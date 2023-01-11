ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Minervini again elected Marietta school board chair

By hriggall, , Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tjrL_0kBV4RtN00
Marietta Board of Education members vote to elect Kerry Minervini as board chair for a second consecutive year. Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com

MARIETTA — The Marietta Board of Education voted unanimously this week to elect Kerry Minervini of Ward 6 as the chair for another year.

Minervini, a real estate agent who was first elected in 2017, also served as chair last year. Unlike the Cobb County Board of Education, Marietta school board members can serve consecutive terms as chair.

The board also unanimously elected Ward 1’s Jeff DeJarnett as vice chair. DeJarnett replaces Jason Waters of Ward 2 in the role.

Board attorney Clem Doyle distributed index cards to the board members, each of whom privately wrote down their nomination for chair and vice chair. Doyle then announced the results — seven nominations for Minervini for chair, seven nominations for DeJarnett as vice chair. Votes were then held to approve both appointments.

“I appreciate the support, and it's my pleasure to be serving you this year,” Minervini told her colleagues after the vote.

The chair and vice chair elections stand in contrast to those of the Cobb school board last week, where members split along party lines, with the Republican majority winning out. Marietta's school board is nonpartisan.

The board elected its leaders at the top of its first work session of the year. In other action, the board reviewed several items it will vote on at its Jan. 17 meeting. Those items include:

A $7.5 million construction contract for the upcoming renovation of Hickory Hills Elementary, funded by the 1% education sales tax, to be completed this summer;Budgeting $2.65 million in federal funds to individual schools;$96,100 in funding for a mid-winter break reading tutoring program, to be held Feb. 21-24;Payment of a $50,000 insurance deductible to the Georgia School Boards Association after the district filed an insurance claim for burst pipes at two schools over winter break.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rough Draft Atlanta

No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe

Fulton County’s elections board should not be suspended and replaced under a 2021 “election takeover” law, according to a recommendation from a bipartisan panel tasked with reviewing the county’s operations over the past 17 months. In a 19-page report sent to the State Election Board Friday afternoon, the panel wrote that while there were still areas of […] The post No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
John Thompson

The Report Card: Spelling Bee winners and three principals retiring

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s the latest news from announcements made by theForsyth County School District:. On Saturday, January 7, 35 students from Forsyth County elementary and middle schools participated in the district Spelling Bee. Each student was the winner of their school's Spelling Bee. After 30 rounds of competition, Sharanya Vats from North Forsyth Middle School was named the 2023 FCS Spelling Bee champion after correctly spelling the winning word “Rastafarian”.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Georgia Recorder

Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy celebrated at Georgia Capitol as leaders say the dream not yet fulfilled

A who’s who of Georgia leaders paid tribute to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in downtown Atlanta Friday, not far from the boyhood home of the civil rights icon. State officials and members of King’s family attended Georgia’s 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Service held at the state Capitol. State […] The post Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy celebrated at Georgia Capitol as leaders say the dream not yet fulfilled appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Monroe unanimously adopts the amended Animal Ordinance in accordance with Walton County’s Ordinance

MONROE, GA (Jan. 11, 2023). At Tuesday’s Monroe City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s Animal Ordinance. This is in accordance with Walton County’s Animal Ordinance that was unanimously approved in November. The new ordinance effectively bans the tethering an unattended animals.
MONROE, GA
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos Issues Statement Addressing Speculation Over Walmart Supercenter in Vine City

Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos Issues Statement Addressing Speculation Over Walmart Supercenter in Vine City. ATLANTA — District 3 Council member Byron Amos released the following statement addressing speculation over the Walmart Supercenter located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Vine City:. “Recently, there has been an...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb courthouse closed until April

DeKalb County Courthouse is closed to all in-person proceedings and jury trials until April 3 due to a ruptured pipe that county officials said resulted in extensive water intrusion and damage to the Judicial Tower of the DeKalb County Courthouse located at 556 North McDonough Street in Decatur. A filing...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
GEORGIA STATE
A. M. Ray

Georgia Special Grand Jury Ends 2020 Election Probe

In response to these allegations, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani-Kayode Willis launched a special grand jury investigation in November 2020 to examine the validity of the claims. Over the course of several months, the grand jury heard testimony from a range of witnesses and reviewed a vast amount of evidence, including voter rolls, ballot boxes, and other materials related to the election.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Gov. Kemp announces over 2-thousand jobs coming to Northwest Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brain Kemp, announced Wednesday that Q cells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Q cells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, […]
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

Sheriff’s race qualifying opens Jan. 23

The Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration has set the qualifying dates for the March 21 special election, which includes the sheriff’s race and a SPLOST measure for Clayton County Schools. Candidates who plan to run for sheriff will be able to file qualification papers Monday, January 23...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
beckersasc.com

Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement

Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
ATLANTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy