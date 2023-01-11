Minervini again elected Marietta school board chair

Marietta Board of Education members vote to elect Kerry Minervini as board chair for a second consecutive year. Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com

MARIETTA — The Marietta Board of Education voted unanimously this week to elect Kerry Minervini of Ward 6 as the chair for another year.

Minervini, a real estate agent who was first elected in 2017, also served as chair last year. Unlike the Cobb County Board of Education, Marietta school board members can serve consecutive terms as chair.

The board also unanimously elected Ward 1’s Jeff DeJarnett as vice chair. DeJarnett replaces Jason Waters of Ward 2 in the role.

Board attorney Clem Doyle distributed index cards to the board members, each of whom privately wrote down their nomination for chair and vice chair. Doyle then announced the results — seven nominations for Minervini for chair, seven nominations for DeJarnett as vice chair. Votes were then held to approve both appointments.

“I appreciate the support, and it's my pleasure to be serving you this year,” Minervini told her colleagues after the vote.

The chair and vice chair elections stand in contrast to those of the Cobb school board last week, where members split along party lines, with the Republican majority winning out. Marietta's school board is nonpartisan.

The board elected its leaders at the top of its first work session of the year. In other action, the board reviewed several items it will vote on at its Jan. 17 meeting. Those items include:

A $7.5 million construction contract for the upcoming renovation of Hickory Hills Elementary, funded by the 1% education sales tax, to be completed this summer;Budgeting $2.65 million in federal funds to individual schools;$96,100 in funding for a mid-winter break reading tutoring program, to be held Feb. 21-24;Payment of a $50,000 insurance deductible to the Georgia School Boards Association after the district filed an insurance claim for burst pipes at two schools over winter break.