gets nine years for ‘fortified drug house’ in tearful hearing
A Henrico man was sentenced to nine years in prison today on a total of six counts, ten months after police raided his "fortified drug house" in the West End.
NBC12
Man sentenced to 14 years for random attacks on women
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced this month for randomly attacking women in 2020. Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and malicious wounding. Moore was arrested in September 2020 after attacks were caught on camera. In one incident,...
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jail
RICHMOND, VA. - The Richmond community is mourning the death of an inmate at the Richmond City Justice Center (RCJC), Gregory Carey, who died while in custody on May 9th. According to his family, they received a call from RCJC staff notifying them of Carey's passing, which left them confused and heartbroken.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Richmond man to spend 14 years behind bars after four seemingly random attacks on women
A Richmond man was sentenced to spend 14 years behind bars after being found guilty of four seemingly random assaults on women during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
This TikToker Accused Local Cop of Racial Profiling. Then He Pulled Her Over.
A racial justice advocate who compiled damning data on her local police ticketing people of color—before being pulled over herself in what became a deeply ironic and viral TikTok video—says she’s not backing down in the face of what she believes is a campaign of intimidation.In the clip, posted Sunday, the woman is pulled over by a cop who she alleged specifically preyed on Black and brown folks. Charlotte Carter then reads the cop to filth for the alleged racial discrimination.“Mr. Scott, you pull over 80 percent Black people. I went through all of your tickets for six months…only 20...
Man shot in Richmond neighborhood where he was once hailed a hero
Richmond Police were called to the South Richmond apartment complex at about 6:35 p.m. when an argument led to gunshots.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man sentenced to 14 years for three Richmond armed robberies
A Virginia man was sentenced today to 14 years in prison after committing three armed robberies last year. According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2022, Jaquan Rakim Roberts, 21, of Richmond, entered a Darbytown Mini Mart with a ski mask covering his face. When he reached the register, Roberts brandished two semiautomatic pistols at the cashier and demanded money as well as Black and Mild cigars. Under threat, the cashier handed over two boxes of Black and Mild cigars as well as approximately $1,800.
Virginia animal shelter could face criminal charges: 'Extremely hard to stomach'
A state investigation into the Brunswick County Animal Shelter could result in criminal charges against the animal control officers at the facility.
‘She could have been anywhere’: School bus takes 6-year-old to wrong stop twice, Chesterfield mother seeks answers
A Chesterfield mother is speaking out after she says her 6-year-old daughter was dropped off at the wrong location by her bus driver twice in the same school year.
Essex coach fired, arrested for 'inappropriate communications' with student
Superintendent of Essex Schools Dr. Harry Thomas first addressed the incident earlier this week in an email to parents containing limited information.
Man sentenced for three Henrico armed robberies
A Richmond man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in connection to three armed robberies that took place in Eastern Henrico County in January and February of 2022.
‘How are the drugs getting in there?’: Leaders react to fourth Richmond inmate death in a year
Another inmate has died inside the Richmond City Justice Center, sparking outrage and calls for change among some city leaders.
Her father died inside the Richmond Jail. She wants answers: 'His life mattered'
The family of an inmate who died in the Richmond City Jail is heartbroken, stunned, and searching for answers. They said 37-year-old Steven Carey was the man who was found dead in the cell Wednesday.
Richmond man sentenced to five years in prison for having gun while trafficking cocaine
A Richmond man has been sentenced to five years in prison for using a firearm as part of a felony drug trafficking crime.
With 3 inmates dead at Richmond Jail, sheriff addresses drug problems
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Antionette Irving said inmates and staff found the man unresponsive in a pod of about 40 to 50 people.
After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County
After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.
Man charged with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl in Spotsylvania County drug bust
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused of distributing heroin and fentanyl following a surveillance operation.
PHOTOS: Man steals Apple Watch Ultra from Mechanicsville Verizon, police say
Police said the suspect entered the Verizon Wireless store at 7264 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Oct. 11, 2022. After entering, the man allegedly removed a gold Apple Watch Ultra from the display area and stole it from the store.
