Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...

9 DAYS AGO