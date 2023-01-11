Read full article on original website
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
Private jet emissions sky-high at Davos, group says
More than a thousand private jets shuttled dignitaries to last year’s global economic summit in Davos, Switzerland, a Greenpeace report revealed on Friday. The flurry of these jets in and out of the mountain resort generated four times the carbon dioxide emissions that such aircraft would create in an average week, according to the report. Greenpeace…
Gizmodo
JPMorgan Claims It Was Scammed by Student Loan Startup That Faked Huge User Base
We all make bad deals here and there, but JPMorgan has made a really bad one. The financial services company claims that its acquisition of startup Frank was built on a lie in which the young startup owner claimed the company had millions of users. Frank is a software startup...
Government urged to combat ‘pitiful returns’ for musicians
Parliamentary report calls for more streamlined policymaking for the creative industries, in order to make the British music ecosystem more amenable to artists
Gizmodo
Amazon Removes Some Nazi Paraphernalia From Site After Jewish Group Claims It Monetizes Hate
Once again, Amazon is being put on blast for racist and anti-Semitic products that third-party sellers are funneling through the retail giant’s platform. The nonprofit Simon Wiesenthal Center wrote a letter to Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos one year ago urging the massive online retailer to take down a number of anti-Semetic and neo-Nazi products and films being sold or put up for streaming on its platform. A year later, they’ll still calling on the ecommerce giant to do more to moderate what’s being sold on its site.
There is no US labor shortage. That’s a myth
When a public problem is wrongly described, the solutions posed often turn out to be irrelevant or inhumane. A current example: America’s so-called “labor shortage”. Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says the United States has a “structural labor shortage” that’s unlikely to be resolved anytime soon.
Train operators given ‘revised mandate’ for latest union talks, Mark Harper says
Train company bosses will be working with a “revised mandate” which could include a better pay offer as they enter the latest round of talks with unions, the Transport Secretary has suggested.Mark Harper said train operators have been given his “permission” to make a new offer to the trade unions.The minister claimed he had made sure a “better deal” on pay was available to rail workers, as he continued to make the case for changing operating conditions on the railways.Mr Harper’s claims come as train operating companies, Network Rail and the trade unions are set to start the next round...
Gizmodo
Meta Sues 'Predictive Policing' Firm for Using Fake Accounts to Scrape More Than 600,000 Facebook Profiles
Meta, the company previously known as Facebook, may not have the best track record when it comes to preserving its users’ privacy, but it nonetheless wants to make damn sure other companies aren’t spying on its community without its approval. This week, the tech giant filed a lawsuit...
Gizmodo
Twitter Denies That Leaked Data From 200 Million Accounts Came From Its Systems
There’s a lot of Twitter news circulating these days, in the long and chaotic wake of Elon Musk’s takeover. But if you are (or ever were) a Twitter user, I promise, this particular story is probably something you probably want to keep tabs on. The social media platform...
Exclusive-India alleges France's Pernod violated Delhi city rules to boost market share
NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) violated the liquor policy of India's capital city by financially supporting retailers who in exchange stocked more of the French company's brands and boosted its market share, the country's financial crimes agency alleges.
BBC
COP28: Why has an oil boss been chosen to head climate summit?
The United Arab Emirates has named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as the president of this year's UN climate conference, COP28. But how can one man dedicate himself both to selling fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis?. The UAE is one of the 10...
Starmer says 16 too young as he speaks of ‘concern’ over new Scotland gender law
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has “concerns” over Scotland’s gender recognition law because he considers 16 to be too young to decide to change gender.The SNP Government in Scotland passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and...
UAE appoints oil company boss as president of the COP28 climate conference, alarming climate groups
The United Arab Emirates has appointed the head of one of the world's largest oil producers to preside over the UN COP28 summit, in a move activists warned could thwart key negotiations between world leaders at this year's global climate conference.
Key Israel business group seeks steep cut in food tax
JERUSALEM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Israel's Manufacturers' Association on Sunday proposed tax cuts on food along with a host of other measures aimed at strengthening Israeli economic competitiveness and dealing with the country's high cost of living.
Yellen leads new U.S.-Africa policy with trip to Senegal, Zambia, South Africa
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa during the next two weeks, as the United States aims to strengthen ties with a continent that has been the focus of Chinese trade and investment for years.
ABC News
Migrant entry numbers into Europe hit six-year high
BRUSSELS -- The number of attempts by migrants to enter the European Union without authorization reached around 330,000 last year, the highest number since 2016, the EU’s border and coast guard agency said Friday. Almost half of the 2022 attempts were made over land through the Western Balkans region,...
Gizmodo
Tesla Tries to Salvage Shrinking Stock and Fend-Off Competition by Slashing Prices Up to 20%
Increased competition from global carmakers and management missteps have led Tesla, once one of the world’s more expensive electric vehicle makers, to introduce new price cuts across its lineup of products. The EV company, arguably the brands most closely tied to coastal, upper middle class wealth, reduced prices on...
US News and World Report
British-EU Talks Remain Challenging, Complex - Irish Foreign Minister
BELFAST (Reuters) -Very challenging and complex issues remain to be resolved in talks between British and European Union negotiators on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland despite recent progress, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Thursday. Britain on Monday agreed to a way forward on sharing with Brussels...
Velo3D Hires Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it has appointed Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering to help grow the adoption of Velo3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology with new customers and in new industries. In his role, Dr. Stamp will oversee the development of new standards with regulatory agencies, qualification of new metal alloys for use in the Sapphire family of printers, and the collaboration with partners and agencies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005308/en/ Robin Stamp, Director of Solutions Engineering at Velo3D (Photo: Business Wire)
Revealed: cabinet split over NHS pay disputes piles pressure on Sunak
Health secretary Steve Barclay urges unions to lobby PM over improved pay offer for striking nurses and ambulance workers
