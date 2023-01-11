ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

epicstream.com

Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?

There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Thrashes Prince Harry As Now He Wants King Charles and Prince William Back

In a trailer for an exclusive interview for ITV, Britain’s Prince Harry has made some stirring comments that has taken the internet by storm. After an entire saga of continuous public trials and blatant criticism of the Royal Family, Prince Harry has finally spoken his heart. In a promotional interview trailer for Spare with Tom Bradbey, the Duke of Sussex claimed that he never wanted things to be this way. “He wanted a family and never an institution” he claimed.
Indy100

People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
New York Post

Harry gloats about outranking William in military, says he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry gloated about outranking his older brother, Prince William, in the military in his new memoir, in which he also admitted killing 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan. “For one brief moment, Spare outranked Heir,” Harry, 38, proudly recalls of his 2006 graduation from Royal Sandhurst Military Academy in a translated excerpt from the leaked Spanish version of “Spare,” which debuts on Jan. 10. Referring to the press’s habit of calling him the “spare” to Prince William, 40, the “heir” — a mocking title allegedly bestowed on him at birth by his father, now King Charles III — Harry...
The Associated Press

Vatican investigator says claims of Jesuit abuse true

ROME (AP) — A Vatican-appointed investigator who helped bring to light decades-old allegations of sexual and spiritual abuse against a famous Jesuit priest is calling for the hierarchs who hid his crimes to “humbly ask the world to forgive the scandal.”. In correspondence obtained Monday, Bishop Daniele Libanori...

