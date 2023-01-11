ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Private jet emissions sky-high at Davos, group says

More than a thousand private jets shuttled dignitaries to last year’s global economic summit in Davos, Switzerland, a Greenpeace report revealed on Friday.  The flurry of these jets in and out of the mountain resort generated four times the carbon dioxide emissions that such aircraft would create in an average week, according to the report.   Greenpeace…
GEORGIA STATE
Gizmodo

Amazon Removes Some Nazi Paraphernalia From Site After Jewish Group Claims It Monetizes Hate

Once again, Amazon is being put on blast for racist and anti-Semitic products that third-party sellers are funneling through the retail giant’s platform. The nonprofit Simon Wiesenthal Center wrote a letter to Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos one year ago urging the massive online retailer to take down a number of anti-Semetic and neo-Nazi products and films being sold or put up for streaming on its platform. A year later, they’ll still calling on the ecommerce giant to do more to moderate what’s being sold on its site.
The Guardian

There is no US labor shortage. That’s a myth

When a public problem is wrongly described, the solutions posed often turn out to be irrelevant or inhumane. A current example: America’s so-called “labor shortage”. Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says the United States has a “structural labor shortage” that’s unlikely to be resolved anytime soon.
The Independent

Train operators given ‘revised mandate’ for latest union talks, Mark Harper says

Train company bosses will be working with a “revised mandate” which could include a better pay offer as they enter the latest round of talks with unions, the Transport Secretary has suggested.Mark Harper said train operators have been given his “permission” to make a new offer to the trade unions.The minister claimed he had made sure a “better deal” on pay was available to rail workers, as he continued to make the case for changing operating conditions on the railways.Mr Harper’s claims come as train operating companies, Network Rail and the trade unions are set to start the next round...
BBC

COP28: Why has an oil boss been chosen to head climate summit?

The United Arab Emirates has named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as the president of this year's UN climate conference, COP28. But how can one man dedicate himself both to selling fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis?. The UAE is one of the 10...
The Independent

Starmer says 16 too young as he speaks of ‘concern’ over new Scotland gender law

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has “concerns” over Scotland’s gender recognition law because he considers 16 to be too young to decide to change gender.The SNP Government in Scotland passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and...
Reuters

Key Israel business group seeks steep cut in food tax

JERUSALEM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Israel's Manufacturers' Association on Sunday proposed tax cuts on food along with a host of other measures aimed at strengthening Israeli economic competitiveness and dealing with the country's high cost of living.
ABC News

Migrant entry numbers into Europe hit six-year high

BRUSSELS -- The number of attempts by migrants to enter the European Union without authorization reached around 330,000 last year, the highest number since 2016, the EU’s border and coast guard agency said Friday. Almost half of the 2022 attempts were made over land through the Western Balkans region,...
US News and World Report

British-EU Talks Remain Challenging, Complex - Irish Foreign Minister

BELFAST (Reuters) -Very challenging and complex issues remain to be resolved in talks between British and European Union negotiators on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland despite recent progress, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Thursday. Britain on Monday agreed to a way forward on sharing with Brussels...
The Associated Press

Velo3D Hires Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it has appointed Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering to help grow the adoption of Velo3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology with new customers and in new industries. In his role, Dr. Stamp will oversee the development of new standards with regulatory agencies, qualification of new metal alloys for use in the Sapphire family of printers, and the collaboration with partners and agencies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005308/en/ Robin Stamp, Director of Solutions Engineering at Velo3D (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE

