epicstream.com
Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?
There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
See what Crown Princess Marie-Chantal posted about Prince Harry’s book
Prince Harry ’s memoir is officially out! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to post a photo of the Duke of Sussex’s newly released book, Spare, displayed at a bookstore alongside copies of another book titled How to Kill Your Family. RELATED: ...
Prince Harry says woman with ‘powers’ relayed message from Diana
Exclusive: Harry writes in autobiography Spare of being told he was ‘living the life she couldn’t … the life she wanted for you’
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Thrashes Prince Harry As Now He Wants King Charles and Prince William Back
In a trailer for an exclusive interview for ITV, Britain’s Prince Harry has made some stirring comments that has taken the internet by storm. After an entire saga of continuous public trials and blatant criticism of the Royal Family, Prince Harry has finally spoken his heart. In a promotional interview trailer for Spare with Tom Bradbey, the Duke of Sussex claimed that he never wanted things to be this way. “He wanted a family and never an institution” he claimed.
Princess Diana did something that other members of the Royal Family did not dare to do
During her lifetime, Princess Diana was called the “Queen of human hearts”, and her personal life, as well as the cause of the accident, is still being discussed. But Lady Diana used her popularity for the sake of something else – she struggled with social problems, debunked myths, and taught empathy and respect for different people.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Says Prince William Never Told Him About Kate Middleton Engagement: A Break Down of Their Rift
From young boys bonded by their unique positions and the tragic death of their mother, to grown men with obvious tension, Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has become more strained in recent years. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the breakdown of his relationship with his brother.
Kate Middleton May Be the New Princess of Wales, But She Will Not Be Diana 2.0
Kate Middleton is the first member of the royal family to use the title of Princess of Wales since Princess Diana.
People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters
Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
This Is What Tom Cruise Bought Prince William and Kate Middleton for Christmas This Year
The Prince and Princess of Wales made Tom Cruise'S Christmas list this year. Here's what the 'Top Gun Maverick' star gifted William and Kate.
King releases statement following response to interview: ‘It has pained me deeply’
The Swedish Royal Court has released a statement from King Carl XVI Gustaf following comments he made in a TV interview. According to Royal Central , the Swedish monarch, 76, admitted in an interview with SVT that he thought his son Prince Carl Philip was unfairly stripped of his...
Prince Harry admits he was 'EMBARRASSED' to show Meghan his Nottingham Cottage home
Prince Harry wrote in his memoir Spare that although he had been looking forward to showing Meghan his London home, he worried that the two-bedroom cottage might not live up to expectations.
Ancient Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II's 'handsome' face revealed in striking reconstruction
Scientists have used facial reconstruction techniques to show what the Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II looked like in his prime.
Prince Harry's Interviews Made Him Millions But Cost Him His Reputation
Prince Harry is days away from the release of his long-awaited memoir after an Oprah Winfrey interview and a six-hour Netflix documentary.
Harry gloats about outranking William in military, says he killed 25 Taliban fighters
Prince Harry gloated about outranking his older brother, Prince William, in the military in his new memoir, in which he also admitted killing 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan. “For one brief moment, Spare outranked Heir,” Harry, 38, proudly recalls of his 2006 graduation from Royal Sandhurst Military Academy in a translated excerpt from the leaked Spanish version of “Spare,” which debuts on Jan. 10. Referring to the press’s habit of calling him the “spare” to Prince William, 40, the “heir” — a mocking title allegedly bestowed on him at birth by his father, now King Charles III — Harry...
Sarah Ferguson Urges 'Forgiveness' As Prince Andrew Joins Royal Christmas
Andrew's ex-wife called for "forgiveness," "family unity" and to "stop looking at someone on face value" in an end-of-year charity message.
Prince Harry's 'Spare' Has Been Brutally Retitled In Some Countries
Turns out, "heir and spare" is a uniquely English phrase.
Pen Farthing flees Kabul saying Prince Harry's confession to killing 25 Taliban put him in danger
Pen Farthing, 53, called Prince Harry an 'idiot' and said he had not thought through the security implications of his revelations in his new autobiography where he said he killed 25 Taliban.
Vatican investigator says claims of Jesuit abuse true
ROME (AP) — A Vatican-appointed investigator who helped bring to light decades-old allegations of sexual and spiritual abuse against a famous Jesuit priest is calling for the hierarchs who hid his crimes to “humbly ask the world to forgive the scandal.”. In correspondence obtained Monday, Bishop Daniele Libanori...
Inside royal home ranked higher than Buckingham Palace where Meghan Markle was baptised – but Queen never lived there
It's been revealed that the world-famous Buckingham Palace is not in fact the highest ranked British royal residence. Despite it's impressive 775 rooms and host of incredible artefacts, the honour is reserved for St James' Palace, which is just a few metres away from its much grander counterpart. It was...
