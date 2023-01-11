ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Man sentenced to 14 years for random attacks on women

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced this month for randomly attacking women in 2020. Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and malicious wounding. Moore was arrested in September 2020 after attacks were caught on camera. In one incident,...
RICHMOND, VA
TheDailyBeast

This TikToker Accused Local Cop of Racial Profiling. Then He Pulled Her Over.

A racial justice advocate who compiled damning data on her local police ticketing people of color—before being pulled over herself in what became a deeply ironic and viral TikTok video—says she’s not backing down in the face of what she believes is a campaign of intimidation.In the clip, posted Sunday, the woman is pulled over by a cop who she alleged specifically preyed on Black and brown folks. Charlotte Carter then reads the cop to filth for the alleged racial discrimination.“Mr. Scott, you pull over 80 percent Black people. I went through all of your tickets for six months…only 20...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia man sentenced to 14 years for three Richmond armed robberies

A Virginia man was sentenced today to 14 years in prison after committing three armed robberies last year. According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2022, Jaquan Rakim Roberts, 21, of Richmond, entered a Darbytown Mini Mart with a ski mask covering his face. When he reached the register, Roberts brandished two semiautomatic pistols at the cashier and demanded money as well as Black and Mild cigars. Under threat, the cashier handed over two boxes of Black and Mild cigars as well as approximately $1,800.
RICHMOND, VA

